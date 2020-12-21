Sports News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in the ongoing 2020/21 football season across the globe



Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues.



Ghana international Daniel Amartey returned to action after a two-month injury layoff as Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road on Sunday.



The Ghana international replaced Tim Castagne, who also made a return from injury, on the hour mark.



Opoku Ampomah was on target for Royal Antwerp in their 3-0 win over Waasland-Beveren.



Mohammed Kamaheni scored for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Hadera



Caleb Ekuban scored for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Rizespor in the Turkish Super League



Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad



ENGLAND



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp both featured in Crystal Palace heavy defeat to Liverpool as they lost the game by 7-0.



Daniel Amartey returned to action after a two-month injury layoff as Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road on Sunday.



Mohammed Salisu was on the bench for Southampton in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City



In the English Championship, Tariq Fosu played 90 minutes for Brentford in their 3-1 win over Reading



Andy Yiadom missed the game for Reading



Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Swansea City at they recorded a 2-0 win over Barnsley



Albert Adomah played no part in QPR game against Wycombe in their 1-1 draw



GERMANY



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 13 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 3-0 win over Braunschweig



ITALY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 79 minutes for Spezia in their 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan



Philip Yeboah made his Serie A debut for Hellas Verona on Saturday in their 1-1 draw at Fiorentina.



Kevin-Prince Boateng played the full throttle for AC Monza as they lost by 2-0 to Pescara



FRANCE



In The Ligue I, John Boye played the full throttle in Metz 2-0 win over Lens



Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris featured in the game for Strasbourg in their 2-0 defeat to Bordeaux



Ernest Boahene was on the bench for Metz



In the Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku received a red card whilst Emmanuel Lomotey lasted the entire duration for Amiens in their 2-0 win over Valenciennes



Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 60 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Auxerre



BELGIUM



Osman Bukari saw 77 minutes of action for Gent in their 1-0 win over Club Brugge



Kamal Sowah played 90 minutes for KV Mechelen in their 2-1 defeat to Leuven



Opoku Ampomah was on target for Antwerp in their 3-0 win over Waasland-Beveren



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey played 19 minutes for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Botev Plovdiv



DENMARK



In the first division, Emmanuel Toku climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Fremad Amager as they lost by 2-0 to Vendsyssel



HUNGARY



Abraham Frimpong played 90 minutes for Ferencvaros in their 2-1 win over Budafoki



ISRAEL



Mohammed Kamaheni scored for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Hadera



Hayford Adjei was on the bench for Ashdod



Godsway Donyoh made a brief appearance for Maccabi Haifa in their 2-1 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva



Elvis Sakyi played 90 minutes for Maccabi Petah Tikva



Emmanuel Boateng saw 57 minutes of action for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 3-0 defeat to H.Beer Sheva



Eugene Ansah played 90 minutes for Shmona as they lost 1-0 to Sakhnin



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah played 90 minutes for Wisla in their 1-0 win over Lech Poznan



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in the post for St.Gallen in their goalless draw against Basel



TURKEY



Isaac Sackey played 11 minutes for Hatayspor in their 1-0 win over Goztepe



Caleb Ekuban scored for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win Rizespor



Godfred Donsah saw 72 minutes for Rizespor in the game



Afriyie Acquah saw 90 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Kasimpasa



Joseph Paintsil saw 45 minutes of action for Ankaragucu in their 1-1 draw against Genclerbirligi



Bernard Mensah saw 72 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 4-0 win over Erzurum BB



USA



Latif Blessing was on the score sheet for Los Angeles FC who fought back to beat Mexican side Club America 3-1 on Saturday night to reach the 2020 Concacaf Champions League final.

