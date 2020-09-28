You are here: HomeSports2020 09 28Article 1070929

Soccer News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Toku, Sowah hit brace, Ayew, Kyereh, Dwamena score for clubs

File Photo: Some Ghanaian players abroad

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the pandemic

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Emmanuel Toku scored his fourth goal of the season for Danish side Fremad Amager in their 2-0 win over Skive IK on Saturday. The Ghanaian international scored a brace in the game for his side.

Andre Ayew scored his first goal of the season for Swansea City as recorded a 2-0 win for over Wycombe in the English Championship

Kamal Sowah scored a brace for OH Leuven in their 3-2 win over Gent

Raphael Dwamena climbed off the bench to rescue Vejle from defeat against Copenhagen as he scored in injury time

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-2 win over Heidenheim

Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad


ENGLAND


In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew featured for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 defeat to Everton on Saturday.

Jeffrey Schlupp was not included in the match day squad

Daniel Amartey made his first start in the Premier League for Leicester City in two years as Leicester thrashed Man City 5-2

Tariq Lamptey played 90 minutes for Brighton as they lost 3-2 to Manchester United at the Amex stadium

Mohammed Salisu was not included in the match day squad for Southampton against Burnley

In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored his first goal of the season for Swansea City as they defeated Wycombe 2-0

Andy Yiadom missed Reading’s 2-1 win over Cardiff


SPAIN


In the La Liga, Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to play for Atletico Madrid as they thrashed Granada 6-1

Joseph Aidoo played full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 1-1 draw against Valladolid

In the La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu saw 78 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Sabadell

Samuel Obeng lasted the entire duration for Real Oviedo as they lost to Espanyol 2-0


ITALY


In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Fiorentina in their 4-3 defeat to Inter


Emmanuel Gyasi played the entire duration for Spezia as they lost 4-1 to Sassuolo


GERMANY


In the Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Hannover 96 as they lost to Vfl Osnabruck

Kelvin Ofori saw 63 minutes of action for Dusseldorf in their 1-0 win over Wurzburger Kickers

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 70 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 draw against Aue

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-2 win over Heidenheim


FRANCE


In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris played 45 minutes for Strasbourg in their 3-2 defeat to Monaco

Aleksander Djiku saw 60 minutes of action for Strasbourg in the game

Enock Kwarteng made a brief appearance for Bordeaux as they drew against Nice

John Boye played 90 minutes for FC Metz as they held Marseille 1-1 away

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah lasted the entire duration for Pau FC in their game against Amiens

Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey featured for Amiens as they drew against Pau FC

 
AUSTRIA


In the Austria Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru registered an assist as Salzburg cruised to a 3-1 win against Ried

Seth Paintsil played 25 minutes in the game for Ried


BELARUS


Dennis Tetteh and Francis Narh featured for Slavia Mozyr as they drew against Gorodeja 1-1

 
BELGIUM


In the Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah scored a brace for OH Leuven in their 3-2 win over Gent

Osman Bukari lasted the entire duration in the game for Gent

Samuel Asamoah made a brief appearance for St.Truiden as they lost 2-0 to KV Mechelen

Eric Ocansey played 68 minutes for Kortrijk as they lost 3-1 to Antwerp

Daniel Opare saw 90 minutes of action for Waregem as drew 2-2 against St.Leige

 
BULGARIA


Bernard Tekpetey saw 63 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 2-0 win over Beroe

Mohammed Nasiru saw 45 minutes of action for Levski Sofia as they lost to Botev Plovdiv 2-1


CHINA


Frank Acheampong played 90 minutes for Tianjin Teda as they succumb to a 3-0 defeat to Qingdao Huanghai

Mubarak Wakaso played the full throttle for Jiangsu Suning in their 1-0 win over Shenzhen

 
DENMARK


Raphael Dwamena climbed off the bench to rescue Vejle from defeat against Copenhagen as he scored in injury time to see the game end 2-2

In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku scored a brace in Fremad Amager 2-0 win over Skive IK

Clinton Antwi made a brief appearance for Esbjerb in their 2-1 win over Helsingor


FINLAND


Edmund Arko Mensah and Nasiru Banahene featured in the game for Honka as they lost at home to Haka

Banahene was red carded in the game

Nana Boateng scored for KUPS in their 2-0 win over Rovaniemi

In the Ykkonen, Abu Sanunu came on a substitute to play 45 minutes for KPV Kokkola as they lost 1-0 to VPS

 
NETHERLANDS


In the Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus registered an assist for Ajax as they defeat Vitesse 2-1 at home

 
POLAND


Yaw Yeboah played 75 minutes for Wisla as they drew against Gornik Z

 
PORTUGAL


Abdul Mumin saw his debut for Victoria Guimaraes end in defeat to Belenenses.

Joseph Amoah and Alhassan Wakaso did not make the match day squad for Victoria Guimaraes

 
RUSSIA


Ghanaian defender Abdul Kadiri Mohammed was on target for FC Arsenal Tula in their home defeat on Sunday.

 
SLOVAKIA


Edmund Addo lasted the entire duration for Senica as they lost 2-0 to Trnava

Benson Anang was on the bench for Zilina as they lost 4-0 to Z.Moravce-Vrable

 
SWITZERLAND


Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Vaduz


TURKEY


Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor as they 3-1 at home to Ezurum

Yaw Ackah played no part in the game for Kayserispor

Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-1 to Trabzonspor

Isaac Cofie came on a substitute to play 45 minutes for Sivasspor as they drew against Ankaragucu

Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Besiktas as they lost to Konyaspor by 4-1


USA


In the MLS, Harrison Afful, and Jonathan Mensah featured in Columbus Crew 2-0 win over Nashville SC

Latif Blessing played 90 minutes for Los Angeles FC as they lost by 3-0 to Seattle Sounders

Samuel Tetteh saw his debut end in defeat for New York Red Bulls as the lost by 1-0 to FC Cincinnati

Mohammed Abu played 45 minutes for DC United in their 2-2 draw against Toronto FC

In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante saw 87 minutes of action for Phoenix Rising in their 1-0 win over Orange County SC

