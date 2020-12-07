You are here: HomeSports2020 12 07Article 1128017

Sports News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Owusu, Ayew score for clubs

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players abroad for the 2020/21 football season.

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored his sixth goal of the campaign to help Swansea City record a 2-0 win over Luton

Samuel Owusu scored a brace but was not enough to save his side from defeat to Damac.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored on his 100th game for Red Star Belgrade on Sunday against Zlatibor Cajetina

Osman Bukari was on target for Gent

Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad   

England

In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured in Crystal Palace heavy win against West Brom

Thomas Partey suffered a fresh injury and had to walk off the pitch in the 46th minute as Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham

In the Championship, Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play nine minutes for QPR in their 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield

Andre Ayew scored and registered an assist in Swansea City 2-0 win over Luton

Tariq Fosu saw 14 minutes of action for Brentford in their 2-2 draw against Blackburn

France

In the Ligue 1, Aleksander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 4-0 win over Nantes

Majeed Waris was missing in action for Strasbourg

John Boye was in action for Metz against Lyon

In the Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah came on a substitute to play 45 minutes for Pau as they lost 3-0 to Clermont

Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens as they recorded a 2-1 win over Rodez

Italy

In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 2-1 defeat to Lazio

Abdallah Basit played no part in Benevento’s game against Parma


Spain

Joseph Aidoo climbed off the bench to play 28 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 wi over Ath.Bilbao

In the La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng was in action for Real Oviedo against Sabadell

Austria

Majeed Ashimeru lasted 70 minutes in the game for Salzburg in their 1-0 defeat to Admira

Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Ried in their 3-0 defeat to LASK

Belgium

Daniel Opare played 90 minutes for Waregem in their 2-2 draw against Anderlecht

Osman Bukari scored for Gent in their against Oostende


Bulgaria

Carlos Ohene saw 74 minutes of action for Beroe as the lost by 1-0 to CSKA Sofia

Benard Tekpetey made a brief appearance for Ludogerets in their 2-0 win over Slavia Sofia

China

Frank Acheampong scored for Tianjin Teda as held Jiangsu Suning to a 1-1 draw in the Chinese FA Cup semi-finals

Mubarak Wakaso missed the game for Jiangsu Suning

CZECH

Emmanuel Antwi scored for Pribram as they drew against Sigma Olomuc

Cyprus

Osei Barnes was the hero on Friday night as he scored for Nea Salamina, who earned an important win in the Cyprus First Division.

Denmark

Francis Abu scored for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 defeat to Sonderjyske

Ibrahim Sadiq and Isaac Atanga featured in the game for Nordsjaelland

In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku featured for Fremad Amager in their 1-1 draw against Viborg

David Martin climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Fremad Amager

Germany

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Adjei-Antwi lasted 56 minutes in the game for Paderborn in their 2-0 defeat to Nurnberg

Kelvin Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Dusseldorf in their 3-2 win over Darmstadt

Rahman Chibsah played no part in Bochum game against Holstein Kiel

Patrick Twumasi saw 83 minutes of action for Hannover in their 1-0 win over Hamburger

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-0 defeat to Heidenheim

Hungary

Abraham Frimpong lasted the entire duration for Ferencvaros in their 3-1 win over DVTK
Israel

Eugene Ansah saw 88 minutes of action for Shmona as they lost 3-0 to Maccabi Haifa

Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Maccabi Haifa

Elvis Sakyi came on as a sub to play 24 minutes for Maccabi Petah Tikva in their 1-0 win over Bnei Yehuda

Emmanuel Boateng saw 61 minutes of action for Hapoel Tel Aviv as they were held at home by Netanya

Portugal

Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 win over Portimonense

Gideon Mensah played no part in the game for Guimaraes

Poland

Yaw Yeboah played the full throttle for Wisla in their 1-1 draw against Cracovia

Russia

Kadri Mohammed saw 71 minutes of action for Arsenal Tula in their 1-0 defeat to Dynamo Moscow

Saudi Arabia

Samuel Owusu scored a brace for Al Ahli SC but was not enough to save them from defeat to Damac. The game ended 4-3

Serbia

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored the only goal of the game to help Crvena Zvezda defeat Zlatibor Cajetina

Sweden

Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 4-2 win over Trelleborgs.

Thomas Boakye featured in the game for Trelleborg

Abdul Safiu Fatawu came off the bench to play 45 minutes for Trelleborg

Ebenezer Ofori saw 31 minutes of action for AIK in their 2-2 draw against Elfsborg

Mensiro was in action for Ostersunds as they lost 4-0 to Malmo FF

Turkey

Bernard Mensah scored for Besiktas in their 3-0 win over Kasimpasa

Gilbert Koomson saw 12 minutes of action in the game for Kasimpasa

Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Goztepe

Godfred Donsah saw 72 minutes of action for Rizespor as they lost 2-1 to Karagumruk

Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor as they were held at home by Basaksehir

Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes for Hatayspor as they lost 3-0 to Galatasaray

