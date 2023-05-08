Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Fameyeh, Issahaku on target; Ekuban, Owusu win laurels

Sports News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.



Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the game minutes and performance of the players below:



Players on target



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Bournemouth in their 3-1 loss to Chelsea



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played in Crystal Palace 1-0 loss to Tottenham



Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to play 11 minutes for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over West Ham



In Championship, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Charlton drew 2-2 with Cheltenham



Kwame Poku was involved in Peterborough 2-0 win over Barnsley



Finnish-born Ghanaian forward Terry Ablade was on the scoresheet for Fulham u-21's 3-2 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in a match played on Friday evening.



SPAIN



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng Gyabaa came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Huesca in their 2-1 loss to Leganes



Dauda Mohammed saw nine minutes of action for Tenerife in their 1-0 loss to Levante



ITALY



In Serie A, Felix Afena Gyan climbed off the bench to help Cremonese beat Spezia 2-0



Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 60 minutes in the match for Spezia



Alfred Duncan saw 65 minutes of action in Fiorentina’s 1-0 loss to Napoli



In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban played in Genoa’s 2-1 win over Ascoli as they sealed promotion back to the Serie A next season



GERMANY



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer made a brief appearance for Hamburg in their 2-2 draw with Paderborn



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt saw 45 minutes of acton for Holstein Kiel as they lost 3-0 to Dusseldorf



Braydon Manu and Patrick Pfeiffer were in action for Darmstadt as they lost 3-0 to St.Pauli



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over Sochaux



Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz in their 3-1 win over Niort



Gidoen Mensah played in Auxerre 1-1 draw with Clermont



Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont



Alexander Djiku was involved in Strasbourg’s 2-0 win over Nantes



ALBANIA



Michael Agbekpornu and Raphael Dwamena played in Egnatia 2-0 win over Bylis



Abu Danladi saw 90 minutes of action for Bylis



Johnson Oppong came on as a substitute to play 36 minutes for Kukesi against Partizani in their 3-1 defeat



AUSTRIA



Abraham Boakye climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Wolfsberger against Altach which ended in a goalless draw



Forson Amankwah came on as a substitute to play 19 minutes for Salzburg in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna



Mustapha Ibrahim climbed off the bench to net the equalizing goal for Lask FC in their Austria Bundesliga stalemate against SK Austria Klagenfurt.



AZERBAIJAN



Divin Baah saw 12 minutes of action for Turan in their 4-0 win over Neftci Baku



BELARUS



Prince Kwabena Adu and Fard Ibrahim were in action for Isloch as they lost by a lone goal to Slavia Mozyr



BELGIUM



Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for Genk against Antwerp which they lost 2-1



Denis Odoi returned to action for Club Brugge in their 2-1 win loss to Royale Union



Francis Abu climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Cercle Brugge in their 5-3 win over Westerlo



BULGARIA



Osumane Sherrif played 58 minutes for Dobrudzha against Etar which ended in a draw



CHINA



Frank Acheampong saw 68 minutes of action for Shenzhen as they lost 1-0 to Cangzhou



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for Wuhan Three Towns against Zhejiang Professional which ended in a draw



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem was on the scoresheet for Rijeka in their 2-2 draw with Istra 1961



Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for Aris in their 1-1 draw with AEK Larnaca



Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL as they drew 1-1 with Paphos



CYPRUS



Majeed Waris was involved in Anorthosis 2-0 win over Nea Salamis



Godsway Donyoh was involved in Apollon 2-1 win over Omonia



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri scored for Levadia in their 2-1 loss to Harju JK Laagri



FINLAND



Edmund Arko Mensah came on as a substitute to feature in Honka’s 3-0 win over Lahti



Terry Yegbe and Kingsley Ofori were involved in SJK 2-1 win over Inter Turku



Bismark Ampofo was in action for Inter Turku



Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah played in VPS 2-1 win over Mariehamn



Suleman Usman were in action for Mariehamn



Clinton Antwi featured in KuPS 2-1 win over HJK



GREECE



Stephen Kwabena Hammond saw 90 minutes of action for Levadiakos in their 1-1 draw with Lamia



