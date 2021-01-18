Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Mensah on target as Ekuban misses penalty

ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration in the game for Crystal Palace as they lost 3-0 to Manchester City



In the Championship, Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Swansea in their 2-0 win over Barnsley



ITALY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia as they drew against Torino



In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 71 minutes in the game for Monza in their 2-2 draw against Cosenza



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Kasim Adam Nuhu played the full throttle for Hoffenheim at home as they were held by Arminia Bielefeld



In the Bundesliga II, Hans Nunoo Sarpei played nine minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 draw against Paderborn



Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum in their 3-1 win over Nurnberg



Patrick Twumasi made a return from injury to play five minutes for Hannover 96 as they lost to St.Pauli at home



Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 21 minutes of action for Paderborn in the game



FRANCE



In the Ligue I, Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris both featured in the game for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over St.Etienne



Nicholas Opoku lasted the entire duration in the game for Amiens as they drew against Le Havre



Ebenezer Assifuah climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Pau FC as they lost by alone goal to Rodez



ALBANIA



Striker Alfred Mensah scored for the fourth consecutive week when Skenderbeu lost 2-1 at home to giants Partizani.



Belgium



In the Jupiler League, Osman Bukari was in action for Gent as they lost the game by 1-0 to Antwerp



Opoku Ampomah played no part in the game for Antwerp



Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for Kortrijk as they lost 2-1 to Oostende



Emmanuel Sowuah Adjei made a brief appearance for Eupen in their 2-0 win over Anderlecht



Dauda Mohammed climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes in the game for Anderlecht



Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem in their 5-1 win over Waasland-Beveren



CYPRUS



Ernest Asante saw 77 minutes of action for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Achnas



SAUDI ARABIA



Samuel Owusu saw 78 minutes of action for Al-Ahli SC as they drew against Al-Hilal



TURKEY



Joseph Attamah and Yaw Ackah both featured in the game for Kayserispor in their 2-1 defeat to Gaziantep



Abdul Aziz Tetteh was on the bench for Gaziantep



Caleb Ekuban missed a penalty for Trabzonspor as they drew against Antalyaspor



Isaac Cofie made a brief appearance for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Basaksehir



Isaac Sackey played 15 minutes for Hatayspor in their 2-0 win over Denizlispor



Afiryie Acquah saw 45 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyspor in their 4-1 win over Rizespor



Godfred Donsah lasted the entire duration in the game for Rizespor



Bernard Mensah saw 24 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 2-0 win over Galatasaray







