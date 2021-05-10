You are here: HomeSports2021 05 10Article 1256293

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.

Players to have scored over the weekend

Solomon Asante bagged a brace for Phoenix Rising in their 3-0 win over Oakland Roots in the USA USL Championship on Sunday

Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Feyenoord in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to score for Paderborn as they thrashed Aue 8-3

David Atanga scored for Admira in their 2-0 win over St.Polten in the Austrian Bundesliga

In the Bulgarian top-flight Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets as they lost at home to Lok.Plovdiv 2-1

Godsway Donyoh was on the scoresheet for Maccabi Haifa in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli top-flight

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Daniel Amartey was unused substitute for Leicester City in their 4-2 defeat at home to Newcastle United

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Mohammed Salisu warmed the bench for Southampton as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool

In the English Championship, Tariq Fosu saw 71 minutes of action for Brentford in their 3-1 win over Bristol City

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 2-2 draw against Huddersfield

Andre Ayew made an injury return for Swansea City as they lost away to Watford 2-1

Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to score for QPR in their 3-1 win over Luton

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo came on as a substitute to play 23 minutes for Celta Vigo as they recorded a 4-2 win over Villareal

InLa Liga II, Iddrisu Baba was on the bench for Mallorca in their 1-1 draw against Malaga

Samuel Obeng played 15 minutes in the second half for Real Oviedo as they won 2-1 against Sabadell

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 67 minutes of action for Spezia in their 4-1 defeat to Napoli

Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah both climbed off the bench to play for Cagliari in their 3-1 win over Benevento

In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng was missing in action for Monza in their 3-0 win over Cosenza

GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi made a brief appearance in Hannover 96 2-1 defeat to Darmstadt on Friday

Hans Nunoo Sarpei warmed the bench for Greuther Furth in their 2-2 draw against Karlsruher

Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to score for Paderborn as they thrashed Aue 8-3

Rahman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum in their 5-1 win over Regensburg

FRANCE

In Ligue I, John Boye saw 90 minutes of action for Metz as they lost 3-0 at home to Nimes

Alexander Djiku played full throttle for Strasbourg in their 3-2 defeat to Montpellier

Majeed Waris missed the game for Strasbourg

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens in their goalless draw against Niort

Nicholas Opoku missed the game due to an injury

Emmanuel Assifiuah saw 15 minutes of action for Pau in their 1-0 defeat to Chambly

Salis Abdul Samed played 16 minutes for Clermont in their 3-1 win over Sochaux

ALBANIA

Benjamin Agyare and Kelvin Yeboah both featured in the game for Apolonia Fier in their 1-0 defeat to Laci

Richard Danso and Isaac Gyamfi were in action for KF Tirana in their 1-0 win over Kastrioti

Abbey Agbodzie played the full throttle for Skenderbeu in their 1-1 draw against Partizani

AUSTRIA

Kennedy Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Reid in their 1-1 draw against Hartberg

David Atanga scored for Admira in their 2-0 win over St.Polten

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu saw 21 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 4-1 win over Sabah Baku

BELARUS

Sulley Muniru played 90 minutes for FC Minsk in their 3-3 draw against Vitebsk

Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh were in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-1 draw against Dyanamo Brest

Ramzy Yusif made a brief appearance for Energetik-BGU in their 1-1 draw against Zhodino

BELGIUM

Majeed Ashimeru and Dauda Mohammed both featured in the game for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw against Antwerp

Opoku Ampomah was an unused substitute in the game for Antwerp

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets as they lost at home to Lok.Plovdiv 2-1

Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their game against Levski Sofia

BOSNIA

Joachim Adukor was in action for FK Sarajevo in their 1-1 draw against Tuzla City

CHINA

Mubarak Wakaso and Frank Acheampong were both in action for Shenzhen in their 4-2 win over Guangzhou City

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Ol Nicosia in their 2-1 win over AEL Limassol

CZECH

Emmanuel Antwi saw 19 minutes of action for Pribram in their 3-3 draw against Plzen

CROATIA

Nasiru Moro played 90 minutes for Gorcia in their 1-0 win over Osijek

CYPRUS

Barnes Osei saw 76 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 3-1 win over Ermis

Benjamin Akoto played the full throttle for Doxa as they lost at home to Achnas

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri played a key role for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Paide

Isshaku Konda was in action for Paide

FINLAND

Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nasiru Banahene were in action for Honka in their 3-1 win over KTP

Jude Arthur played 60 minutes for SJK in their 1-1 draw against HIFK

Anthony Annan lasted the entire duration for Inter Tuku in their 2-1 win over Haka

Ishmael Yartey was in action for Haka

Mohammed Abubakari scored for Mariehamn in their 3-1 win over AC Oulu

GREECE

In Super League, Baba Rahman saw 85 minutes of action for PAOK in their 2-0 win over Aris

ISREAL

Eugene Ansah played the full throttle for Shmona as they were defeat at home by Maccabi Petah Tikva

Godsway Donyoh was on the scoresheet for Maccabi Haifa in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv

LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh saw 90 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 2-1 defeat to Hegelmann Litauen

MALAYSIA

Jordan Ayimbila lasted the entire duration for Selangor in their 2-1 defeat to Terengganu

NETHERLANDS

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah played 86 minutes for Wisla as they lost 2-1 to Lech Poznan

David Mawutor was on the bench for Wisla

ROMANIA

Bright Addae and Baba Alhassan were in action for FC Hermannstadt in their 2-0 defeat to Dim Bucuresti.

SERBIA

Obeng Regan climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for Mladost in their 4-1 defeat to Novi Pazar

Ibrahim Tanko scored for Javor as they lost to Bascka Topola on Sunday

SLOVAKIA

Zuberu Sharani saw 29 minutes of action for Michalovce in their goalless draw game against Pohronie

Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 1-1 draw against Ruzomberok

SWEDEN

Ghanaian trio Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro and Frank Arhin featured in the game for Ostersunds in their 1-0 defeat to Mjallby

Enoch Adu was in action for Mjallby

Gideon Mensah saw 62 minutes of action for Varbergs in their 3-2 defeat to Malmo FF

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence At-Zigi was in the post for St.Gallen as they lost 3-0 to Sion

Musah Nuhu was on the bench for St.Gallen

TURKEY

Joseph Paintsil was in action for Ankaragucu in their 2-1 defeat to Fenerbache

Gilbert Koomson saw 68 minutes of action for Kasimpasa in their 1-0 win over Erzurum BB

Isaac Sackey lasted 56 minutes in the game for Hatayspor in their 1-0 win over Denizlispor

Joseph Akomadi was on the bench for Hatayaspor

Joseph Attamah Lawreh played the full throttle for Kayserispor in their goalless draw against Gaziantep

Benjamin Tetteh was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 4-0 win over Rizespor

Afriyie Acquah was unused substitute in the game for Malatyaspor

Isaac Cofie was unused substitute for Sivasspor in their game against Basaksehir which ended in a draw

Caleb Ekuban played the full throttle for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Antalyaspor

USA

In the MLS, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 3-1 win over DC United

Leonard Owusu saw 11 minutes of action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2-0 win over Club de Montreal

Emmanuel Twumasi was on the bench for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo

Lateef Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku were in action for Los Angeles FC as they lost to Los Angeles Galaxy in the derby

In USL Championship, Solomon Asante bagged a brace for Phoenix Rising in their 3-0 win over Oakland Roots

