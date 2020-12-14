Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first goal of the season

Ghana U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla Krakow but it was not enough to save them from defeat in the Polish league this weekend.



Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first goal of the season to earn a point for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at home.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp got the equalizer for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham



Jordan Ayew warmed the bench for Crystal Palace



Mohammed Salisu made the Southampton bench for the first time since his arrival to the club in the summer.



In the English Championship, Andre Ayew saw 90 minutes of action as Swansea recorded a 2-0 win over Cardiff



Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 34 minutes for QPR as they lost 1-0 to Reading



Andy Yiadom missed the game for Reading due to injury



Tariq Fosu lasted 66 minutes in the game for Brentford as they recorded a 3-1 win over Nottingham





ITALY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi came off the bench to play 33 minutes for Spezia as they lost 4-1 to Crotone



SPAIN



In the La Liga II, Samuel Obeng played 65 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 4-2 win over Tenerife



Iddrisu Baba played six minutes for Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Leganes



Tahiru Awudu played nine minutes for Fuenlabrada as they lost to Mirandes by a lone goal



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Rahman Chibsah climbed off the bench to play eight minutes for Bochum in their 3-0 win over Paderborn



Christopher Adjei-Antwi came on a substitute to play 29 minutes for Paderborn



Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 23 minutes of action for Greuther Furth in their 3-0 win over Sandhausen



Patrick Twumasi saw 72 minutes of action for Hannover 96 as they lost by a lone goal to Heidenheim



FRANCE



In the Ligue I, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 2-2 draw against Metz.



Majeed Waris played no part in the game for Strasbourg.



John Boye was also suspended and missed the game for Metz



In the Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku featured in the game for Amiens as they were held by Chambly



AUSTRIA



In the Austria Bundesliga, Kennedy Boateng and Seth Paintsil both featured for Ried in their 4-1 defeat to Altach



BELGIUM



In the Jupiler Pro League, Dauda Mohammed made a brief appearance for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over Genk



Emmanuel Ocansey played 90 minutes for Kortrijk as they lost 3-0 to Leuven



Samuel Asamoah was shown the red card as St.Truiden lost to Charleroi by 2-1



Osman Bukari played 90 minutes for Gent in their 2-1 win over St.Leige



DENMARK



Francis Abu, Sulemana Kamal Deen, Isaac Atanga, Ibrahim Sadiq featured in the game for Nordsjaelland as they lost to Copenhagen by 1-0



In the first division, Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Fremad Amager as they held Kolding IF to a 1-1 draw



Clinton Antwi lasted 90 minutes in the game for Esbjerg as they won 2-1 against Helsingor



HUNGARY



Abraham Frimpong was on the bench for Ferencvaros as they recorded a 2-0 win over Zalaegerszegi



ISRAEL



Hayford Adjei and Mohammed Kameni both featured for Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Kfar Saba



Elvis Sakyi played 90 minutes for Maccabi Petah Tikva as they lost 3-2 to Netanya



Eugene Ansah saw 90 minutes of action for Shmona in their 2-1 defeat to H.Beer Sheva



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla but was not enough to save them from defeat against Legia.



SAUDI ARABIA



Samuel Owusu played 90 minutes for Al Ahli SC in their 2-1 win over Al-Nassr



SERBIA



Richmond Boakye Yiadom captained Red Star Belgrade for the first time against Backa as they won 2-0



SLOVAKIA



Benson Anang played the full throttle for Zilina against Sered which ended in a stalemate



Edmund Addo saw 20 minutes of action for Senica in their 1-1 draw against Moravce-Vrable



Sharani Zuberu made a brief appearance for Dun.Streda in their 1-1 draw against Ruzomerok



SOUTH AFRICA



Richard Ofori won his first major trophy for Orlando Pirates as they defeated Celtic to win the MTN 8 Cup



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they recorded a 1-0 win over Lausanne



TURKEY



Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor against Trabzonspor which ended goalless.



Caleb Ekuban featured in the game for Trabzonspor



Godfred Donsah played 89 minutes for Rizespor in their 3-2 win over Goztepe



Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to score for Ankaragucu in their 4-3 win over Konyaspor



Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-0 win over Fenerbache



Isaac Sackey saw 77 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 3-1 win over Karagumruk



Bernard Mensah saw 45 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 2-1 defeat to Alanyaspor



VENEZUELA



Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Osei Bonsu scored as Caracas secured an impressive 2-0 win over Portuguesa in Venezuelan top-flight on Friday night.



UKRAINE



Ghanaian youngster Najeeb Yakubu was in action for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-1 draw against Minaj

