Sports News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Mohammed Kudus scores and celebrates his goal

Ghana's leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performace of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.



Our international football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to a summary on how the players fared in their respective leagues.



Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend



Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored the winning goal for Paderborn in their 2-1 win over Sandhausen



Dennis Dowouna was on target for Skenderbeu as they drew 1-1 against Vilaznia



Emmanuel Asante scored the only goal of the game to propel Omonia to a 1-0 win over APOEL



Baba Rahman was on target for PAOK in their 4-0 win over Lamia



Mohammed Kudus was on target for Ajax as they recorded a 4-2 win over Sparta Rotterdam



Below is the report...



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Mohammed Salisu impressed heavily on his full debut for Southampton in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea



Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City due to injury



Daniel Amartey played 15 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa



In the English Championship, Tariq Fosu climbed off the bench to play 33 minutes for Brentford in their 2-0 defeat to Coventry



Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Swansea City in their 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield



Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play 19 minutes for QPR as they recorded a 2-1 win over Bournemouth



Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 2-0 to Middlesbrough



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo came off the bench to play 10 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 defeat to Valencia



In the Segunda division, Iddrisu Baba played 51 minutes for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Almeria



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia as they lost 3-0 to Fiorentina



Alfred Duncan made a brief appearance for Cagliari in their 1-0 defeat to Torino



Kwadwo Asamoah was on the bench for Cagliari



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams played 90 minutes for Hoffenheim in their 4-0 win over Werder Bremen



In Bundesliga II, Raman Chibsah played no part in Bochum’s game against Aue which they lost by a lone goal



FRANCE



In the Ligue I, Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg as they were held at home by Angers.



Majeed Waris was an unused substitute in the game for Strasbourg



John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz in their 2-1 win over Nice



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost at home to Sochaux by a lone goal



Nicholas Opoku played no part in the game



Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 19 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Niort



Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont as they recorded a 2-0 win over AC Ajaccio



ALBANIA



Randy Dwumfour played 90 minutes in the game for the winners whilst Abbey Agbodzie was on the bench



Isaac Gyamfi was on the bench for KF Tirana as they lost to Teuta by a lone goal



ARMENIA



In the Premier League, Nana Antwi saw 73 minutes of action for Lori in their 2-0 win over Shirak Gyumri



AUSTRIA



In the Tipico Bundesliga, Kennedy Boateng was in action for Ried in their 1-1 draw against Hartberg



David Atanga saw 90 minutes of action for Admira in their 2-1 defeat to LASK



Samuel Tetteh played 73 minutes and also picked up a yellow card in St.Polten game against Tirol



Nana Kofi Babil missed Altach game against Austria Vienna due to injury



BANGLADESH



In the Premier League, Sadick Adams played the full throttle for Arambagh as they drew against Baridhara as the game produced eight goals



Ibrahim Moro also featured in the game for Arambagh



BELGIUM



In the Pro League, Osman Bukari was on the bench for Gent as they drew 1-1 with KV Mechelen



Majeed Ashimeru played 45 minutes for Anderlecht as they lost 2-0 to Kortrijk



Dauda Mohammed came on as a substitute for Anderlecht to play 16 minutes in the game.



Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for the winners



Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem in their 3-2 win over St.Leige



BULGARIA



Clinton Osei was on the bench for MTK Budapest in their goalless draw game against Mezokovesd-Zsory



Bernhard Tekpetey saw 66 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-2 loss to Lok, Plovdiv



Carlos Ohene played 18 minutes for Beroe as they drew 1-1 against Slavia Sofia



Mohammed Nasiru lasted 77 minutes in the game Levski Sofia in their goalless draw against Etar



CROATIA



Nasiru Moro played full throttle for Gorcia in their 3-0 win over Lok. Zagreb



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto was in action for Doxa as they lost by a lone goal to Anorthosis



Emmanuel Asante scored the only goal of the game to propel Omonia to a 1-0 win over APOEL



CZECH



Emmanuel Antwi climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Pribram as they lost 4-1 to Slovacko



DENMARK



In the SuperLiga, Ghanaian trio, Ibrahim Sadiq, Sulemana Kamal Dean and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Randers FC



In the First Division, David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager in their 2-1 win over Hvidovre IF



Clinton Antwi played the full throttle for Esbjerg in their 1-0 win over Fredericia



CYPRUS



Barnes Osei saw 73 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 4-0 win over Karmiotissa



Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for OL.Nicosia recorded a 1-0 win over AEK Larnaca



EGYPT



Issahuku Yakubu lasted the entire duration in the game for Wadi Degla in their 3-1 defeat to Misr Lel Makkasa



Solomon Mensah saw 57 minutes of action for ASWAN as they recorded a 3-1 win over Al lttihad



FINLAND



Anthony Annan saw 62 minutes of action for Inter Tuku in their 1-0 win over Haka



Nana Boateng played 61 minutes for KuPS as they recorded a 1-0 win over AC Oulu



Jude Arthur was in action for SJK in their 3-0 win over llves



Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah featured in the game for Honka as they drew against Mariehamn



Nasiru was on target for Honka in that 2-2 draw



GREECE



Baba Rahman was on target for PAOK in their 4-0 win over Lamia



MALTA



Gabriel Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Gudja as they lost by a lone goal to Floriana



NETHERLANDS



In the Eredivisie, Mohammed Kudus was on target for Ajax as they recorded a 4-2 win over Sparta Rotterdam



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah lasted 68 minutes in the game for Wisla as they recorded a 2-1 win over Pogon Szczecin



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom played 90 minutes for Gornik as they lost to Lechia Gdansk by 2-0



PORTUGAL



Ghanaian trio Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin, Alhassan Wakaso were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 2-1 to Ferreira



SERBIA



Obeng Regan made a brief appearance in the game for Mladost as they drew 1-1 against Vojvodina



SLOVAKIA



Benson Anang played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 1-1 stalemate against Dun.Streda



Sharani Zuberu saw 82 minutes of action for Michalovce as they lost 2-0 to Sered



Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 3-2 defeat to Trencin



SLOVENIA



Eric Boakye was in action for O.LJUBLJANA in their goalless draw against Aluminij



SOUTH AFRICA



In the PSL, Edwin Gyimah and Mumuni Abubakar were in action for Black Leopards as they lost 2-1 to Baroka



SWEDEN



Abdul Halik Hudu saw 73 minutes of action for Hammarby as they recorded a 4-1 win over AFC Eskilstuna



Mohammed Naeem scored a brace for United Victory as they lost 4-3 to Goteborg in the Svenska Cupen



Abdul Fatawu Safiu saw 20 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 1-0 win over Orebro



SWEDEN



Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim played 76 minutes for Halmstad as they lost 2-0 to GAIS



Mensiro and Frank Arhin were in action for Ostersunds in their 3-0 win over Landskrona



TURKEY



In the Super Lig, Caleb Ekuban was in action for Trabzonspor in their 1-0 win over Basaksehir



Gilbert Koomson was on the bench for Kasimpasa in their 3-2 win over Karagumruk



Afriyie Acquah saw 70 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-2 defeat to Konyaspor



Isaac Sackey saw 5 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 3-1 win over Erzurum BB



Joseph Akomadi was on the bench for Hatayspor



Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-0 win over Kayserispor



Joseph Attamah as on the bench for Kayserispor



UKRAINE



Ernest as in action for LVIV as they lost 2-0 to Kolos Kovalivka