Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Owusu, Ayew score for clubs

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored his sixth goal of the campaign to help Swansea City record a 2-0 win over Luton
Samuel Owusu scored a brace but was not enough to save his side from defeat to Damac.
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored on his 100th game for Red Star Belgrade on Sunday against Zlatibor Cajetina
Osman Bukari was on target for Gent
England
In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured in Crystal Palace heavy win against West Brom
Thomas Partey suffered a fresh injury and had to walk off the pitch in the 46th minute as Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham
In the Championship, Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play nine minutes for QPR in their 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield
Andre Ayew scored and registered an assist in Swansea City 2-0 win over Luton
Tariq Fosu saw 14 minutes of action for Brentford in their 2-2 draw against Blackburn
France
In the Ligue 1, Aleksander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 4-0 win over Nantes
Majeed Waris was missing in action for Strasbourg
John Boye was in action for Metz against Lyon
In the Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah came on a substitute to play 45 minutes for Pau as they lost 3-0 to Clermont
Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens as they recorded a 2-1 win over Rodez
Italy
In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 2-1 defeat to Lazio
Abdallah Basit played no part in Benevento’s game against Parma
Spain
Joseph Aidoo climbed off the bench to play 28 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 wi over Ath.Bilbao
In the La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng was in action for Real Oviedo against Sabadell
Austria
Majeed Ashimeru lasted 70 minutes in the game for Salzburg in their 1-0 defeat to Admira
Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Ried in their 3-0 defeat to LASK
Belgium
Daniel Opare played 90 minutes for Waregem in their 2-2 draw against Anderlecht
Osman Bukari scored for Gent in their against Oostende
Bulgaria
Carlos Ohene saw 74 minutes of action for Beroe as the lost by 1-0 to CSKA Sofia
Benard Tekpetey made a brief appearance for Ludogerets in their 2-0 win over Slavia Sofia
China
Frank Acheampong scored for Tianjin Teda as held Jiangsu Suning to a 1-1 draw in the Chinese FA Cup semi-finals
Mubarak Wakaso missed the game for Jiangsu Suning
CZECH
Emmanuel Antwi scored for Pribram as they drew against Sigma Olomuc
Cyprus
Osei Barnes was the hero on Friday night as he scored for Nea Salamina, who earned an important win in the Cyprus First Division.
Denmark
Francis Abu scored for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 defeat to Sonderjyske
Ibrahim Sadiq and Isaac Atanga featured in the game for Nordsjaelland
In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku featured for Fremad Amager in their 1-1 draw against Viborg
David Martin climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Fremad Amager
Germany
In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Adjei-Antwi lasted 56 minutes in the game for Paderborn in their 2-0 defeat to Nurnberg
Kelvin Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Dusseldorf in their 3-2 win over Darmstadt
Rahman Chibsah played no part in Bochum game against Holstein Kiel
Patrick Twumasi saw 83 minutes of action for Hannover in their 1-0 win over Hamburger
Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-0 defeat to Heidenheim
Hungary
Abraham Frimpong lasted the entire duration for Ferencvaros in their 3-1 win over DVTK
Israel
Eugene Ansah saw 88 minutes of action for Shmona as they lost 3-0 to Maccabi Haifa
Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Maccabi Haifa
Elvis Sakyi came on as a sub to play 24 minutes for Maccabi Petah Tikva in their 1-0 win over Bnei Yehuda
Emmanuel Boateng saw 61 minutes of action for Hapoel Tel Aviv as they were held at home by Netanya
Portugal
Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 win over Portimonense
Gideon Mensah played no part in the game for Guimaraes
Poland
Yaw Yeboah played the full throttle for Wisla in their 1-1 draw against Cracovia
Russia
Kadri Mohammed saw 71 minutes of action for Arsenal Tula in their 1-0 defeat to Dynamo Moscow
Saudi Arabia
Samuel Owusu scored a brace for Al Ahli SC but was not enough to save them from defeat to Damac. The game ended 4-3
Serbia
Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored the only goal of the game to help Crvena Zvezda defeat Zlatibor Cajetina
Sweden
Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 4-2 win over Trelleborgs.
Thomas Boakye featured in the game for Trelleborg
Abdul Safiu Fatawu came off the bench to play 45 minutes for Trelleborg
Ebenezer Ofori saw 31 minutes of action for AIK in their 2-2 draw against Elfsborg
Mensiro was in action for Ostersunds as they lost 4-0 to Malmo FF
Turkey
Bernard Mensah scored for Besiktas in their 3-0 win over Kasimpasa
Gilbert Koomson saw 12 minutes of action in the game for Kasimpasa
Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Goztepe
Godfred Donsah saw 72 minutes of action for Rizespor as they lost 2-1 to Karagumruk
Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor as they were held at home by Basaksehir
Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes for Hatayspor as they lost 3-0 to Galatasaray
