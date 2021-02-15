Sports News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues.



Ghanaian players on target this weekend



Mohammed Kudus returned to action for Ajax in their 2-0 win over Heracles



Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla in their 1-1 draw against Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa



Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to score for St.Polten



Kamal Sowah scored for Leuven in their 3-1 win over Kortrijk



Emmanuel Asante was on target for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Ermis



Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Mohammed Salisu made his first Premier League appearance for Southampton in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves



Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leeds United due to injury



Daniel Amartey impressed in the game for Leicester City as they recorded a 3-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.



He lasted the entire duration in the game for the Foxes



Jordan Ayew played full throttle as Crystal Palace lost 3-0 to Burnley at home



Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury



In the Championship, Andy Yiadom saw 15 minutes of action in Reading’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall



Tarique Fosu saw 27 minutes of action for Brentford as they lost 2-0 to Barnsley



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo came off the bench to make a brief appearance for Celta Vigo in their 3-1 win over Elche



ITALY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played full throttle for Spezia in their 2-0 win over AC Milan



Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Cagliari as they lost 1-0 to Atlanta



Kwadwo Asamoah was on the bench for Cagliari



In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 79 minutes of action for Monza in their 2-0 defeat to Pisa before he was substituted



Abdul Basit was on the bench as Pescara lost to Venezia 2-0



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Kasim Adams Nuhu was on the bench for Hoffenheim as they drew 2-2 against Dortmund



In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 76 minutes in the game for Paderborn as they drew against Hannover 96



Patrick Twumasi missed the game for Hannover 96



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth as they drew against Hamburger SV



FRANCE



In the Ligue 1, John Boye played full throttle as FC Metz lost 2-1 to Strasbourg



Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg whilst Majeed Waris was unused substitute in the game



In the French Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 26 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 1-1 draw against Paris FC



Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku both featured in the game for Amiens as they drew against Grenoble



Salis Abdul Samed played 11 minutes for Clermont in their 1-0 win over Chambly



ALBANIA



Dennis Dowuna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu as they lost 2-0 to Teuta



Abbey Agbodzie was on the bench for Skenderbeu



Richard Danso played 53 minutes for KF Tirana in their 2-0 defeat to Kukesi



Isaac Gyamfi climbed off the bench to feature in the game for Tirana



Benjamin Agyare lasted 90 minutes in the game for Apolonia Fier in their 1-0 defeat to Vllaznia



AUSTRIA



In the Austrian Bundesliga, Kofi Babil missed Altach game against Rapid Vienna which ended in a goalless draw



David Atanga played 90 minutes for Admira as they lost 2-1 to Wolfsberger AC



Kennedy Boateng played 90 minutes for Reid in their 1-1 draw against St.Polten



Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to score for St.Polten



AZERBAIJAN



Kwabena Owusu was in action for Qarabag as they lost 2-1 to Neftci Baku



BELGIUM



In the Pro League, Kamal Sowah scored for Leuven in their 3-1 win over Kortrijk



Emmanuel Ocansey saw 69 minutes of action for Kortrijk in the game



Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem in their 2-1 win over St.Truiden



Samuel Asamoah was not included in the matchday squad for St.Truiden



Opoku Ampomah made a brief appearance for Antwerp in their 1-1 draw against St.Leige



Dauda Mohammed climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Anderlecht as they drew against Cercle Brugge



BULGARIA



In the Parva Liga, Emmanuel Toku made his debut for Botev Plovdiv as they lost 2-0 to Arda



Carlos Ohene saw 90 minutes of action for Beroe in their 2-1 win over Botev Vratsa



Nasiru Mohammed saw 84 minutes of action for Levski Sofia in their 2-0 win over Montana



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 76 minutes of action for Sibenk in their 1-0 defeat to Gorcia



Nasiru Moro was on the bench for Gorcia



CYPRUS



Emmanuel Asante was on target for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Ermis



CZECH



Emmanuel Antwi camoed in the game for Pribram as they drew against Opava



Kingsley Sarfo saw 75 minutes of action for Nicosia in their 3-0 win over Karmiotissa



DENMARK



In the SuperLiga, Francis Abu, Sulemana Kamal Deen, Isaac Atanga and Ibrahim Sadiq all featured in the game for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Vejle



In the first division, Clinton Antwi played the full throttle for Esbjerg as they were held at home by Vendsyssel



FINLAND



Anthony Annan played the full throttle for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 win over Mariehamn



ISRAEL



Mohammed Kamaheni was in action for Ashdod as they drew against Sakhnin



MALTA



Divine Narh played the full throttle for Mosta FC as they lost 2-0 to Hibernians



Isaac Ntow climbed off the bench to play 53 minutes for Birkirkara as they lost by 2-0 to Hamrun



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus returned to action for Ajax in their 2-0 win over Heracles



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla in their 1-1 draw against Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa



PORTUGAL



Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-1 to Rio Ave



Alhassan Wakaso was on the bench for Guimaraes



SAUDI ARABIA



Abraham Frimpong was on the bench for Al Ain as they lost 2-1 to Al-Fateh



SERBIA



Ibrahim Tanko was on the bench for Javor as they picked a point against Napredak after the game ended 1-1



Rashid Oboubi was on the bench for Vozdovac as they drew against Indjija



Obeng Regan saw 69 minutes of action for Mladost in their 2-2 draw against Radnik



SLOVAKIA



Edmund Addo saw 90 minutes of action for Senica as they lost 1-0 to Trnava



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi and Nuhu Musah featured for St. Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Sion



TURKEY



Godfred Donsah saw 69 minutes of action for Rizespor as they lost 2-0 to Erzurum BB



Yaw Ackah was not included in the matchday squad for Erzurum BB



Caleb Ekuban saw 84 minutes of action for Trabzonspor in their 4-1 win over Gaziantep



Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for Ankaragucu in their goalless draw against Kayserispor



Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Kayserispor



Gilbert Koomson saw 45 minutes of action for Kasimpasa in their 2-1 win over Galatasaray



Isaac Sackey came off the bench to play five minutes for Hatayspor as they drew against Alanyaspor



UKRAINE



Ernest was 60 minutes of action for Lviv in their 2-1 win over Minaj