Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Jordan, Inaki Williams, Konigsdorffer on target

Sports News of Monday, 10 April 2023

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues.



Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.



Players to have scored.



In Premier League, Jordan Ayew scored a brace as Crystal Palace thumped Leeds United 5-1



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored in Wuhan Three Towns 2-0 win against Shandong Taishan



Inaki Williams was on target for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-1 win against Espanyol



German-Ghanaian youngster Joshua Quarshie was on target for Hoffenheim II in their 5-0 victory over VfR Wormatia Worms on Saturday afternoon.



Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer climbed off the bench to score in Hamburg ‘s 6-1 win against Hannover



Nathaniel Opoku scored in Leuven 4-1 win against KV Mechelen



Ernest Asante scored in Doxa 2-1 win against Chloraka



ENGLAND



Jeffrey Schlupp saw 79 minutes of action in the game for Palace



Andre Ayew made his injury return in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss to Aston Villa



Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth



Antoine Semenyo made a brief appearance for Bournemouth



Tariq Lamptey missed Brighton’s game against Tottenham due to injury



Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted 68 minutes in Southampton 4-1 defeat to Man City at home



Thomas Partey played a key role in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw away against Liverpool



In Championship, Tariq Fosu scored in Rotherham 3-1 win against West Brom



Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play in QPR 2-0 defeat to Preston at home



Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were involved in Reading’s 1-1 draw against Birmingham



Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury



In League One, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench for Charlton against Bristol Rovers which ended in a 1-0 defeat



Kwame Poku saw 78 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 3-0 win against Shrewsbury



In League Two, Corey Addai was in post for Crawley Town against Bradford City



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-2 draw with Sevilla



In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng saw 89 minutes of action for Huesca in their 2-1 win against Burgos CF



ITALY



In Serie A, Alfred Duncan and Emmanuel Gyasi were involved in Fiorentina’s game against Spezia.



Duncan came on as a substitute to feature for Fiorentina whilst Gyasi played 75 minutes for Spezia



Felix Afena-Gyan played 10 minutes for Cremonese in their 3-2 win against Sampdoria





GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Kelvin Boateng saw 61 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig



Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 90 minutes of action in Bochum’s 3-2 defeat to Stuttgart



Braydon Manu scored in Darmstadt 2-1 win against Paderborn



Patric Pfeiffer came on as a substitute to feature in the game for Darmstadt



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 27 minutes of action in Hansa Rostock 3-2 win against Holstien Kiel



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was involved in RC Lens 2-1 win against Strasbourg



Alexander Djiku recovered from injury to play 90 minutes for the losers



Alidu Seidu made 72 minutes for Clermont in their 2-0 win against Troyes



Ligue II, Koffi Kouao saw 90 minutes of action for Metz in their 1-1 draw against Pau FC



Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Nimes



AUSTRIA



Paul Mensah saw 69 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 3-1 win against Admira



Forson Amankwah saw 12 minutes of action as Salzburg drew 3-3 against Austria Vienna



Ibrahim Mustapha climbed off the bench to score in Lask 2-1 win against Sturm Graz



BELGIUM



Emmanuel Toku returned from injury to feature in the game for Leuven



Majeed Ashimeru played the full throttle in Anderlecht’s game against Westerlo



Francis Abu was involved in Cercle Brugge 2-1 defeat to Antwerp



Joseph Paintsil was action for Genk against St.Leige



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey saw 45 minutes of action in Ludogorets 8-1 win against Botev Vrasta



CHINA



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 win against Sibenik



CYPRUS



Benjamin Asamoah Akoto were in action for Doxa



Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis in their 1-0 win against Karmiotissa



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri was on target for Levadia in their 4-1 win against Kuressaare



GREECE



Stephen Kwabena Hammond helped Levadiakos to a 1-0 win against Asteras Tripolis



ISRAEL



Zakaria Mugeese and Ebenezer Mamatah featured in SC Ashdod 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Jerusalem



Patrick Twumasi lasted 85 minutes in Netanya’s 4-1 defeat to Maccabi Haifa



RUSSIA



Joel Fameyeh played 45 minutes for Rubin Kazan against Volgar-Astrakhan which ended in a draw



SCOTLAND



Malachi Boateng lasted 62 minutes in Queen’s Park 4-0 defeat to Partrick Thistle



SERBIA



Ibrahim Tanko came on as a substitute to play nine minutes for Javor against Cukaricki which they lost 2-1



Ghanaian quartet Samuel Gidi, Richmond Owusu, Henry Addo and Benson Anang were all involved in Zilina 3-2 defeat to Podbrezova



MALTA



Simon Zibo played 90 minutes for Birkirkara in their 3-1 win against Gzira



Carlos Bangura was involved in Pieta Hotspurs 4-1 loss to Hibernians



MALAYSIA



Jordan Mintah scored a brace for Terengganu in their 2-0 win against Kuching City FC



Rauf Salifu scored a brace for Selangor in their 3-0 win against Kelantan



MOLDOVA



Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were in action for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 1-0 win against Sf.Gheorghe



PORTUGAL



Moses Yaw made a brief appearance in Arouca’s 1-0 win against Maritimo



Emmanuel Boateng played 90 minutes for Rio Ave in their 2-2 draw against Portimonense



SLOVAKIA



Malik Abubakari was on target for Slovan Brastislava in their 2-1 win against Dun. Streda



SLOVENIA



Ahmed Ankrah was in action for ND Gorcia as they lost 2-0 to Radomlje



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win against Maritzburg United



SWEDEN



Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Mohammed Naeem were involved in Halmstad 3-1 defeat to Degerfors



Ibrahim Sadiq was in action for Hacken in their 3-1 win against Hammarby



Nasiru Moro was in action for Orebro against Ostersund which ended in a draw



SWITZERLAND



Kasim Adams climbed off the bench to play 54 minutes for FC Basel in their 1-1 draw against Zurich



Kwadwo Duah netted his ninth goal of the Bundesliga II to secure an important away point for Nurnberg in their game against Karlsruher



TURKEY



Philip Awuku was in action for Tuzlaspor in their 3-0 win against Denizlispor



Musah Mohammed played in Bodrumspor 4-1 win against Boluspor



Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasppor in their 1-1 draw against Basaksehir



USA



In MLS, Yaw Yeboah enjoyed some game time as a substitute for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win against DC United



Kwadwo Opoku saw 60 minutes of action in Los Angeles FC 3-0 win against Austin FC



Latif Blessing saw 61 minutes of action for New England Revolution against CF Montreal which they won 4-0



Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for the winners



Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle for San Jose Earthquakes in their 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls



Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City



Harrison Afful played the full throttle in Charlotte FC 3-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake