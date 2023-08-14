Performance of Ghanaian Players as Kudus, Anim Cudjoe, Amankwah score for their clubs

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Some Ghanaian players abroad were in action as some European leagues commenced over the weekend.
Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal of the season in Ajax’s 4-1 win over Heracles in the Dutch Eredivise.
Forson Amankwah scored for Salzburg in their 2-0 win over Austria Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga.
Matthew Anim Cudjoe scored a screamer to equalize for Dundee United in their 1-1 draw against Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey played a key role in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest
Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bournemouth secure a 1-1 draw against West Ham
Jeffrey Schlupp played the full 90 minutes for Crystal Palace.
SPAIN
In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu saw 76 minutes of action for his new club Almeria in their 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano
Joseph Aidoo played in Celta Vigo’s 2-0 defeat to Osasuna
ITALY
Emmanuel Gyasi was involved in Empoli’s 2-1 loss to Cittadella in the Coppa Italia
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was involved in Lens 3-2 loss to Brest
Alidu Seidu registered an assist for Clermont in their 4-2 loss to Monaco
Benjamin Tetteh and Koffi Kouao were involved in FC Metz 5-1 loss to Rennes
In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu was involved in Auxerre’s 1-0 loss to Amiens
Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens
AUSTRIA
Paul Mensah came on as a substitute to play 30 minutes for Linz
BELGIUM
Nicholas Opoku featured in OH Leuven 5-1 loss to Royale Union SG in the Jupiler Pro League
Joselpho Barnes was in action for St.Truiden in their 1-0 loss to Anderlecht
Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu Baah were involved in Genk’s 1-0 win over Cercle Brugge KSV
Francis Abu played 90 minutes for Cercle Brugge
Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen as they lost 5-0 to Club Brugge
BULGARIA
Carlos Ohene played 90 minutes for Hebar in their 1-0 win over Botev Plovdiv
DENMARK
Ghanaian trio Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Osman and Lasso Coulibaly helped Nordsjaelland to a 5-0 win over Randers FC
Ernest Agyiri played 28 minutes for Randers FC
Ebenezer Ofori saw 66 minutes of action for Vejle in their 2-1 loss to Midtjylland
Willy Kumado played 29 minutes for Lyngby in their 3-0 loss to Brondy
ESTONIA
Thomas Agyepong was in action for Paide in their 1-1 draw against Tallinna Kalev
NETHERLANDS
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Boateng came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Rio Ave in their 2-0 win over Chaves
SAUDI ARABIA
Bernard Mensah was in action for Al Taee in their 1-0 win over Damac
SCOTLAND
SERBIA
Osman Bukari saw 83 minutes of action for Crvena Zvezda in their 4-1 win over Mladost
Sadick Abubakar was in action for Radnik in their 1-1 draw against FK Vozdovac
Ibrahim Tanko was on target for Javor in their 2-2 draw against Cukaricki
Samuel Owusu climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for Cukaricki
SWEDEN
Emmanuel Duah was in action for AFC Eskilstuna in their 1-1 draw against Oster
Ghanaian trio Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Mohammed Naeem and Thomas Boakye were in action for Halmstad in their 3-1 loss to Norrkoping
Nathaniel Adjei was in action for Hammarby in their 1-0 win over Elfsborg
Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for Elfsborg
Benjamin Acquah was in action for Helsingborg in their 3-2 loss to Vasteras SK
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Servette
Daniel Afriyie Barnie played 82 minutes for Zurich in their 3-0 win against Lausanne Ouchy
Emmanuel Essiam was in action for Basel in their 2-1 win against Lausanne
TURKEY
In SuperLig, Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor against Galatasaray which ended in a draw
Yaw Ackah saw 45 minutes in the game for Kayserispor
In Turkey Lig 1, Samuel Tetteh was in action for Adanaspor AS in their 2-0 win over Boluspor
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 90 minutes of action for Eyupsor in their 1-0 win over Keciorengucu
Kingsley Schindler was in action for Samsunspor in their 1-1 draw against Sivasspor
Philip Awuku saw 90 minutes of action for Tuzlaspor in their 3-0 loss to Corum