Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Fameyeh, Issahaku on target; Ekuban, Owusu win laurels

Sports News of Monday, 8 May 2023
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.
Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the game minutes and performance of the players below:
Players on target
Prince Obeng Ampem was on the scoresheet for Rijeka in their 2-2 draw with Istra 1961 in the Croatian tiop-flight league
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Bournemouth in their 3-1 loss to Chelsea
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played in Crystal Palace 1-0 loss to Tottenham
Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to play 11 minutes for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over West Ham
In Championship, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Charlton drew 2-2 with Cheltenham
Kwame Poku was involved in Peterborough 2-0 win over Barnsley
Finnish-born Ghanaian forward Terry Ablade was on the scoresheet for Fulham u-21's 3-2 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in a match played on Friday evening.
SPAIN
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng Gyabaa came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Huesca in their 2-1 loss to Leganes
Dauda Mohammed saw nine minutes of action for Tenerife in their 1-0 loss to Levante
ITALY
In Serie A, Felix Afena Gyan climbed off the bench to help Cremonese beat Spezia 2-0
Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 60 minutes in the match for Spezia
Alfred Duncan saw 65 minutes of action in Fiorentina’s 1-0 loss to Napoli
In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban played in Genoa’s 2-1 win over Ascoli as they sealed promotion back to the Serie A next season
GERMANY
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer made a brief appearance for Hamburg in their 2-2 draw with Paderborn
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt saw 45 minutes of acton for Holstein Kiel as they lost 3-0 to Dusseldorf
Braydon Manu and Patrick Pfeiffer were in action for Darmstadt as they lost 3-0 to St.Pauli
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over Sochaux
Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz in their 3-1 win over Niort
Gidoen Mensah played in Auxerre 1-1 draw with Clermont
Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont
Alexander Djiku was involved in Strasbourg’s 2-0 win over Nantes
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu and Raphael Dwamena played in Egnatia 2-0 win over Bylis
Abu Danladi saw 90 minutes of action for Bylis
Johnson Oppong came on as a substitute to play 36 minutes for Kukesi against Partizani in their 3-1 defeat
AUSTRIA
Abraham Boakye climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Wolfsberger against Altach which ended in a goalless draw
Forson Amankwah came on as a substitute to play 19 minutes for Salzburg in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna
Mustapha Ibrahim climbed off the bench to net the equalizing goal for Lask FC in their Austria Bundesliga stalemate against SK Austria Klagenfurt.
AZERBAIJAN
Divin Baah saw 12 minutes of action for Turan in their 4-0 win over Neftci Baku
BELARUS
Prince Kwabena Adu and Fard Ibrahim were in action for Isloch as they lost by a lone goal to Slavia Mozyr
BELGIUM
Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for Genk against Antwerp which they lost 2-1
Denis Odoi returned to action for Club Brugge in their 2-1 win loss to Royale Union
Francis Abu climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Cercle Brugge in their 5-3 win over Westerlo
BULGARIA
Osumane Sherrif played 58 minutes for Dobrudzha against Etar which ended in a draw
CHINA
Frank Acheampong saw 68 minutes of action for Shenzhen as they lost 1-0 to Cangzhou
Abdul-Aziz Yakubu climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for Wuhan Three Towns against Zhejiang Professional which ended in a draw
CROATIA
Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for Aris in their 1-1 draw with AEK Larnaca
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL as they drew 1-1 with Paphos