HUNGARY



Kwabena Owusu played 45 minutes for Ferencvaros as they clinched a 3-0 win over Kisvarda



ISRAEL



Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina in their 1-0 win over Beitar Jerusalem



Patrick Twumasi was on the scoresheet for Netanya in their 4-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem



MOLDOVA



Razak Abalorah and Patrick Kpozo were in action for Sheriff Tiraspol against Zimbru Chisinau which ended in a draw







NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus made a return from injury to feature in Ajax’s game against AZ Alkmaar which ended in a draw



NORWAY



Christopher Baah was in action for Sarpsborg 08 in their 1-1 draw with Stabeak



Salomon Owusu featured in Odd 1-0 win over Tromso on Sunday



PORTUGAL



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored a stunning goal to power Sporting Lisbon B to victory against Real SC in the Portuguese Liga 3.



Abdul Wahab Hanan was named man of the match when LGC Moncarapachense overcame Academica Coimbra in the Portuguese League 3



POLAND



German forward of Ghanaian descent John Yeboah scored in Śląsk Wrocław's 1-1 draw against Jagiellonią Białystok on Friday evening in the Polish Ekstraklasa.



ROMANIA



Nana Boateng lasted an hour for CFR Cluj in their 1-1 draw with Univ Craiova



RUSSIA



Joel Fameyeh scored the winning goal for Rubin Kazan in their 1-0 win over Krasnodar 2



SERBIA



Edmund Addo climbed off the bench to score for Sp.Subotica in their 1-1 draw with Mladost



Ibrahim Tanko was in action for Javor as they recorded a 2-0 win over Kolubara



SCOTLAND



In the Premiership, Matthew Anim Cudjoe made a cameo for Dundee United in their 1-0 loss to St.Johnstone



Malachi Boateng was in action for Queen’s Park as they lost 5-3 to Dundee FC



SLOVAKIA



Samuel Gidi and Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina against Podbrezova which they lost by a lone goal



Kelvin Ofori was in action for Trnava in their 1-0 loss to Banska Bystrica



Malik Abubakari saw 88 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 3-2 win over Dun.Streda



SWEDEN



Phil Ofosu Ayeh scored the match winner for Halmstad against Hacken which they won by a lone goal



Thomas Boakye was in action for Halmstad



Nasiru Moro was involved in Orebro 2-1 win over Skovde AIK



SWITZERLAND



Kasim Adams was shown a straight red card in FC Basel 2-0 loss to Zurich



Emmanuel Essiam was on the bench for Basel whilst Daniel Afriyie Barnie did not make the match day squad



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St. Gallen as they lost 2-0 to Young Boys



TURKEY



Bernard Mensah and Joseph Attamah were in action for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw with Konyaspor



Isaac Sackey lasted 70 minutes for Umaraniyespor as they won 4-1 against Sivasspor



In Lig 1, Samuel Tetteh saw 86 minutes of action for Bandirmaspor as they secured all 3 points against Boluspor. Game ended 2-1



Mohammed Musah was involved in Bodrumspor 1-0 win over Altinordu



Haqi Osman climbed off the bench to play in Rizespor 4-2 win over Tuzlaspor



Philip Awuku was in action for Tuzlaspor



Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sakaryaspor in their 3-2 win over Pendikspor



USA



In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng and Latif Blessing were involved in New England Revolution 2-0 win over Toronto FC



Kwadwo Opoku saw 28 minutes for Los Angeles FC in their 2-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes



Jonathan Mensah was in action for San Jose Earthquakes



Lalas Abubakar was on target for Colorado Rapids in their 3-1 win over Los Angeles



In USL Championship, Wahab Ackwei played 90 minutes for Rio Grande in their 2-2 draw with New Mexico



Solomon Asante was in action for Indy Eleven in their 2-1 win over Loudoun



Ghanaian trio, Anderson Asiedu, Prosper Kasim and Moses Mensah were in action for Birmingham City as they lost 4-1 to Oakland Roots



Rashid Tetteh was in action for FC Tulsa in their 1-1 draw with Detroit