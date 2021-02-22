You are here: HomeSports2021 02 22Article 1185829

Sports News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Mohammed Kudus scores and celebrates his goal Mohammed Kudus scores and celebrates his goal

Ghana's leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performace of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.

Our international football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to a summary on how the players fared in their respective leagues.

Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend

Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored the winning goal for Paderborn in their 2-1 win over Sandhausen

Dennis Dowouna was on target for Skenderbeu as they drew 1-1 against Vilaznia

Emmanuel Asante scored the only goal of the game to propel Omonia to a 1-0 win over APOEL

Baba Rahman was on target for PAOK in their 4-0 win over Lamia

Mohammed Kudus was on target for Ajax as they recorded a 4-2 win over Sparta Rotterdam

Below is the report...

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Mohammed Salisu impressed heavily on his full debut for Southampton in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea

Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City due to injury

Daniel Amartey played 15 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa

In the English Championship, Tariq Fosu climbed off the bench to play 33 minutes for Brentford in their 2-0 defeat to Coventry

Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Swansea City in their 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield

Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play 19 minutes for QPR as they recorded a 2-1 win over Bournemouth

Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 2-0 to Middlesbrough

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo came off the bench to play 10 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 defeat to Valencia

In the Segunda division, Iddrisu Baba played 51 minutes for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Almeria

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia as they lost 3-0 to Fiorentina

Alfred Duncan made a brief appearance for Cagliari in their 1-0 defeat to Torino

Kwadwo Asamoah was on the bench for Cagliari

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams played 90 minutes for Hoffenheim in their 4-0 win over Werder Bremen

In Bundesliga II, Raman Chibsah played no part in Bochum’s game against Aue which they lost by a lone goal

Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored the winning goal for Paderborn in their 2-1 win over Sandhausen

FRANCE

In the Ligue I, Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg as they were held at home by Angers.

Majeed Waris was an unused substitute in the game for Strasbourg

John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz in their 2-1 win over Nice

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost at home to Sochaux by a lone goal

Nicholas Opoku played no part in the game

Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 19 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Niort

Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont as they recorded a 2-0 win over AC Ajaccio

ALBANIA

Dennis Dowouna was on target for Skenderbeu as they drew 1-1 against Vilaznia

Randy Dwumfour played 90 minutes in the game for the winners whilst Abbey Agbodzie was on the bench

Isaac Gyamfi was on the bench for KF Tirana as they lost to Teuta by a lone goal

ARMENIA

In the Premier League, Nana Antwi saw 73 minutes of action for Lori in their 2-0 win over Shirak Gyumri

AUSTRIA

In the Tipico Bundesliga, Kennedy Boateng was in action for Ried in their 1-1 draw against Hartberg

David Atanga saw 90 minutes of action for Admira in their 2-1 defeat to LASK

Samuel Tetteh played 73 minutes and also picked up a yellow card in St.Polten game against Tirol

Nana Kofi Babil missed Altach game against Austria Vienna due to injury

BANGLADESH

In the Premier League, Sadick Adams played the full throttle for Arambagh as they drew against Baridhara as the game produced eight goals

Ibrahim Moro also featured in the game for Arambagh

BELGIUM

In the Pro League, Osman Bukari was on the bench for Gent as they drew 1-1 with KV Mechelen

Majeed Ashimeru played 45 minutes for Anderlecht as they lost 2-0 to Kortrijk

Dauda Mohammed came on as a substitute for Anderlecht to play 16 minutes in the game.

Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for the winners

Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem in their 3-2 win over St.Leige

BULGARIA

Clinton Osei was on the bench for MTK Budapest in their goalless draw game against Mezokovesd-Zsory

Bernhard Tekpetey saw 66 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-2 loss to Lok, Plovdiv

Carlos Ohene played 18 minutes for Beroe as they drew 1-1 against Slavia Sofia

Mohammed Nasiru lasted 77 minutes in the game Levski Sofia in their goalless draw against Etar

CROATIA

Nasiru Moro played full throttle for Gorcia in their 3-0 win over Lok. Zagreb

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto was in action for Doxa as they lost by a lone goal to Anorthosis

Emmanuel Asante scored the only goal of the game to propel Omonia to a 1-0 win over APOEL

CZECH

Emmanuel Antwi climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Pribram as they lost 4-1 to Slovacko

DENMARK

In the SuperLiga, Ghanaian trio, Ibrahim Sadiq, Sulemana Kamal Dean and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Randers FC

In the First Division, David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager in their 2-1 win over Hvidovre IF

Clinton Antwi played the full throttle for Esbjerg in their 1-0 win over Fredericia

CYPRUS

Barnes Osei saw 73 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 4-0 win over Karmiotissa

Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for OL.Nicosia recorded a 1-0 win over AEK Larnaca

EGYPT

Issahuku Yakubu lasted the entire duration in the game for Wadi Degla in their 3-1 defeat to Misr Lel Makkasa

Solomon Mensah saw 57 minutes of action for ASWAN as they recorded a 3-1 win over Al lttihad

FINLAND

Anthony Annan saw 62 minutes of action for Inter Tuku in their 1-0 win over Haka

Nana Boateng played 61 minutes for KuPS as they recorded a 1-0 win over AC Oulu

Jude Arthur was in action for SJK in their 3-0 win over llves

Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah featured in the game for Honka as they drew against Mariehamn

Nasiru was on target for Honka in that 2-2 draw

GREECE

Baba Rahman was on target for PAOK in their 4-0 win over Lamia

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Gudja as they lost by a lone goal to Floriana

NETHERLANDS

In the Eredivisie, Mohammed Kudus was on target for Ajax as they recorded a 4-2 win over Sparta Rotterdam

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah lasted 68 minutes in the game for Wisla as they recorded a 2-1 win over Pogon Szczecin

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom played 90 minutes for Gornik as they lost to Lechia Gdansk by 2-0

PORTUGAL

Ghanaian trio Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin, Alhassan Wakaso were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 2-1 to Ferreira

SERBIA

Obeng Regan made a brief appearance in the game for Mladost as they drew 1-1 against Vojvodina

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 1-1 stalemate against Dun.Streda

Sharani Zuberu saw 82 minutes of action for Michalovce as they lost 2-0 to Sered

Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 3-2 defeat to Trencin

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye was in action for O.LJUBLJANA in their goalless draw against Aluminij

SOUTH AFRICA

In the PSL, Edwin Gyimah and Mumuni Abubakar were in action for Black Leopards as they lost 2-1 to Baroka

SWEDEN

Abdul Halik Hudu saw 73 minutes of action for Hammarby as they recorded a 4-1 win over AFC Eskilstuna

Mohammed Naeem scored a brace for United Victory as they lost 4-3 to Goteborg in the Svenska Cupen

Abdul Fatawu Safiu saw 20 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 1-0 win over Orebro

SWEDEN

Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim played 76 minutes for Halmstad as they lost 2-0 to GAIS

Mensiro and Frank Arhin were in action for Ostersunds in their 3-0 win over Landskrona

TURKEY

In the Super Lig, Caleb Ekuban was in action for Trabzonspor in their 1-0 win over Basaksehir

Gilbert Koomson was on the bench for Kasimpasa in their 3-2 win over Karagumruk

Afriyie Acquah saw 70 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-2 defeat to Konyaspor

Isaac Sackey saw 5 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 3-1 win over Erzurum BB

Joseph Akomadi was on the bench for Hatayspor

Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-0 win over Kayserispor

Joseph Attamah as on the bench for Kayserispor

UKRAINE

Ernest as in action for LVIV as they lost 2-0 to Kolos Kovalivka

