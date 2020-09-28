Soccer News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Toku, Sowah hit brace, Ayew, Kyereh, Dwamena score for clubs

File Photo: Some Ghanaian players abroad

Ghana's leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the pandemic



Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Emmanuel Toku scored his fourth goal of the season for Danish side Fremad Amager in their 2-0 win over Skive IK on Saturday. The Ghanaian international scored a brace in the game for his side.



Andre Ayew scored his first goal of the season for Swansea City as recorded a 2-0 win for over Wycombe in the English Championship



Kamal Sowah scored a brace for OH Leuven in their 3-2 win over Gent



Raphael Dwamena climbed off the bench to rescue Vejle from defeat against Copenhagen as he scored in injury time



Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-2 win over Heidenheim



Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad





ENGLAND





In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew featured for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 defeat to Everton on Saturday.



Jeffrey Schlupp was not included in the match day squad



Daniel Amartey made his first start in the Premier League for Leicester City in two years as Leicester thrashed Man City 5-2



Tariq Lamptey played 90 minutes for Brighton as they lost 3-2 to Manchester United at the Amex stadium



Mohammed Salisu was not included in the match day squad for Southampton against Burnley



In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored his first goal of the season for Swansea City as they defeated Wycombe 2-0



Andy Yiadom missed Reading’s 2-1 win over Cardiff





SPAIN





In the La Liga, Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to play for Atletico Madrid as they thrashed Granada 6-1



Joseph Aidoo played full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 1-1 draw against Valladolid



In the La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu saw 78 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Sabadell



Samuel Obeng lasted the entire duration for Real Oviedo as they lost to Espanyol 2-0





ITALY





In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Fiorentina in their 4-3 defeat to Inter





Emmanuel Gyasi played the entire duration for Spezia as they lost 4-1 to Sassuolo





GERMANY





In the Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Hannover 96 as they lost to Vfl Osnabruck



Kelvin Ofori saw 63 minutes of action for Dusseldorf in their 1-0 win over Wurzburger Kickers



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 70 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 draw against Aue



Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-2 win over Heidenheim





FRANCE





In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris played 45 minutes for Strasbourg in their 3-2 defeat to Monaco



Aleksander Djiku saw 60 minutes of action for Strasbourg in the game



Enock Kwarteng made a brief appearance for Bordeaux as they drew against Nice



John Boye played 90 minutes for FC Metz as they held Marseille 1-1 away



In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah lasted the entire duration for Pau FC in their game against Amiens



Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey featured for Amiens as they drew against Pau FC





AUSTRIA





In the Austria Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru registered an assist as Salzburg cruised to a 3-1 win against Ried



Seth Paintsil played 25 minutes in the game for Ried





BELARUS





Dennis Tetteh and Francis Narh featured for Slavia Mozyr as they drew against Gorodeja 1-1





BELGIUM





In the Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah scored a brace for OH Leuven in their 3-2 win over Gent



Osman Bukari lasted the entire duration in the game for Gent



Samuel Asamoah made a brief appearance for St.Truiden as they lost 2-0 to KV Mechelen



Eric Ocansey played 68 minutes for Kortrijk as they lost 3-1 to Antwerp



Daniel Opare saw 90 minutes of action for Waregem as drew 2-2 against St.Leige





BULGARIA





Bernard Tekpetey saw 63 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 2-0 win over Beroe



Mohammed Nasiru saw 45 minutes of action for Levski Sofia as they lost to Botev Plovdiv 2-1





CHINA





Frank Acheampong played 90 minutes for Tianjin Teda as they succumb to a 3-0 defeat to Qingdao Huanghai



Mubarak Wakaso played the full throttle for Jiangsu Suning in their 1-0 win over Shenzhen





DENMARK





Raphael Dwamena climbed off the bench to rescue Vejle from defeat against Copenhagen as he scored in injury time to see the game end 2-2



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku scored a brace in Fremad Amager 2-0 win over Skive IK



Clinton Antwi made a brief appearance for Esbjerb in their 2-1 win over Helsingor





FINLAND





Edmund Arko Mensah and Nasiru Banahene featured in the game for Honka as they lost at home to Haka



Banahene was red carded in the game



Nana Boateng scored for KUPS in their 2-0 win over Rovaniemi



In the Ykkonen, Abu Sanunu came on a substitute to play 45 minutes for KPV Kokkola as they lost 1-0 to VPS





NETHERLANDS





In the Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus registered an assist for Ajax as they defeat Vitesse 2-1 at home





POLAND





Yaw Yeboah played 75 minutes for Wisla as they drew against Gornik Z





PORTUGAL





Abdul Mumin saw his debut for Victoria Guimaraes end in defeat to Belenenses.



Joseph Amoah and Alhassan Wakaso did not make the match day squad for Victoria Guimaraes





RUSSIA





Ghanaian defender Abdul Kadiri Mohammed was on target for FC Arsenal Tula in their home defeat on Sunday.





SLOVAKIA





Edmund Addo lasted the entire duration for Senica as they lost 2-0 to Trnava



Benson Anang was on the bench for Zilina as they lost 4-0 to Z.Moravce-Vrable





SWITZERLAND





Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Vaduz





TURKEY





Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor as they 3-1 at home to Ezurum



Yaw Ackah played no part in the game for Kayserispor



Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-1 to Trabzonspor



Isaac Cofie came on a substitute to play 45 minutes for Sivasspor as they drew against Ankaragucu



Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Besiktas as they lost to Konyaspor by 4-1





USA





In the MLS, Harrison Afful, and Jonathan Mensah featured in Columbus Crew 2-0 win over Nashville SC



Latif Blessing played 90 minutes for Los Angeles FC as they lost by 3-0 to Seattle Sounders



Samuel Tetteh saw his debut end in defeat for New York Red Bulls as the lost by 1-0 to FC Cincinnati



Mohammed Abu played 45 minutes for DC United in their 2-2 draw against Toronto FC



In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante saw 87 minutes of action for Phoenix Rising in their 1-0 win over Orange County SC

