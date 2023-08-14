Performance of Ghanaian Players as Kudus, Anim Cudjoe, Amankwah score for their clubs

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Some Ghanaian players abroad were in action as some European leagues commenced over the weekend.



Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal of the season in Ajax’s 4-1 win over Heracles in the Dutch Eredivise.



Forson Amankwah scored for Salzburg in their 2-0 win over Austria Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga.



Matthew Anim Cudjoe scored a screamer to equalize for Dundee United in their 1-1 draw against Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship



Jordan Ayew registered an assist to help Crystal Palace to a 1-0 win over Sheffield United



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey played a key role in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest



Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bournemouth secure a 1-1 draw against West Ham



Jeffrey Schlupp played the full 90 minutes for Crystal Palace.



SPAIN



In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu saw 76 minutes of action for his new club Almeria in their 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano



Joseph Aidoo played in Celta Vigo’s 2-0 defeat to Osasuna



ITALY



Emmanuel Gyasi was involved in Empoli’s 2-1 loss to Cittadella in the Coppa Italia



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was involved in Lens 3-2 loss to Brest



Alidu Seidu registered an assist for Clermont in their 4-2 loss to Monaco



Benjamin Tetteh and Koffi Kouao were involved in FC Metz 5-1 loss to Rennes



In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu was involved in Auxerre’s 1-0 loss to Amiens



Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens





AUSTRIA



Paul Mensah came on as a substitute to play 30 minutes for Linz



BELGIUM



Nicholas Opoku featured in OH Leuven 5-1 loss to Royale Union SG in the Jupiler Pro League



Joselpho Barnes was in action for St.Truiden in their 1-0 loss to Anderlecht



Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu Baah were involved in Genk’s 1-0 win over Cercle Brugge KSV



Francis Abu played 90 minutes for Cercle Brugge



Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen as they lost 5-0 to Club Brugge



BULGARIA



Carlos Ohene played 90 minutes for Hebar in their 1-0 win over Botev Plovdiv



DENMARK



Ghanaian trio Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Osman and Lasso Coulibaly helped Nordsjaelland to a 5-0 win over Randers FC



Ernest Agyiri played 28 minutes for Randers FC



Ebenezer Ofori saw 66 minutes of action for Vejle in their 2-1 loss to Midtjylland



Willy Kumado played 29 minutes for Lyngby in their 3-0 loss to Brondy





ESTONIA



Thomas Agyepong was in action for Paide in their 1-1 draw against Tallinna Kalev



NETHERLANDS



PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Boateng came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Rio Ave in their 2-0 win over Chaves



SAUDI ARABIA



Bernard Mensah was in action for Al Taee in their 1-0 win over Damac



SCOTLAND



SERBIA



Osman Bukari saw 83 minutes of action for Crvena Zvezda in their 4-1 win over Mladost



Sadick Abubakar was in action for Radnik in their 1-1 draw against FK Vozdovac



Ibrahim Tanko was on target for Javor in their 2-2 draw against Cukaricki



Samuel Owusu climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for Cukaricki



SWEDEN



Emmanuel Duah was in action for AFC Eskilstuna in their 1-1 draw against Oster



Ghanaian trio Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Mohammed Naeem and Thomas Boakye were in action for Halmstad in their 3-1 loss to Norrkoping



Nathaniel Adjei was in action for Hammarby in their 1-0 win over Elfsborg



Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for Elfsborg



Benjamin Acquah was in action for Helsingborg in their 3-2 loss to Vasteras SK





SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Servette



Daniel Afriyie Barnie played 82 minutes for Zurich in their 3-0 win against Lausanne Ouchy



Emmanuel Essiam was in action for Basel in their 2-1 win against Lausanne



TURKEY



In SuperLig, Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor against Galatasaray which ended in a draw



Yaw Ackah saw 45 minutes in the game for Kayserispor



In Turkey Lig 1, Samuel Tetteh was in action for Adanaspor AS in their 2-0 win over Boluspor



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 90 minutes of action for Eyupsor in their 1-0 win over Keciorengucu



Kingsley Schindler was in action for Samsunspor in their 1-1 draw against Sivasspor



Philip Awuku saw 90 minutes of action for Tuzlaspor in their 3-0 loss to Corum