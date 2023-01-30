Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Kudu, nine others score for respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.



Players to have scored..



ENGLAND



In FA Cup, Thomas Partey picked up an injury and was substituted in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City



In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh missed Hull City’s 3-0 win against QPR due to suspension.



Albert Adomah played 45 minutes in the game for QPR



Kwame Poku saw 70 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 2-1 win over Portsmouth



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia against Bologna which they lost 2-0



Felix Afena-Gyan saw 32 minutes of action for Cremonense as they lost 2-1 to Inter Milan



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Rennes as they lost 2-1 to Lorient.



Abdul Samed Salis played the entire duration for Lens in their 1-1 draw against Troyes



Alexander Djiku played in Strasbourg’s 2-1 defeat to Toulouse



Gideon Mensah was in action for Auxerre as they lost 2-0 to Montpellier



Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont against Nantes which ended in a draw



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku bagged another 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre



Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz against Valenciennes which ended in a 1-1 draw



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was an unused substitute for Freiburg in their 3-1 win over Augsburg



Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 14 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-0 to Union Berlin



Christopher Antwi-Adjei came on as a substitute to play in Bochum’s 5-2 defeat to Mainz



In Bundesliga II, Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher SC as they lost 1-0 to Paderborn



Braydon Marvin Manu scored his fifth goal of the season for Darmstadt in their 2-0 win over Regensburg



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Holstien Kiel in their 2-1 win over Greuther Furth



Ransford Yeboah saw 63 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 4-2 win against Braunschweig



ALBANIA



Johnson Oppong scored in Kukesi’s 2-0 win over KF Tirana



BELGIUM



In Jupiler Pro League, David Atanga played in Oostende’s 2-2 draw against Kortrijk



Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht against Antwerp which ended in a draw



Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-2 win against Gent



Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah featured in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win against Waregem



Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk in their 2-0 win against Seraing



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 90 minutes for Rijeka in their 2-1 win over Sibenik



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Ernest Asante were in action for Doxa against Anorthosis



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo played the full throttle for APOEL as they lost 2-1 to AEK Larnaca



Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 win against AEL Limassol



EGYPT



Alhassan Mubarak climbed off the bench to play in Enppi 2-0 defeat to Smouha



ISRAEL



Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei against Maccabi Haifa which ended goalless



Ebenezer Mamatah and Zakaria Mugeese both played SC Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Kiryat Shmona



Patrick Twumasi featured in Netanya’s 3-0 win against Nes Tziona



Eugene Ansah scored the winner for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-0 win against Hapoel Haifa



MALTA



Simon Zibo played in Birkirkara 2-0 win against Santa Lucia



Gabriel Mensah saw 90 minutes for Hibernians as they lost 2-0 to Gzira



Jacob Nii Martey Akrong played the full throttle for Mosta FC in their 4-0 win against Pieta Hotspurs



Clinton Bangura featured in the game for Pieta Hotspurs



Jude Arthur was in action for Gudja as they lost 2-0 to Zebbug



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus scored for Ajax on his return to the starting line up against Excelsior. Ajax won 4-1



PORTUGAL



Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave’s 3-1 defeat to Vizela



Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Rio Ave



QATAR



John Benson was in action for Al Markhyia as they lost 1-0 to Al Sadd



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah played in Sekhukhune 2-0 loss o Mamelodi Sundowns



SWITZERLAND



Kasim Adams Nuhu was in action for Basel in their 3-2 defeat to Luzern



Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post as St. Gallen lost 1-0 to FC Zurich



TURKEY



Isaac Cofie scored in Sivasspor’s 2-1 defeat to Adana Demirspor



Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes for Umraniyespor in their 3-2 defeat to Antalyaspor



Isaac Atanga climbed off the bench to score for Goztepe in their 3-1 win over Bandirmaspor



Isaac Donkor scored in Sakaryaspor’s 3-2 win over Tuzlaspor



Yaw Ackah came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 4-2 win over Istanbulspor AS



Samuel Tetteh played 37 minutes in Adanaspor’s 2-1 defeat to Bodrumspor



Godfred Donsah was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 win against Eyupsor



