Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Jordan Ayew Jordan Ayew

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

Our European football expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a report on the players below from goal scorers, time duration on the field etc.

ENGLAND

In the English Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 79 minutes of action for Arsenal in their 1-1 draw against Burnley

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were both in action for Crystal Palace as they lost to Tottenham by 4-1

Mohammed Salisu played no part in Southampton’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Daniel Amartey scored a late goal to help Leicester City beat Brighton 2-1 at the Amex stadium

In the English Championship, Andre Ayew scored a brace to help Swansea City record a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough

Andy Yiadom scored for Reading in their 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday

Albert Adomah saw nine minutes of action for QPR in their 2-0 win over Bristol City

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo in their 4-3 win over Huesca

In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng saw 12 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Espanyol

Iddrisu Baba played 64 minutes for Mallorca in their 2-1 win over Cartagena

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 73 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 3-2 defeat to Darmstadt

Kasim Adams Nuhu played 90 minutes for Hoffenheim in their 2-1 win over Wolfsburg

Patrick Twumasi warmed the bench in Hannover 96 game against Aue which ended in a 1-1 draw

Hans Nunoo Sarpei (Greuther Furth) and Raman Chibsah (Bochum) were both on the bench when their respective teams faced off this weekend.

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 1-1 draw against Benevento

Amadou Diambo was on the bench for Benevento

Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes for Cagliari in their 2-2 draw against Sampdoria

Kwadwo Asamoah was on the bench for Cagliari

In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng played 79 minutes for Monza in their 2-0 win over Pordenone

ALBANIA

Ghanaian duo Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 win Partizani

Isaac Gyamfi saw 90 minutes of action for KF Tirana in their 2-1 win over Kastrioti

AUSTRIA

David Atanga saw 75 minutes of action for Admira in their 2-1 defeat to Hartberg

Seth Paintsil played no part in the game for Ried as they were thumped 4-0 by Wolfsberger AC

Samuel Tetteh saw 79 minutes of action for St. Polten as they lost 4-1 to Salzburg

BELARUS

Sulley Muniru played the full throttle for FC Minsk in their 1-1 draw against Isloch

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah was in action for Leuven as they drew 3-3 against Eupen

Eric Ocansey lasted the entire duration in the game for Kortrijk as they lost by 4-2 to Antwerp.

Opoku Ampomah was on the bench for Antwerp

Daniel Opare saw 45 minutes of action for Waregem in their 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge

Dauda Mohammed came off the bench to play 20 minutes for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw against KV Mechelen

BULGARIA

Bismark Charles played 64 minutes for CSKA Sofia as the game ended goalless against Lok. Plovdiv

Bernhard Tekpetey saw 58 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 4-1 win over Beroe

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-2 draw against Levski Sofia

CROATIA

Nasiru Mohammed was on the bench for Gorcia in their 1-1 draw against Osijek

CYPRUS

Ernest Asante saw 78 minutes of action for Omonia as they drew against Anorthosis

Emmanuel Antwi played 66 minutes for Pribram in their 2-0 defeat to Liberec

Barnes Osei was in action for Nea Salamis in their 2-1 win over Ernis

Kingsley Sarfo saw 59 minutes of action for Ol Nicosia in their 2-1 defeat to AEK Larnaca

DENMARK

Ibrahim Sadiq was on target for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Horsens

Kamal Deen Sulemana, Woledzi Maxwell, Francis Abu were in action for Nordsjaelland

In the First Division, Clinton Antwi played 90 minutes for Esbjerg in their 2-0 win over F.Amager

EGYPT

Issahaku Yakubu played 90 minutes for Wadi Degla as they drew goalless against El lsmaily

Solomon Mensah was on the bench for Aswan SC as they lost 2-0 to Pyramids

FINLAND

Jude Arthur saw 76 minutes of action for SJK in their 3-0 win over SJK Akatemia

GREECE

Abdul Baba Rahman came on as a substitute to play 11 minutes for PAOK in their 2-2 draw against Aris

ISREAL

Eugene Ansah was on target for Shmona in their 2-0 win over Sakhnin

Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 1-0 win over H.Beer Sheva

KAZAKHSTAN

Gideon Baah was on the bench for Shakhtar Karagandy as they lost by 2-1 to K.Almaty

MALTA

Divine Naah lasted the entire duration in the game for Mosta FC as they recorded a 5-1 win over Senglea Athletics

Isaac Ntow climbed off the bench to play nine minutes in Birkirkara’s 3-0 win over Tarxien

Gabriel Mensah scored a brace for Gudja in their 4-2 win over Valletta

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax in their 3-1 win over Groningen in the Eredivisie on Sunday

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla as they drew goalless against Gornik

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom played 75 minutes for Gornik

QATAR

Evans Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Al-Kharitiyath in their 2-0 defeat to Al-Duhail

ROMANIA

Bright Addae saw 16 minutes of game time for FC Hermannstadt in their 2-1 defeat to Astra

SLOVAKIA

Edmund Addo was on the bench for Senica in their 1-1 draw against Pohronie

Bensong Anang was in action for Zilina as they recorded a 3-2 win over Ruzomberok

Zuberu Sharani played 75 minutes for Michalovce in their 1-0 win over Nitra

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori was in post for Orlando Pirates as they recorded a 3-0 win over Chippa United

Ghanaian trio Mumuni Abubakar, Mohammed Anas and Edwin Gyimah were in action for Black Leopards in their 3-1 win over Golden Arrows

SWEDEN

Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Karim Sadat and Phil Ofosu Ayeh were in action for Halmstad as they lost 4-1 to win Malmo FF

Abdul Fatawu Safiu saw 45 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 3-1 win over Lodde

Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Hammarby in their 3-2 win over AIK

Enoch Adu played 71 minutes for Mjallby as they lost by a lone goal to Ostersunds

Mensiro lasted 78 minutes in the game for Ostersunds

Frank Arhin was on the bench for Ostersunds

Lawson Sabah played 29 minutes for AFC Eskilstuna in their 4-1 win over Oskarshamns

SWITZERLAND

In the Swiss Super League, Ati Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St Gallen in their 4-2 defeat to Luzern

TURKEY

In the Super League, Benjamin Tetteh’s goal was not enough to save Yeni Malatyaspor from losing 3-2 against Denizlispor

Afriyie Acquah saw 45 minutes of action in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor

Bernard Mensah played 10 minutes for Besiktas in their 2-1 win over Gaziantep

Joseph Attamah Lawreh played 66 minutes for Kayserispor in their 3-1 win over Hatayspor

Isaac Sackey came off the bench to play 12 minutes