CYPRUS
Majeed Waris was involved in Anorthosis 2-0 win over Nea Salamis
Godsway Donyoh was involved in Apollon 2-1 win over Omonia
ESTONIA
FINLAND
Edmund Arko Mensah came on as a substitute to feature in Honka’s 3-0 win over Lahti
Terry Yegbe and Kingsley Ofori were involved in SJK 2-1 win over Inter Turku
Bismark Ampofo was in action for Inter Turku
Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah played in VPS 2-1 win over Mariehamn
Suleman Usman were in action for Mariehamn
Clinton Antwi featured in KuPS 2-1 win over HJK
GREECE
Stephen Kwabena Hammond saw 90 minutes of action for Levadiakos in their 1-1 draw with Lamia
HUNGARY
Kwabena Owusu played 45 minutes for Ferencvaros as they clinched a 3-0 win over Kisvarda
ISRAEL
Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina in their 1-0 win over Beitar Jerusalem
MOLDOVA
Razak Abalorah and Patrick Kpozo were in action for Sheriff Tiraspol against Zimbru Chisinau which ended in a draw
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus made a return from injury to feature in Ajax’s game against AZ Alkmaar which ended in a draw
NORWAY
Christopher Baah was in action for Sarpsborg 08 in their 1-1 draw with Stabeak
Salomon Owusu featured in Odd 1-0 win over Tromso on Sunday
PORTUGAL
Abdul Wahab Hanan was named man of the match when LGC Moncarapachense overcame Academica Coimbra in the Portuguese League 3
POLAND
German forward of Ghanaian descent John Yeboah scored in Śląsk Wrocław's 1-1 draw against Jagiellonią Białystok on Friday evening in the Polish Ekstraklasa.
ROMANIA
Nana Boateng lasted an hour for CFR Cluj in their 1-1 draw with Univ Craiova
RUSSIA
SERBIA
Ibrahim Tanko was in action for Javor as they recorded a 2-0 win over Kolubara
SCOTLAND
In the Premiership, Matthew Anim Cudjoe made a cameo for Dundee United in their 1-0 loss to St.Johnstone
Malachi Boateng was in action for Queen’s Park as they lost 5-3 to Dundee FC
SLOVAKIA
Samuel Gidi and Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina against Podbrezova which they lost by a lone goal
Kelvin Ofori was in action for Trnava in their 1-0 loss to Banska Bystrica
Malik Abubakari saw 88 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 3-2 win over Dun.Streda
SWEDEN
Phil Ofosu Ayeh scored the match winner for Halmstad against Hacken which they won by a lone goal
Thomas Boakye was in action for Halmstad
Nasiru Moro was involved in Orebro 2-1 win over Skovde AIK
SWITZERLAND
Kasim Adams was shown a straight red card in FC Basel 2-0 loss to Zurich
Emmanuel Essiam was on the bench for Basel whilst Daniel Afriyie Barnie did not make the match day squad
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St. Gallen as they lost 2-0 to Young Boys
TURKEY
Bernard Mensah and Joseph Attamah were in action for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw with Konyaspor
Isaac Sackey lasted 70 minutes for Umaraniyespor as they won 4-1 against Sivasspor
In Lig 1, Samuel Tetteh saw 86 minutes of action for Bandirmaspor as they secured all 3 points against Boluspor. Game ended 2-1
Mohammed Musah was involved in Bodrumspor 1-0 win over Altinordu
Haqi Osman climbed off the bench to play in Rizespor 4-2 win over Tuzlaspor
Philip Awuku was in action for Tuzlaspor
Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sakaryaspor in their 3-2 win over Pendikspor
USA
In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng and Latif Blessing were involved in New England Revolution 2-0 win over Toronto FC
Kwadwo Opoku saw 28 minutes for Los Angeles FC in their 2-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes
Jonathan Mensah was in action for San Jose Earthquakes
Lalas Abubakar was on target for Colorado Rapids in their 3-1 win over Los Angeles
In USL Championship, Wahab Ackwei played 90 minutes for Rio Grande in their 2-2 draw with New Mexico
Solomon Asante was in action for Indy Eleven in their 2-1 win over Loudoun
Ghanaian trio, Anderson Asiedu, Prosper Kasim and Moses Mensah were in action for Birmingham City as they lost 4-1 to Oakland Roots
Rashid Tetteh was in action for FC Tulsa in their 1-1 draw with Detroit