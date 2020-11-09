You are here: HomeSports2020 11 09Article 1103866

Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the pandemic

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew scored his first goal of the season for Crystal Palace in their 4-1 win over Leeds United

Jeffrey Schlupp came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes in the game

Thomas Partey picked up an injury in Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration in the game for Brighton as they were held to a draw by Burnley

Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton

In the Championship, Andre Ayew featured in Swansea City 1-0 defeat to Norwich

Albert Adomah played 45 minutes in the game for QPR as they lost 3-1 to Blackburn

Andrew Yiadom saw 73 minutes of action for Reading in their 3-0 defeat to Stoke

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 1-1 draw against Elche

ITALY

In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 3-0 win over Benevento.

Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento

Alfred Duncan was an unused substitute in the game for Fiorentina in their game against Parma

In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 79 minutes of action for Monza in their 2-0 win over Frosinone

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 71 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 4-0 win over Darmstadt

Kelvin Ofori came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Dusseldorf in their 1-1 draw against Numberg

Aaron Opoku scored for Regensburg in their 4-2 defeat to VFL Osnabruck

Raman Chibsah played 45 minutes for Bochum in their 2-0 defeat to Greuther Furth

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth

Patrick Twumasi came off the bench to play 27 minutes for Hannover as they were held at home by Aue

FRANCE

In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris played 9 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 defeat to Marseille

John Boye made an injury return for Metz in their 1-1 draw against Dijon

Aleksander Djiku saw 81 minutes of action for Strasbourg

Enock Kwarteng played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 2-0 win over Montpeiller

In the Ligue 2, Godwin Kobby Bentil played 76 minutes for Le Havre as they lost to Grenoble by 2-1

Ebenezer Assifiuah scored a brace for Pau FC in their 3-0 win over Chateauroux

Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey played in Amiens 2-1 win over Auxerre

AUSTRIA

In Austrian Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru came off the bench to play 23 minutes for Salzburg in their 1-1 draw against Rapid Vienna

Seth Paintsil scored for Ried in their 2-0 win over Hartberg

Kofi Babil warmed the bench for Altach as they drew against Austria Vienna

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu saw 12 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 6-0 win over Neftci Baku

BELARUS

Dennis Tetteh featured for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-0 defeat to Din. Minsk

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for Kortrijk in that 10-goal thriller against Beerschot VA

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen played 90 minutes for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Waasland-Beveren

Samuel Asamoah played 80 minutes for St. Truiden in their 2-1 defeat to Genk

Osman Bukari featured in the game for Gent against Anderlecht

Kamal Sowah featured in the game for OH Leuven in their 4-2 defeat to Beerschot

Opoku Ampomah played 23 minutes for Antwerp as they drew against St.Leige

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey saw 72 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-0 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia

CHINA

Emmanuel Boateng scored for Dalian Pro in their 3-0 win over Guangzhou R&F

Frank Acheampong lasted the entire duration in the game for Tianjin Teda as they drew against Henan Jianye

Mubarak Wakaso played the full throttle for Jiangsu Suning as they were held to a draw by Guangzhou Evergrande

DENMARK

Francis Abu, Isaac Atanga and Kamal Deen featured for Nordsjaelland as they were held by Velje

In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku saw 69 minutes of action Fremad Amager against Kolding IF

David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager

Frank Assiniki played 27 minutes for Koge in their 0-0 draw against Skive IK

ISRAEL

Montari Kamaheni lasted the entire duration for Ashdod as they lost to Maccabi Haifa

Eugene Ansah saw 69 minutes of action for Shmona in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva

PORTUGAL

Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah both featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 4-0 defeat to Sporting

SAUDI ARABIA

Samuel Owusu scored for Al-Ittihad 30 minutes of action for Al Ahli as they lost 2-0 to Al-Ittihad

SWEDEN

Sadat Karim scored a brace for Halmstad in their 4-0 win over Dalkurd

Thomas Boakye lasted the entire duration in the game for Halmstad

Enoch Adu played 79 minutes for AIK in their 1-0 win over Djurgarden

Gideon Mensah saw 59 minutes of action for Varbergs in their 5-2 win over Hammarby

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their game against Young Boys which ended in a stalemate.

TURKEY

Caleb Ekuban played 85 minutes for Trabzonspor in their 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor

Afriyie Acquah scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Denizlispor

Benjamin Tetteh played lasted the entire duration in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor

Yaw Ackah and Joseph Attamah featured in the game for Kayserispor as they lost to Hatayspor

Isaac Sackey played 59 minutes for Hatayspor

Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Rizespor in their 1-0 win over Kayserispor

