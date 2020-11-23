You are here: HomeSports2020 11 23Article 1115551

Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Caleb Ekuban was on target for Trabzonspor in their 1-0 win over Erzurum BB

Abdul Fatawu Safiu scored the only goal of the game to help Trelleborgs record a 1-0 win over Dalkurd

Osman Bukari scored his first goal of the season for Belgian side Gent in their 1-0 win over Charleroi

Eugene Ansah scored for Shmona in their 2-0 win over Bnei Yehuda

Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Tariq Lamptey was red-carded in Brighton’s game against Aston Villa

Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton

In the Championship, Andre Ayew missed Swansea City 1-0 win over Rotherham due to injury

Albert Adomah saw 22 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Watford

Andrew Yiadom played no part in Reading’s game over the weekend

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 41 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 4-2 defeat to Sevilla

In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for R.Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Fuenlabrada

ITALY

In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in as they drew against Atalanta

Alfred Duncan saw 55 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 1-0 defeat to Benevento

Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento

In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 76 minutes of action for Monza in their 1-1draw against Pordenone

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 88 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 2-0 win over St.Pauli

Kelvin Ofori saw 59 minutes of action for Dusseldorf in their 1-0 win over Sandhausen

Aaron Opoku scored for Regensburg in their 4-2 defeat to VFL Osnabruck

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 87 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 3-1 win over Regensburg

Patrick Twumasi saw 72 minutes of action for Hannover in their 2-1 defeat to Wurzburger Kickers

FRANCE

In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris and Aleksander Djiku missed Strasbourg’s game against Montpellier

John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz in their 1-1 draw against Nantes

Enock Kwarteng played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 1-0 win over Rennes

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah lasted the entire duration for Pau FC in their 2-0 defeat to Grenoble

Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey played in Amiens 1-1 draw against Clermont

AUSTRIA

In Austrian Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru played no part in Salzburg 3-1 defeat to Sturm Graz

Kofi Babil played 10 minutes for Altach as they lost 2-0 to Wolfsberger AC

Seth Paintsil and Kennedy Boateng featured for Ried in their 4-3 win over Rapid Vienna

Kofi Babil warmed the bench for Altach as they drew against Austria Vienna

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu saw 77 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 6-1 win over Sumqayit

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey played 88 minutes for Kortrijk in their 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge

Daniel Opare saw 45 minutes of action for Waregem in their 2-1 defeat to KV Mechelen

Samuel Asamoah played 80 minutes for St. Truiden in their 2-1 defeat to Genk

Opoku Ampomah played 21 minutes for Antwerp in 1-1 draw against Oostende

DENMARK

Isaac Atanga and Kamal Deen featured for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Aalborg

In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Fremad Amager as the lost to Koge by a lone goal

David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager

Clinton Antwi scored an own goal for Esbjerg in their 2-1 defeat to Skive IK

ISRAEL

Elvis Sakyi played 53 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv as they held Maccabi Petah Tikva to a goalless draw

Montari Kamaheni lasted the entire duration for Ashdod in their 2-0 win over H.Beer Sheva

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah saw 31 minutes of action for Wisla as they lost 2-1 to Warta Poznan

RUSSIA

Kadri Mohammed played 90 minutes for Arsenal Tula as they lost 1-0 to Lokomotiv Moscow

SLOVAKIA

Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Senica as they recorded 1-0 win over Michalovce

Benson Anang played the full throttle for Zilina in their 2-0 win over Trencin

SWEDEN

Sadat Karim and Thomas Boakye featured for Halmstad in their 6-0 win over Sundsvall

Abdul Halik-Hudu featured in the game for Sundsval

Enoch Adu played 55 minutes for AIK in their 2-0 defeat to Orebro

Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Varbergs in their 4-0 win over Ostersunds

Mensiro was on the bench for Varbergs

Mohammed Abubakari played 73 minutes for Helsingborg in their 2-1 defeat to Elfsborg

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Lausanne

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah saw 68 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 3-2 win over Basaksehir

Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Karagumruk

Joseph Paintsil saw 73 minutes of action for Ankaragucu in their 3-1 defeat to Goztepe

Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Rizespor in their 2-2 draw against Hatayspor

Isaac Sackey played 63 minutes for Hatayspor

USA

In the MLS, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah featured in the game for Columbus Crew as they recorded a 3-2 win over New York Red Bulls

Samuel Tetteh was on the bench for New York Red Bulls

Emmanuel Boateng warmed the bench in that game for Columbus Crew

