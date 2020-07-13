Sports News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Solomon Asante

European football specialist brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Solomon Asante started the new season with a brace for Phoenix Rising in the USL Championship as his side recorded a 4-0 win against LA Galaxy 2.



Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo to help his side record a 4-2 win over Real Zaragoza



Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia as they thumped Cosenza 5-1in the Serie B.



Gilbert Koomson scored a brace for SK Brann in their 3-1 win over Sandefjord



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jordan Ayew lasted 64 minutes in the game for Crystal Palace as they lost to Aston Villa by 2-0



Christian Atsu played no part in Newcastle United game against Watford over the weekend



In the Championship, Andre Ayew featured for Swansea City as they lost to Leeds United by a lone goal



ITALY



In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan missed Fiorentina’s game against Verona



Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu played no part in the game for Hellas Verona



In the Serie B, Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia as they thumped Cosenza 5-1



Bright Addae saw 62 minutes of action for Juve Stabia in their 1-1 draw against Entella



Ibrahim Mane was on the bench for Pescara against Perugia



Abdallah Basit climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Benevento as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Venezia



Bright Gyamfi was on the bench for Benevento



Moses Odjei saw 30 minutes of action for Trapani in their 1-1 draw against Chievo



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Thomas Partey played the full throttle for Atletico Madrid in their 1-0 win over Real Betis



Iddrisu Baba featured in Real Mallorca’s game against Sevilla



Lumor Agbenyenu missed the game due to injury



Mohammed Salisu played no part in Real Valladolid home defeat to Barcelona over the weekend



In the La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo to help his side record a 4-2 win over Real Zaragoza



Abdulai Sabit featured for Extremadura UD as they recorded a 3-2 win over Dep.La Coruna



BELARUS



Francis Narh saw 64 minutes of action for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-1 draw against BATE



Dennis Tetteh climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Slavia Mozyr



DENMARK



In the Danish Super League, Isaac Atanga, Ibrahim Sadiq, Maxwell Woledzi all featured in Norsdjaelland’s game against Aalborg which ended in a draw Midtjylland



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku featured for F.Amager as they were held to a draw by Viborg



FINLAND



Anthony Annan saw 25 minutes of action for Inter Tuku as they thrashed llves 5-1



Baba Mensah played 90 minutes for llves in the game



Nasiru Banahene saw 64 minutes of action for Honka as they were held to a 1-1 draw against KuPS



Edmund Arko-Mensah climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Honka



Nana Boateng played the full throttle for KuPS in the game



Thomas Agyiri played the entire duration for KTP in their game against MuSa which ended in a draw



Abu Sanunu was on the bench for KPV Kokkola as they drew 2-2 against Ekenas



NORWAY



Gilbert Koomson scored a brace for SK Brann in their 3-1 win over Sandefjord



SLOVAKIA



Edmund Addo featured for Senica as they lost to Pohronie



Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to help Dun.Streda record a 1-0 win over Ruzomberok



SWEDEN



Ebenezer Ofori and Enock Adu both featured for AIK as they lost to Helsingborg by 2-0



Mohammed Abubakari made a brief appearance in the game for Helsingborg



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen as they drew against Servette



TURKEY



Isaac Cofie lasted the entire duration for Sivasspor in their 2-1 win over Fenerbache



USA



In the MLS, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah featured for Columbus Crew in their 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati



In the USL Championship, Francis Atuahene saw 19 minutes of action for Real Monarchs in their 1-0 win over San Diego Loyal



Solomon Asante started the new season with a brace for Phoenix Rising as they won 4-0 against LA Galaxy 2



Oscar Umar saw 61 minutes of action for St.Louis FC as they lost by 2-0 to Indy Eleven



Dominic Oduro lasted 45 minutes for Tampa Bay as they recorded a 2-1 win over Atlanta United 2

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.