Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The leagues across the various continents resumed after the international break over the weekend, and our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom, brings you a compilation of the performances of Ghanaian players abroad with their respective clubs.



Goals Galore for Ghanaian Players Worldwide



Ghanaian footballers continue to make their mark on the global stage, showcasing their goal-scoring prowess in various leagues.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku opened his season's goal account with a strike in Leicester City's impressive 3-1 victory over Swansea City.



Ghanaian teenager Christopher Bonsu Baah celebrated his debut goal in style, contributing to Genk's significant win against KV Mechelen.



Forward Richmond Tachie added to the excitement with his goal for Kaiserslautern, even though they fell short in a thrilling seven-goal contest against Düsseldorf.



Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan exhibited his scoring ability, netting his first goal of the season during FC Hermannstadt's commanding win over Dinamo Bucuresti in the Romanian Superliga.



Ghanaian duo Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah were not to be outdone, both finding the back of the net in Honka's resounding victory over Inter Turku.



Ghanaian forward Prosper Kassim showcased his scoring prowess during Birmingham Legion's dominant win against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.



Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Baah shone brightly, hitting the target for Burton Albion as they triumphed over Bristol Rovers in League One.



Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng registered his first goal of the season in the Egyptian Premier League during Al Ittihad Alexandra's draw with Baladiyat El Mahalla.



Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh secured his first league goal, although his team, Gabala, faced a heavy defeat against Araz-Nakhchivan.



In the same encounter, Kadiri Mohammed stunned the opposition with a spectacular goal as Araz-Nakhchivan triumphed over Gabala in Azerbaijan.



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu displayed his scoring abilities by netting a goal in Wuhan Three Towns' 3-1 victory over Dalian Pro in the Chinese Super League.



To cap it off, Mark Assinor showcased his striking talent, scoring a remarkable brace for Podbrezova in their convincing 5-0 win over Ruzomberok. Ghanaian footballers are truly making waves around the world.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jordan Ayew returned to Crystal Palace’s line up to face Newcastle United in that 4-0 defeat



Thomas Partey was left on Arsenal’s bench against Chelsea which ended in a 2-2 draw



In the Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored his first goal of the season for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Swansea



Kamaldeen Sulemana played 68 minutes for Southampton in their 2-1 win over Hull City



Albert Adomah saw 73 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield



In League One, Kwame Poku made a brief appearance for Peterborough in their 2-2 draw against Wycombe



SPAIN



Inaki Williams was involved in Athletic Bilbao’s 1-0 defeat to Barcelona



Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Almeria in their 5-2 loss to Girona



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was involved in Huesca’s 1-0 defeat to Elche



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 90 minutes of action for Genoa in their 2-0 loss to Atalanta



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi- Adjei played 90 minutes for Bochum as they lost 2-1 to Freiburg



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer climbed off the bench to play in Hamburg’s 2-0 win over Greuther Furth



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Salis Abdul Samed played 27 minutes for Lens against Le Havre which ended in a goalless draw



Ernest Nuamah climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Lyon as they lost 2-1 to Alidu Seidu’s Clermont



Alidu Seidu also came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance



Benjamin Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 59 minutes for Metz in their 2-1 defeat to Monaco



In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu played a role in Auxerre’s 1-1 draw against Caen



Ebenezer Ntim played 90 minute for Caen

ALBANIA



Randy Dwumfour scored an own goal as Skenderbeu lost 2-0 to Vllaznia



AUSTRIA



Paul Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for BW Linz against A.Lustenau which ended in a draw



Forson Amankwah lasted 45 minutes in the game for Salzburg against LASK which his side lost by a lone goal



Mohammed Fusieni played six minutes for Sturm Graz in their 2-1 win over Hartberg



AZERBAIJAN



Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh scores first league goal as Gabala lose heavily to Araz-Nakhchivan



Kadiri Mohammed scores spectacular goal as Araz-Nakhchivan triumph over Gabala in Azerbaijan



BELGIUM



Ghanaian teenager Christopher Bonsu Baah scores debut goal in Genk big win over KV Mechelen



Joseph Paintsil saw 86 minutes of action for Genk



Kamal Sowah was in action for St.Liege in their 3-2 win over Anderlecht



Francis Amuzu climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes in the game



Isaac Nuhu lasted the entire duration for Eupen in their 4-1 loss to Royale Union SG



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey was involved in Ludogorets game against Arda which ended in a draw



CHINA



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored for Wuhan Three Towns in their 3-1 win over Dalian Pro



DENMARK



Willy Kumado was in action for Lyngby as they lost 2-0 to Aarhus



Ibrahim Osman was in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-0 win over Viborg



FINLAND



Ghanaian duo Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah score in Honka big win over Inter Turku



Mohammed Umar played 90 minutes for Ilves in their 5-1 win over Lahti



Clinton Antwi was involved in KuPS 2-1 win over HJK



Prosper Ahiabu was involved in VPS 2-0 win over SJK



Ghanaian duo Kingsley Ofori and Terry Yegbe were in action for SJK



HUNGARY



Kwabena Owusu climbed off the bench to help Ferencvaros to a 2-1 win against DVTK



LITHUANIA



Divine Naah saw 45 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-0 win over Dzuigas Telsiai



Edward Sarpong saw 41 minutes of action for Kauno Zalgiris



MALTA



Simon Zibo was in action for Birkirkara as they lost 2-0 to Mosta



Eric Mensah climbed off the bench to score for Mosta FC



Geoffrey Acheampong was on the score sheet for Sliema in their 1-1 draw against Hamrun



Seth Paintsil was in action for Hamrun



Samuel Boakye played 17 minutes for Marsaxlokk as they lost 1-0 to Valletta



Six Ghanaian players Prosper Boakye Owusu, Charles Agyemang, Kwasi Donsu, Mohammed Hafiz Akadom, Frank Boateng, Mukhtar Moro were all involved in Sirens 1-0 loss to Gzira



NORWAY



Gilbert Koomson saw 45 minutes of action for Sandefjord as they lost 4-3 to Bodo/Glimt



Isaac Atanga was in action for Aalesund in their 3-2 win over Sarpsbong 08.



PORTUGAL



Adams Mohammed was shown a red card in Covilha 4-1 loss to Portimonense.



ROMANIA



Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan got his first goal of the season in the Romanian Superliga on Saturday when FC Hermannstadt thrashed Dinamo Bucuresti.



SAUDI ARABIA



Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Al Taee as they lost 2-0 to Al Shabab



SERBIA



Kofi Amuzu saw 14 minutes of action for Javor as they lost 4-3 to Crvenz Zvezda.



SLOVAKIA



Samuel Gidi saw 80 minutes of action for Zilina in their 5-1 win over Dun.Streda



Rahim Ibrahim played 90 minutes for Trencin against Skalica which ended in a draw



Mark Assinor scored a brace for Podbrezova in their 5-0 win over Ruzomberok



Kelvin Ofori saw 78 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 2-1 loss to Slovan Brastislava,



SLOVENIA



Ahmed Ankrah was in action for Koper in their 2-2 draw against Mura



SWITZERLAND



In the Swiss League, Daniel Afriyie played 69 minutes for Zurich against Young Boys which ended in a draw



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they lost 2-1 to Winterthur



SWEDEN



Nathaniel Adjei was involved in Hammarby’s game against Djurgarden



Mohammed Naeem was on target for Halmstad in their 1-1 draw against Mjallby



Phil Ofosu Ayeh and Thomas Boakye were in action for Halmstad



Abdul Halik Hudu saw 78 minutes of action for AFC Eskilstuna as they lost 4-0 to Brage.



TURKEY



In the Super League, Joseph Attamah and Yaw Ackah were involved in Kayserispor’s 3-1 win over Rizespor



Daniel Amartey was involved in Besiktas 2-1 defeat to Galatasaray



Alexander Djiku made a return from injury to play 90 minutes for Fenerbache in their 4-2 win over Hatayaspor



Jerome Opoku was involved in Basaksehir game against Samsunspor which ended in a draw



Elvis Nyarko made a brief appearance for Keciorengucu in their 1-0 win over Erzurumspor



Isaac Donkor was in action for Sakaryaspor in their 2-0 win over Adanaspor AS



Haqi Osman climbed off the bench to score for Bodrumspor in their 2-1 win over Bandirmaspor



Mohammed Musah played 90 minutes for Bodrumspor



Isaac Cofie came off the bench to help Umraniyespor in their 3-2 win over Manisa FK



USA



In the MLS, Yaw Yeboah climbed off the bench to play eight minutes for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 win over CF Montreal



Latif Blessing played 10 minutes for Toronto FC in their 2-0 loss to Orlando City



Emmanuel Twumasi was on the scoresheet for FC Dallas in their 4-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy



Jonathan Mensah was involved in San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 draw against Austin FC



In the USL Championship, Prosper Kasim was on target for Birmingham Legion in their 3-0 win over Tampay Bay



Moses Mensah played 90 minutes for Birmingham



Mohammed Abu saw 71 minutes of action for San Antonio in their 1-0 win over Colorado Springs