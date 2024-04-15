Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Paintsil scores as Kudus' West Ham taste defeat

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad across the globe.



Players to have scored



Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ibrahim scored a brace to help AS Trencin secure a 4-0 win over FC ViOn ZlatÃƒ© Moravce in the Slovakian Liga.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Fulham at the London Stadium.



Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp both came on as subs to help Crystal Palace record a 1-0 win over Liverpool.



SPAIN



In La Liga, Inaki Williams saw 90 minutes of action for Athletic Bilbao in their 1-1 draw against Villareal



Iddrisu Baba saw 17 minutes of action for Almeria in their 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng came on as a sub to feature in Huesca’s 2-1 loss to Ferrol



ITALY



In Serie A, Ibrahim Sulemana played 90 minutes for Cagliari in their 2-2 draw against Inter.



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Ernest Nuamah saw 23 minutes of action for Lyon in their 4-3 win over Brest.



Andre Ayew saw 88 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 1-0 defeat to Nantes.



GERMANY



In Bundesliga II, Ghanaian duo Ransford Yeboah and Stephan Ambrosius were involved in Hamburg's 2-2 draw against Magdeburg.



BELGIUM



Francis Amuzu climbed off the bench to score for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Royale Union SG.



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo saw 71 minutes of action for APOEL in their 2-0 win over Paphos.



Majeed Waris was in action for Anorthosis as they lost 2-0 to Omonia.



ESTONIA



Abdul Yusif saw 90 minutes of action for Paide in their 2-1 defeat to Kalju.



LITHUANIA



Ghanaian duo Divine Naah and David Martin were involved in Kauno Zalgiri's 1-0 win over Dainava Alytus.



MALTA



Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved in Sliema 1-1 draw against Balzan.



Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were involved in Birkirkara's 2-0 win over Gudja.



Bismark Asare climbed off the bench to score a brace for Sirens in their 2-1 win over Naxxar.



Fellow countrymen Hafiz Akadom, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda and Charles Agyemang were involved in the game for Sirens.



MOLDOVA



Ghanaian duo Davida Abagna and Razak Abalorah were in action for Petrocub in their 1-1 draw against Zimbru Chisinau.



NETHERLANDS



Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq inspired AZ Alkmaar to victory with a goal and assist against Waalwijk.



PORTUGAL



Ghanaian duo Abdul Aziz Yakubu and Emmanuel Boateng played in Rio Ave 2-2 draw against Estrela.



Lawrence Ofori saw 85 minutes of action for Moreirense as they lost 3-0 to Benfica.



SERBIA



Osman Bukari was in action for Crvena Zvezda in their 3-0 win over Zeleznicar Pancevo.



Leonard Owusu saw 34 minutes of action for Partizan in their 3-2 loss to Cukaricki.



USA



Joseph Paintsil scored for LA Galaxy in their 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS.



Patrick Agyemang was on the scoresheet for Charlotte in their 3-2 win over Toronto FC.



Eugene Ansah saw 69 minutes of action for FC Dallas against Seattle Sounders which ended in a draw.



Latif Blessing was in action for Houston Dynamo in their 2-1 win over Minnesota United.