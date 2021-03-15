You are here: HomeSports2021 03 15Article 1204414

Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Jordan Ayew Jordan Ayew

Ghana’s football leading website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report of these players over the weekend in their respective leagues.

Players to have scored this weekend

Kingsley Sarfo climbed off the bench to score for Ol. Nicosia in their 2-0 win over Anorthosis

Ghanaian striker John Antwi was on target for Pyramids FC on Saturday in the Egypt Cup where they beat Shabab Al Obour heavily.

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were both in action for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win over West Brom

Mohammed Salisu was on the bench for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Brighton

Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in the London derby against Tottenham which they won 2-1

Daniel Amartey was on the bench for Leicester City as they recorded a 5-0 win over Sheffield United

In the English Championship, Tarique Fosu saw 71 minutes of action for Brentford in their 1-0 win over Blackburn

Andre Ayew played full throttle for Swansea City in their 1-0 win over Luton

Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham

Albert Adomah saw 15 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield

SPAIN

In the La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu Mohammed played 67 minutes for Mallorca in their 2-0 defeat to Gijon

ITLAY

In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 3-1 defeat to Atalanta

Kevin-Prince Boateng played 80 minutes for the Monza as they lost 1-0 to Reggina

Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah were both in action for Cagliari as they lost 3-1 to Juventus

FRANCE

In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris saw 73 minutes of action for Strasbourg in their 1-0 defeat to Rennes

Alexander Djiku missed the game for Strasbourg

John Boye played the full throttle for Metz in their 2-2 draw against Lens

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams scored an own goal in Hoffenheim 2-0 defeat to Stuttgart

In the Bundesliga II, Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum as they lost 2-0 to Hamburger SV

Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Dusseldorf as they drew against Sandhausen

ALBANIA

Richard Danso and Isaac Gyamfi were on the bench for KF Tirana in their 2-1 defeat to Partizani

Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu as they lost 2-0 to Laci

AUSTRIA

Benjamin Agyare saw 80 minutes of action for Apolonia Fier in their 1-1 draw against Kukesi

David Atanga played 84 minutes for Admira as they lost 3-1 to Salzburg

Kennedy Boateng played the full throttle for Reid as they were hammered 3-0 by LASK

Samuel Tetteh saw 64 minutes of action for St.Polten in their 1-0 defeat to Altach

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu saw 22 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 2-0 win over Sabah Baku

BELARUS

Dennis Tetteh and Francis Narh were both in action for Slavia Mozyr as they recorded a 2-1 win over Energetik-BGU

Sulley Muniru played 90 minutes for FC Minsk as they lost 1-0 to Shakhtyor Soligorsk

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey came on as a substitute in the 65th minute for Ludogorets as they recorded a 2-1 win over Arda

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 3-2 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia

Nasiru Mohammed made a brief appearance for Levski Sofia in their 3-1 win over Botev Vrasta

Bismark Charles lasted 31 minutes in the game for CSKA Sofa in their 1-0 win over Etar

CROATIA

Nasiru Moro made a brief appearance Gorcia in their 1-1 draw against Hajduk Split

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 70 minutes of action for Sibenik as they lost 4-0 to Osijek

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto played 45 minutes for Doxa in their 1-0 win over Paphos

Barnes Osei saw 72 minutes of action for Nea Salamis as they lost 2-0 to Achnas

Ernest Asante played 76 minutes for Omonia in their 2-1 win over AEL Limassol

Kingsley Sarfo climbed off the bench to score for Ol. Nicosia in their 2-0 win over Anorthosis

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi was on the bench for Pribram as they lost heavily against Ostrava

DENMARK

In the Danish Super Lig, Ibrahim Sadiq and Isaac Atanga were on the scoresheet for Nordsjaelland in their 3-0 win over Lyngby

Sulemana Kamal Dean, Woledzi Maxwell featured in the game for the winners

In the first Division, Clinton Antwi played 13 minutes for Esbjerg in their 2-0 defeat Viborg

EGYPT

Solomon Mensah was in action for Aswan in their 5-0 defeat to Smouha in the Egyptian Premier League

Ghanaian striker John Antwi was on target for Pyramids FC on Saturday in the Egypt Cup where they beat Shabab Al Obour heavily.

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri scored a brace for Levadia in their 5-0 win over Parnu JK Vaprus

GREECE

Baba Rahman played the full throttle for PAOK in their 2-1 defeat to Panathinaikos

ISRAEL

Emmanuel Boateng cameod in Hapoel Tel Aviv’s 1-0 defeat to Sakhnin

Mohammed Kamaheni saw 21 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 2-2 draw against Hapoel Haifa

Eugene Ansah was in action for Shmona in their 2-0 defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv

LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh played the full throttle for Zalgiris in their 2-2 draw against Dainava Alytus

MALAYSIA

In the Super League, Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Selangor in their 1-1 draw against Kuala Lumpur City

Nana Poku played 64 minutes for UiTM as they lost 4-0 at home to Johor DT

Jordan Mintah played 90 minutes for Terengganu in their 2-0 win over Perak

MOLDOVA

Richard Gadze was on the bench for Sheriff Tiraspol as they recorded a 6-0 win over Floresti

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute to play 17 minutes for Ajax in their 2-0 win over Zwolle

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah lasted 83 minutes on the pitch for Wisla as they lost 2-0 to Lechia Gdansk

David Mawutor also featured in the game for Wisla

Richmond Boakye Yiadom played 90 minutes for Gornik in their 2-0 win over Zaglebie

PORTUGAL

Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin both featured for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 4-2 defeat to Gil Vicente

Abdul Mumin was shown the red card in the game

SERBIA

Ibrahim Tanko lasted 63 minutes in the game for Javor as they drew 1-1 against Rad Beograd

SWEDEN

Mensiro and Frank Arhin featured for Ostersunds as they lost 3-0 to Djurgarden

SWITZERLAND

In the Swiss League, Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Young Boys

Musah Nuhu was on the bench

SLOVAKIA

Sharani Zuberu was in action for Michalovce in their 1-1 draw against Nitra

Bensong Annan played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Trnava

ROMANIA

Bright Addae was in action for FC Hermannstadt in their goalless draw game against Vitorul Constanta in the Liga I on Saturday

Baba Alhassan was on the bench for Hermannstadt

QATAR

John Benson and Babo Seddiqi Barro were in action for Al Ahli Doha in their 3-1 win over Al-Gharafa

TURKEY

In the Turkish Super League, Bernard Mensah played no part in Besiktas 3-2 win over Basaksehir

Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-0 win over Karagumruk

Joseph Akomadi and Isaac Sackey were on the bench for Hatayspor as they lost 1-0 to Godfred Donsah’s Rizespor

Donsah also missed the game for Rizespor

Joseph Attamah Lawreh played 83 minutes for Kayserispor in their 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray

Joseph Paintsil played 31 minutes for Ankaragucu as they recorded a 3-0 win over Goztepe

Caleb Ekuban played the full throttle for Trabzonspor against Erzurumm BB which ended in a stalemate

UAE

Benjamin Ayim played the full throttle for Al Dhafra in their 2-1 loss to Ittihad Kalba

Join our Newsletter