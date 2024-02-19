Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Semenyo scores, Nuamah bags assist

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo scored his third goal of the season in Bournemouth draw against Newcastle



Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham in their 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest



Tariq Lamptey was involved in Brighton’s 5-0 win over against Sheffield United



In Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku saw 57 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough



Kamaldeen Sulemana saw nine minutes of action for Southampton in their 2-0 win over West Brom



Kwame Poku lasted 80 minutes in the game for Peterborough in their 2-1 loss to Blackpool



Ghanaian duo Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were involved in Reading’s 4-1 thrashing by Portsmouth



SPAIN



In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu saw 83 minutes of action for Almeria in their 1-1 draw against Granada



In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng enjoyed some game time for Huesca against Amorebieta which ended in a draw.



Fellow countryman Kwasi Sibo was involved in action for Amorebieta



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to help Genoa to a 1-1 draw against Napoli



Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Empoli in their 1-1 draw against Fiorentina



Alfred Duncan was involved in action for Fiorentina lasting 61 minutes in the game



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew lasted 68 minutes in the game for Le Havre in their 3-0 loss to Lille



Nathaniel Adjei was once again impressive for Lorient in their 3-1 win over Strasbourg



Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Monaco in their in their 2-1 loss to Toulouse



Alidu Seidu faced his former side Clermont for the first time since his transfer to Rennes this winter. The Ghana international lasted 81 minutes in the game as Rennes defeated Clermont 3-1



Abdul Salis Samed was involved in Lens 1-1 draw against Reims



Ernest Nuamah registered an assist in Lyon’s 1-0 win over Nice on Friday



In Ligue II, Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 2-0 win over Annecy



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi Adjei helped Bochum to a 3-2 win against Bayern Munich



In Bundesliga II, Ghanaian duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburger SV 2-2 draw against Hansa Rostock



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt came on as a substitute to play 13 minutes for Vfl Osnabruck in their 3-1 loss to Elversberg



Abdul Baba Rahman saw 90 minutes of action for PAOK in their 4-1 loss to Olympiacos Pireus



ALBANIA



Alfred Mensah saw 27 minutes of action for Partizani in their 2-1 win over KF Tirana



AUSTRIA



In Austrian Bundesliga, Paul Mensah was involved in BW Linz 1-1 draw against Salzburg



Augustine Boakye lasted 68 minutes in Wolfsberger AC 4-1 win over Tirol



AZERBAIJAN



Abdul Kadiri Mohammed featured in Araz 2-2 draw against Sabail on Saturday



BELGIUM



In Jupiler Pro League, Kamal Sowah saw 63 minutes of action for St.Liege in their 2-1 loss to Westerlo



Christopher Bonsu Baah saw 77 minutes of action for Genk in their 3-1 win over RWDM



Nathaniel Opoku lasted 86 minutes for Leuven in their goalless draw game against Charleroi



Isaac Nuhu saw 90 minutes of action for Eupen in their 2-0 loss to Gent



BULGARIA



Carlos Ohene came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Levski Sofia in their 2-1 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad



CROATIA



Michael Agbekpornu was involved in Slaven Belupo 1-1 draw against Istra 1961



CYPRUS



Benson Anang featured in Othellos Athienou 1-0 loss to Omonia



Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Achnas against Apollon which ended in a draw



Alex Sarfo saw 25 minutes of action for Zakakiou in their 2-1 loss to Karmiotissa



Ernest Asante saw 33 minutes of action for Doxa in their 1-0 loss to APOEL



DENMARK



Ibrahim Osman saw 24 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 3-2 win over Lyngby



Malik Abubakari was in action for Viborg in their 2-1 loss to Odense



FINLAND



Bismark Ampofo was involved in Inter Turku’s 2-1 win over HJK in the Liiga Cup



Clinton Antwi saw 78 minutes of action for KuPS in their 3-1 win over SJK



Kingsley Ofori saw 21 minutes of action for SJK



David Agbo was on the scoresheet for Gnistan in their 2-1 loss to Lahti



Ghanaian duo Enoch Adu and Mohammed Nasiru were involved in Ekenas 2-1 win over Mariehamn



Prosper Ahiabu was involved in VPS 1-1 draw against AC Oulu



ISRAEL



Ebenezer Mamatah was involved in SC Ashdod 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem



Godsway Donyoh was on target for Hapoel Hadera in their 2-0 win over Hapoel Petah Tikva



Gilbert Koomson came on as a substitute to feature for Hapoel Petah Tikva



MALTA



Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were involved in Birkirkara’s 1-1 draw against Hibernians



Jacob Nii Martey Akrong came on as a substitute to help Mosta to a 1-0 win over Valletta



Ghanaian dup Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved Sliema’s 2-1 win over Marsaxlokk



Seth Paintsil featured in Hamrun’s 2-0 win over Sirens



Seven Ghanaian players were in action for Sirens in that 2-0 defeat



Charles Agyemang, Bismark Asare, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda, Prosper Owusu, Hafiz Akadom and Frank Boateng were in action for Sirens



SERBIA



Osman Bukari helped Crvena Zvezda to a 3-0 win against Novi Pazar in the Super Liga on Saturday



Ebenezer Annan was in action for Novi Pazar



Leonard Owusu was in action for Partizan in their 5-2 win over IMT Novi Beograd



PORTUGAL



Aziz was on the scoresheet for Rio Ave in their 2-1 loss to Famalicao



Emmanuel Boateng came on as a substitute to play for Rio Ave



Awudu Abdul was in action for Vizela in their 6-1 loss to Benfica



SAUDI ARABIA



Bernard Mensah played the full throttle for Al Taee in their 1-1 draw against Al Wehda



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim Cudjoe made a brief appearance for Dundee United in their 2-1 loss to Raith



SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim was involved in Trencin 1-1 draw against Banska Bystica



Kelvin Ofori was involved in Trnava’s 2-1 loss to Dun.Streda



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Winterthur



SWEDEN



Ghanaian duo Kojo Peprah Oppong and Abdul Halik Hudu were involved in Sundsvall 3-2 loss to Mjallby



TURKEY



Alex Djiku was involved in Fenerbache’s 3-1 win over Rizespor



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 90 minutes of action for Eyuspor in their 3-1 win over Umraniyespor



Isaac Donkor saw 90 minutes of action for Sakaryaspor in their 3-1 win over Corum



Musah Mohammed saw 78 minutes of action for Bodrumspor in their 3-0 win over Altay