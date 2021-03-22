Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad this weekend.



European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom presents a brief report on the performance of the players.



Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Thomas Partey played full throttle as Arsenal came from behind to draw 3-3 against West Ham



In the FA Cup, Mohammed Salisu saw 14 minutes of action for Southampton as they secured a 3-0 win over Bournemouth



Daniel Amartey was unused substitute for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Manchester United



In the Championship, Tariq Fosu came on as a substitute to play 14 minutes for Brentford in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham



Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR as they drew 1-1 against Reading



Andy Yiadom was not included in the matchday squad



Andre Ayew played full throttle as Swansea City lost at home to Cardiff by a lone goal



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 2-1 win over Cagliari



In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 58 minutes in the game for Monza in their 4-1 defeat at home to Venezia



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was unused substitute for Celta Vigo as they lost to Real Madrid by 3-1



In Segunda division, Baba Iddrisu was in action for Mallorca as they were held at home by Real Oviedo



Samuel Obeng came off the bench to play 18 minutes for away side



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 90 minutes for Paderborn in their 2-2 draw against Karlsruher



Hans Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth as they drew 2-2 against Numberg



FRANCE



In Ligue I, John Boye lasted 72 minutes in the game for Metz as they lost 3-1 to Rennes



Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg as they lost 2-1 against Lens



Alexander Djiku missed the game due to injury



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was on target for Amiens in their 3-1 win over Troyes



Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens



Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Pau in their 3-1 win over Dunkerque



Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont as they lost 1-0 to Nancy



ALBANIA



Benjamin Agyare was shown the red in Apolonia Fier game against Skenderbeu which they lost 2-1



Kofi Yeboah saw 74 minutes of action in the game for Apolonia whilst Randy Dwumfour played 87 minutes for the winners



Richard Danso and Isaac Gyamfi were on the bench for KF Tirana in their 2-1 win over Laci



AUSTRIA



David Atanga was in action for Admira as they drew against Sturm Graz



Kennedy Boateng played the full throttle for Reid in their 2-1 defeat to Altach



BELARUS



Dennis Tetteh climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Slavia Mozyr as they lost 1-0 to Zhodino



Ramzy Yusif made a brief appearance for Energetik-Bgu Minsk as they lost 2-1 to Shakhtyor Soligorsk



Sulley Muniru saw 76 minutes of action for FC Minsk in their 2-2 draw against Rukh Brest



BELGIUM



In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey was in action for Kortrijk as they lost 2-0 to Eupen



Opoku Ampomah was on the bench for Antwerp as they recorded a 2-0 win over Club Brugge



Kamal Sowuah played 90 minutes for Leuven in their 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey played 45 minutes for Ludogorets in their 1-1 draw against Tsarsko Selo



Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their goalless draw against Etar



Bismark Charles saw 55 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 defeat to Beroe



Mohammed Nasiru played 61 minutes for Levski Sofia in their 1-0 win over Slavia Sofia



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 64 minutes in the game for Sibenk as they lost by a lone goal to Hajduk Split



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto was in action for Doxa as they lost 1-0 to APOEL



Barnes Osei played 61 minutes for Nea Salamis as they lost 3-0 to Paphos



CZECH



Emmanuel Antwi played 79 minutes for Pribram in their 1-1 draw against Brno



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo played 27 minutes for Ol. Nicosia in their 2-0 defeat to Apollon



DENMARK



In the Super League, Ibrahim Sadiq, Maxwell Woledzi, Isaac Atanga, were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 win over Senderjyske



In the first division, Clinton Antwi played no part in Esbjerg 1-0 win over Hobro



David Martin came off the bench to make a brief appearance for F.Amager as they lost 2-0 to Silkeborg



Ebenezer Adade was on the bench for F.Amager



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri saw 55 minutes of action for Levadia in their 4-3 win over Legion



Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide in their 1-0 win over Tulevik



FAROE ISLANDS



In the Premier League, Maxwell Asare Bediako and Samudeen Musah were in action for TB Tvororyi as they lost heavily to Klaksvik 5-0



ISREAL



Mohammed Kamaheni saw 90 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 2-0 win over Beitar Jerusalem



Hayford Adjei was on the bench for Ashdod



Eugene Ansah played the full throttle for Shmona in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Kfar Saba



Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to play 28 minutes for Maccabi Haifa in their 2-0 win over Netanya



Elvis Sakyi lasted 62 minutes in the game for Maccabi Petah Tikva as they lost 1-0 to Sakhnin



Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv



KAZAKHSTAN



In the Premier League, Gideon Baah was in action for Shakhtar Karagandy as they lost 2-0 to Ordabasy



MALAYSIA



In the Super League, Jordan Mintah scored for Terengganu in their 2-1 defeat to Sabah



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah and David Mawutor featured in the game for Wisla as they recorded a 3-1 win over Stal Mielec



Richmond Boakye Yiadom played full throttle for Gornik Z. in their goalless draw against Rakow



PORTUGAL



Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin and Alhassan Wakaso did not feature for Vitoria Guimaraes in as they lost to Sporting by a lone goal



SLOVAKIA



Benson Anang played the full throttle for Zilina in their 2-2 draw against Slovan Bratislava



Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Z.Moravce-Vrable



Edmund Addo was on the bench for Senica in their 1-0 win over Sered



Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Michalovce as they lost 2-0 to Ruzmomberok



SOUTH AFRICA



Mumuni Abubakar, Edwin Gyimah and Mohammed Anas featured in the game for Black Leopards as they drew 1-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns



SWITZERLAND



In the Super League, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Nuhu Musah were in action for St Gallen as they lost 4-3 against Lausanne



TURKEY



In the Super Lig, Joseph Attamah saw 61 minutes of action for Kayserispor as they lost 3-0 against Karagumruk



Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor as they recorded a 5-3 win over Goztepe



Caleb Ekuban scored a brace for Trabzonspor in their 4-1 win over Ankaragucu



Joseph Paintsil lasted 87 minutes in the game for Ankaragucu



Bernard Mensah climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Besiktas in their 1-1 draw against Fenerbache



Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh both featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-2 draw against Gaziantep