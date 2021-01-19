Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Caleb Ekuban, Ghanaian player

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration in the game for Crystal Palace as they lost 4-0 to Manchester City.



Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury.



In the Championship, Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Swansea in their 2-0 win over Barnsley.



ITALY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia as they drew against Torino.



In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 71 minutes in the game for Monza in their 2-2 draw against Cosenza.



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Kasim Adam Nuhu played the full throttle for Hoffenheim at home as they were held by Arminia Bielefeld.



In the Bundesliga II, Hans Nunoo Sarpei played nine minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 draw against Paderborn.



Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum in their 3-1 win over Nurnberg.



Patrick Twumasi made a return from injury to play five minutes for Hannover 96 as they lost to St.Pauli at home.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 21 minutes of action for Paderborn in the game.



FRANCE



In the Ligue I, Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris both featured in the game for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over St.Etienne.



John Boye captained Metz to beat Lyon 1-0 away in the French Ligue I on Sunday.



In the Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku lasted the entire duration in the game for Amiens as they drew against Le Havre.



Ebenezer Assifuah climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Pau FC as they lost by a lone goal to Rodez.



ALBANIA



Striker Alfred Mensah scored for the fourth consecutive week when Skenderbeu lost 2-1 at home to giants Partizani.



Belgium



In the Jupiler League, Osman Bukari was in action for Gent as they lost the game by 1-0 to Antwerp.



Opoku Ampomah played no part in the game for Antwerp.



Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for Kortrijk as they lost 2-1 to Oostende.



Emmanuel Sowuah Adjei made a brief appearance for Eupen in their 2-0 win over Anderlecht.



Dauda Mohammed climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes in the game for Anderlecht.



Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem in their 5-1 win over Waasland-Beveren.



CYPRUS



Ernest Asante saw 77 minutes of action for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Achnas.



SAUDI ARABIA



Samuel Owusu saw 78 minutes of action for Al-Ahli SC as they drew against Al-Hilal.



TURKEY



Joseph Attamah and Yaw Ackah both featured in the game for Kayserispor in their 2-1 defeat to Gaziantep.



Abdul Aziz Tetteh was on the bench for Gaziantep.



Caleb Ekuban missed a penalty for Trabzonspor as they drew against Antalyaspor.



Isaac Cofie made a brief appearance for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Basaksehir.



Isaac Sackey played 15 minutes for Hatayspor in their 2-0 win over Denizlispor.



Afiryie Acquah saw 45 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyspor in their 4-1 win over Rizespor.



Godfred Donsah lasted the entire duration in the game for Rizespor.



Bernard Mensah saw 24 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 2-0 win over Galatasaray.