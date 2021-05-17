Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Ekuban, Owusu, Narh on target for respective clubs 

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021
Players on target this weekend
Caleb Ekuban scored for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super League final round of fixtures
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played full throttle for Southampton in their 3-1 win over Fulham
Jeffrey Schlupp played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 3-2 win over Aston Villa
Jordan Ayew was unused substitute in the game for Palace
In FA Cup, Daniel Amartey was part of the Leicester City FA Cup squad that beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Wembly Stadium
SPAIN
In La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu saw 30 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Alcorcon
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg as they recorded a 2-0 win over Nice
Majeed Waris was not included in the matchday squad
John Boye missed Metz game against Lorient which they lost 2-1
In Ligue II, SalIS Abdul Samed and Alidu Seidu were both in action for Clermont as they lost Caen 2-1
Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 4-3 win over Valenciennes
Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku missed Amiens 2-2 draw against Nancy
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi warmed the bench for Spezia as they recorded a 4-1 win over Torino
Kwadwo Asamoah and Alfred Duncan were in action for Cagliari against AC Milan which ended goalless
Amadou Diambo was an unused substitute for Benevento in their game against Crotone which ended 1-1
GERMANY
In Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for Paderborn as they lost 4-2 against Greuther Furth
Hans Nunoo Sarpei came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Greuther Furth
Raman Chibsah was an unused substitute for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Nurnberg
Patrick Twumasi warmed the bench in Hannover 96 2-1 win over St.Pauli
AUSTRIA
In the Austrian Bundesliga, Kennedy Boateng played the full throttle for Ried as they lost 3-0 against Altach
Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes St.Polten in their 2-1 defeat to Austria Vienna
David Atanga played 90 minutes for Admira in their 2-0 defeat to Hartberg
AZERBAIJAN
BELARUS
Dennis Tetteh was in action for Slavia Mozyr
Ramzy Yussif saw 18 minutes of action for Energetik-Bgu in their 3-2 defeat to Vitebsk
Sulley Muntari played 90 minutes for FC Minsk in their 2-2 draw against Slutsk
BELGIUM
Majeed Ashimeru saw 63 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 defeat to Genk
Dauda Mohammed was an unused substitute in the game
Opoku Ampomah was in action for Antwerp as they lost 2-1 to Club Brugge
CHINA
Mubarak Wakaso and Frank Acheampong were both in action for Shenzhen in their 2-2 draw against Shandong Taishan
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 17 minutes of action for Sibenik as they lost against Hajduk Split
Nasiru Moro warmed the bench for Gorcia in their 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb
CYPRUS
Barnes Osei came on as a substitute to play 25 minutes for Nea Salamis against Paphos which ended in a 2-1 defeat
CZECH
Emmanuel Antwi made a brief appearance for Pribram in their 1-0 win over Jablonec
DENMARK
Francis Abu was on the scoresheet for Nordsjaelland in their 3-1 defeat to Aarhus.
Kamaldeen Sulemana and Maxwell Koledzi were both in action for the losers
In First Division, David Martin was in action for Fremad Amager as they lost against Skive IK
EGYPT
Solomon Mensah played 90 minutes for Aswan SC as they lost 3-2 against El Ismaily
Kwame Bonsu was in action for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 1-1 draw against Smouha
Winful Cobbinah was on the bench for Ceramica
ESTONIA
Issahaku Konda was in action for Paide in their goalless draw game against Kalju
FINLAND
Thomas Agyiri played 30 minutes for KTP as they recorded a 3-0 win over Haka
Ishmael Yartey was in action for Haka
Nana Boateng played the full throttle for KUPS in their 2-0 win over Mariehamn
Mohammed Abubakari saw 73 minutes of action for Mariehamn
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremeh played 45 minutes for Zalgiris in their 1-0 win over FK Panevezys
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus was in action for Dutch champions Ajax in their 3-1 win over Vitesse
The youngster played 84 minutes before being substituted
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah and David Mawutor both came off the bench to help Wisla defeat Piast Giliwice 3-2
PORTUGAL
Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin both featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes against Maritimo which ended goalless
ROMANIA
Bright Addae saw 73 minutes of action for FC Hermannstadt in their 1-0 win over Poli lasi
SERBIA
Ibrahim Tanko played the full throttle for Javor as they lost 2-1 to Cukaricki
SLOVAKIA
Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to play in Michalovce 2-2 draw against Sered
Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Senica in their goalless draw against Pohroine
Rahim Ibrahim warmed the bench for Trencin in their 1-1 draw against Dun Streda
Benson Anang came off the bench to play 30 minutes for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Trnava
SWEDEN
Ghana forward David Accam climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Hammarby in their 2-2 draw against Djurgarden
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they recorded a 5-0 win over Lausanne
TURKEY
Joseph Paintsil saw 59 minutes of action for Ankaragucu as they lost to Alanyaspor
Aziz Tetteh made a brief appearance for Gaziantep in their 1-0 win over Hatayspor
Joseph Akomadi was on the bench for Hatayspor
Godfred Donsah missed Rizespor’s 2-0 defeat to Basaksehir at home
Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-1 win over Kasimpasa
Gilbert Koomson saw 56 minutes of action for Kasimpasa in the game
Benjamin Tetteh and Afriyie Acquah were both in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-1 defeat to Galatasaray
Bernard Mensah was unused substitute in the game for Besiktas in their 2-1 win over Goztepe
Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor in their 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce
USA
In USL Championship, Solomon Asante played full throttle as Phoenix Rising lost 2-1 against Tampa Bay