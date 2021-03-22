You are here: HomeSports2021 03 22Article 1211395

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Caleb Ekuban, Black Stars striker Caleb Ekuban, Black Stars striker

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad this weekend.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom presents a brief report on the performance of the players.

Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend

Caleb Ekuban scored a brace for Trabzonspor in their 4-1 win over Ankaragucu

Emmanuel Lomotey was on target for Amiens in their 3-1 win over Troyes in the French Ligue II

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Thomas Partey played full throttle as Arsenal came from behind to draw 3-3 against West Ham

In the FA Cup, Mohammed Salisu saw 14 minutes of action for Southampton as they secured a 3-0 win over Bournemouth

Daniel Amartey was unused substitute for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Manchester United

In the Championship, Tariq Fosu came on as a substitute to play 14 minutes for Brentford in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham

Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR as they drew 1-1 against Reading

Andy Yiadom was not included in the matchday squad

Andre Ayew played full throttle as Swansea City lost at home to Cardiff by a lone goal

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 2-1 win over Cagliari

In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 58 minutes in the game for Monza in their 4-1 defeat at home to Venezia

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was unused substitute for Celta Vigo as they lost to Real Madrid by 3-1

In Segunda division, Baba Iddrisu was in action for Mallorca as they were held at home by Real Oviedo

Samuel Obeng came off the bench to play 18 minutes for away side

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 90 minutes for Paderborn in their 2-2 draw against Karlsruher

Hans Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth as they drew 2-2 against Numberg

FRANCE

In Ligue I, John Boye lasted 72 minutes in the game for Metz as they lost 3-1 to Rennes

Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg as they lost 2-1 against Lens

Alexander Djiku missed the game due to injury

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was on target for Amiens in their 3-1 win over Troyes

Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens

Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Pau in their 3-1 win over Dunkerque

Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont as they lost 1-0 to Nancy

ALBANIA

Benjamin Agyare was shown the red in Apolonia Fier game against Skenderbeu which they lost 2-1

Kofi Yeboah saw 74 minutes of action in the game for Apolonia whilst Randy Dwumfour played 87 minutes for the winners

Richard Danso and Isaac Gyamfi were on the bench for KF Tirana in their 2-1 win over Laci

AUSTRIA

David Atanga was in action for Admira as they drew against Sturm Graz

Kennedy Boateng played the full throttle for Reid in their 2-1 defeat to Altach

BELARUS

Dennis Tetteh climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Slavia Mozyr as they lost 1-0 to Zhodino

Ramzy Yusif made a brief appearance for Energetik-Bgu Minsk as they lost 2-1 to Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Sulley Muniru saw 76 minutes of action for FC Minsk in their 2-2 draw against Rukh Brest

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey was in action for Kortrijk as they lost 2-0 to Eupen

Opoku Ampomah was on the bench for Antwerp as they recorded a 2-0 win over Club Brugge

Kamal Sowuah played 90 minutes for Leuven in their 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey played 45 minutes for Ludogorets in their 1-1 draw against Tsarsko Selo

Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their goalless draw against Etar

Bismark Charles saw 55 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 defeat to Beroe

Mohammed Nasiru played 61 minutes for Levski Sofia in their 1-0 win over Slavia Sofia

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 64 minutes in the game for Sibenk as they lost by a lone goal to Hajduk Split

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto was in action for Doxa as they lost 1-0 to APOEL

Barnes Osei played 61 minutes for Nea Salamis as they lost 3-0 to Paphos

CZECH

Emmanuel Antwi played 79 minutes for Pribram in their 1-1 draw against Brno

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo played 27 minutes for Ol. Nicosia in their 2-0 defeat to Apollon

DENMARK

In the Super League, Ibrahim Sadiq, Maxwell Woledzi, Isaac Atanga, were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 win over Senderjyske

In the first division, Clinton Antwi played no part in Esbjerg 1-0 win over Hobro

David Martin came off the bench to make a brief appearance for F.Amager as they lost 2-0 to Silkeborg

Ebenezer Adade was on the bench for F.Amager

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri saw 55 minutes of action for Levadia in their 4-3 win over Legion

Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide in their 1-0 win over Tulevik

FAROE ISLANDS

In the Premier League, Maxwell Asare Bediako and Samudeen Musah were in action for TB Tvororyi as they lost heavily to Klaksvik 5-0

ISREAL

Mohammed Kamaheni saw 90 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 2-0 win over Beitar Jerusalem

Hayford Adjei was on the bench for Ashdod

Eugene Ansah played the full throttle for Shmona in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Kfar Saba

Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to play 28 minutes for Maccabi Haifa in their 2-0 win over Netanya

Elvis Sakyi lasted 62 minutes in the game for Maccabi Petah Tikva as they lost 1-0 to Sakhnin

Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv

KAZAKHSTAN

In the Premier League, Gideon Baah was in action for Shakhtar Karagandy as they lost 2-0 to Ordabasy

MALAYSIA

In the Super League, Jordan Mintah scored for Terengganu in their 2-1 defeat to Sabah

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah and David Mawutor featured in the game for Wisla as they recorded a 3-1 win over Stal Mielec

Richmond Boakye Yiadom played full throttle for Gornik Z. in their goalless draw against Rakow

PORTUGAL

Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin and Alhassan Wakaso did not feature for Vitoria Guimaraes in as they lost to Sporting by a lone goal

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang played the full throttle for Zilina in their 2-2 draw against Slovan Bratislava

Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Z.Moravce-Vrable

Edmund Addo was on the bench for Senica in their 1-0 win over Sered

Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Michalovce as they lost 2-0 to Ruzmomberok

SOUTH AFRICA

Mumuni Abubakar, Edwin Gyimah and Mohammed Anas featured in the game for Black Leopards as they drew 1-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns

SWITZERLAND

In the Super League, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Nuhu Musah were in action for St Gallen as they lost 4-3 against Lausanne

TURKEY

In the Super Lig, Joseph Attamah saw 61 minutes of action for Kayserispor as they lost 3-0 against Karagumruk

Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor as they recorded a 5-3 win over Goztepe

Caleb Ekuban scored a brace for Trabzonspor in their 4-1 win over Ankaragucu

Joseph Paintsil lasted 87 minutes in the game for Ankaragucu

Bernard Mensah climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Besiktas in their 1-1 draw against Fenerbache

Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh both featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-2 draw against Gaziantep

