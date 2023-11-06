Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus, Inaki, Schlupp, Schindler, Obeng, Mensah and Boateng on target for respective clubs this weekend

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

a compilation of the performances of Ghanaian players abroad with their respective clubs.



Goals Galore for Ghanaian Players Worldwide



Ghanaian footballers continue to make their mark on the global stage, showcasing their goal-scoring prowess in various leagues.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp registered his first goal of the season in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Burnley.



Jordan Ayew registered an assist in the game for Palace



Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play 20 minutes in Bournemouth’s 6-1 loss to Manchester City



Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United due to injury



In the Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana played 76 minutes for Southampton in their 1-0 win over Millwall



Albert Adomah came on as a substitute for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Rotherham



Fatawu Issahaku played 90 minutes for Leicester City as they lost by a lone goal to Leeds United



SPAIN



In La Liga, Ghana striker Inaki Williams scored in Athletic Bilbao 3-2 win over Villarreal



Abdul Mumin help Rayo Vallecano to pick a point against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabau



Baba Iddrisu came on as a substitute for Almeria in their 1-0 defeat to Alaves



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng scored the match winner for Huesca in their 1-0 win over Amorebieta



Kwasi Sibo played 90 minutes for Amorebieta



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban made a brief appearance for Genoa as they lost 2-1 to Cagliari



Ibrahim Sulemana was on the bench for Cagliari



GERMANY



In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 78 minutes of action for VFL Osnabruck in their 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel



Ghanaian duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburger SV in their 2-0 win over Magdeburg



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis saw 27 minutes of action for Lens in their goalless draw game against Lens



Ernest Nuamah saw 33 minutes of action for Lyon in their 1-1 draw against Metz



Ghanaian duo Benjamin Tetteh and koffi Kouao were on the bench for Metz



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku was involved in Amiens in their 1-0 win over Dunkerque



ALBANIA



Ransford Dwumfour was in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-1 draw against KF Tirana



Paul Mensah played 90 minutes for BW Linz in their 3-2 loss to Hartberg



Ibrahim Mustapha saw 73 minutes of action for Lask Linz in their 3-1 win over Sturm Graz



Mohammed Fuseini saw 13 minutes of action for Sturm Graz



AUSTRIA



Forson Amankwah saw 61 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 2-0 win over Tirol



Youngster Augustine Boakye bags brace to lead Wolfsberger AC to a dominant victory in Carinthia Derby



ARMENIA



Mensah Annan saw 72 minutes of action for Alashkert against Shirak Gyumri which ended in a draw



AZERBAIJAN



Abdul Kadiri Mohammed saw 20 minutes of action for Araz Pfk as they lost 2-0 to Sumqayit



Samuel Tetteh saw 28 minutes of action for Gabala as they lost 2-0 to Neftci Baku



BELARUS



Fard Ibrahim was involved in Isloch 2-1 win over Shakhtyor Soligorsk



Evans Mensah was engaged in Zhodino’s game against FC Gomel which ended in a draw



Isaac Gyamfi saw 25 minutes of action for Energetik-BGU in their 1-0 win over Belshina



BELGIUM



Nathaniel Opoku saw 13 minutes of action for Leuven in their 2-0 loss to Westerlo



Ghanaian duo Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu Baah were involved in Genk’s 3-2 loss to Antwerp



Isaac Nuhu was involved in Eupen’s 1-1 draw against St.Truiden



Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden in that 1-1 draw



Kamal Sowah was involved in St.Liege in their 1-1 draw against KV Mechelen



Denis Odoi played in Club Brugge’s 2-1 loss to Royale Union SG



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to help Ludogorets to a 1-0 win over Krumovgrad



CHINA



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu saw 72 minutes of action for Wuhan Three Towns in their 4-3 win over Changchun Yatai. He scored 15 goals in his first season with the Chinese side



CROATIA



Michael Agbekpornu saw 45 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 2-0 loss to Istra 1961



CYPRUS



Ghanaian duo Ernest Asante and Ernest were involved in Doxa’s 2-0 loss to Othellos Athienou



Benson Anang played 57 minutes for Othellos Athienou



Emmanuel Lomotey saw 23 minutes of action for Achnas in their 1-1 draw against Zakakiou



Alex Sarfo made a brief appearance for Zakakiou



Majeed Waris lasted 76 minutes of action for Anorthosis in their 1-0 loss to Paphos



DENMARK



Ibrahim Osman saw 65 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-0 win over Vejle



Willy Kumado played 66 minutes for Lynbgy in their 2-2 draw against Odense



Ghanaian duo Lasso Coulibaly and Ernest Agyiri were in action for Randers FC as they lost 4-2 to FC Copenhagen



ESTONIA



Thomas Agyepong saw 45 minutes of action for Paide in their 3-1 win over Narva



FINLAND



Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 1-0 win over Honka



Ghanaian duo Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nasiru Banahene were involved in Honka’s defeat



GREECE



Lumor Agbenyenu played eight minutes for Kifisias in their 1-1 draw against AEK Athens FC



HUNGARY



Kwabena Owusu saw 27 minutes of action for Ferencvaros in their 2-1 loss to Kecskemeti



LITHUANIA



Edward Sarpong saw 90 minutes of action for Dzuigas Telsiai in their 3-3 draw against Siauliai FA



Divine Naah saw 81 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 3-1 win over Riteriai



MALTA



Samuel Boakye was in action for Marsaxlokk in their 2-0 win over Birkirkara



Simon Zibo saw 60 minutes of action for Birkirkara



Former Medeama players Hafiz Akadom, Kwasi Donsu, Mukhtar Moro, Daniel Opoku, Prosper Owusu Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng were all involved in Sirens 3-0 defeat to Floriana



Seth Paintsil was in action for Hamrun in their 1-1 draw against Mosta



Eric Mensah saw 29 minutes of action for Mosta



Ghanaian duo Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were involved in Gudja’s 1-0 loss to Hibernians



Karim Aboubakar saw 30 minutes of action for Sliema in their 1-0 win over Santa Lucia



NETHERLANDS



Ibrahim Sadiq made a brief appearance for AZ Alkmaar in their 1-1 draw against Excelsior



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu played 90 minutes for Odd in their 2-1 loss to Brann



PORTUGAL



Isaah Abass saw 23 minutes of action for Chaves in their 2-0 defeat to Benfica



Lawrence Ofori was in action for Moreirense in their 1-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes



Emmanuel Boateng scored in Rio Ave’s 2-0 win over Boavista



SAUDI ARABIA



Bernard Mensah was on target for Al Taee in their 3-3 draw against Al Feiha



SCOTLAND



Matthew Cudjoe saw 24 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 1-1 draw against Inverness



SERBIA



Osman Bukari saw 31 minutes of action for Crvena Zvezda in their 3-1 win over Radnik



Sadick Abubakar played the full throttle for Radnik



SLOVAKIA



Ghanaian duo Malik Abubakari and Sharani Zuberu were in action for Slovan Brastislava in their 4-1 win over Banska Bystrica



Rahim Ibrahim played 90 minutes for Trencin against Michalovce which ended in a draw



Kelvin Ofori saw 74 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable



Samuel Gidi saw 90 minutes of action for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Podbrezova



Mark Assinor was in action for Podbrezova



SLOVENIA



Ahemd Ankrah saw 90 minutes of action for Koper in their 1-0 win over Rogaska



SWEDEN



Nathaniel Adjei capped another impressive performance for Hammarby against Varnamo which ended in a draw



Mohammed Naeem scored a brace for Halmstad in their 3-0 win over Kalmar



Fellow Ghanaian counterpart Thomas Boakye was in ation for Kalmar



Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Elfsborg in their 2-2 draw against Degerfors



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in pole as St.Gallen won 5-2 against Lausanne Ouchy



Emmanuel Essiam saw 13 minutes of action for Lausanna Ouchy



TURKEY



Kingsley Schindler scored the winner for Samsunspor in their 2-1 win over Hatayspor



Jerome Opoku was involved in Basaksehir’s 3-3 draw against Ankaragucu



In Lig 1, Ghanaian duo Mohammed Musah and Haqi Osman were in action for Bodrumspor in their 2-0 win over Manisa FK



Prince Obeng Ampem scored a brace for Eyuspor in their 4-1 win over Adanaspor AS



USA



In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders