Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Dwamena, Kudus, Partey on target for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey played a big role in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Bournemouth at the Emirates `Stadium. Partey scored his side’s first goal of the game.
Antoine Semenyo made the starting line-up for Bournemouth and was substituted in the 63rd minute
Jordan Ayew saw 74 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa
Tariq Lamptey picked up an injury in Brighton’s 4-0 win against West Ham.
Kamaldeen Sulemana was impressive in Southampton’s 1-0 win against Leicester City
Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute on the bench for Leicester City
Andre Ayew came on as a substitute to play in Nottingham Forest 2-2 draw against Everton
In Championship, Andy Yiadom returned from suspension to play 65 minutes for Reading in their 5-0 defeat to Middlesbrough
Tarique Fosu was involved in Rotherham’s 3-1 win against QPR
Albert Adomah saw 64 minutes of action for QPR in their 3-1 defeat to Rotherham
In League One, Kwadwo Poku lasted 67 minutes in the game for Peterbrough in their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday
SPAIN
In La Liga II Samuel Obeng saw 81 minutes of action for Huesca in their 3-0 win against Levante
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia against Verona
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 1-1 draw against Lille
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win against Pau FC
Koffi Kouao saw 90 minutes of action for Metz in their 3-0 win against Annecy
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 90 minutes in Bochum’s 2-0 defeat to Schalke
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer climbed off the bench to score in Hamburg’s 3-0 win against Nurnberg
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil registered an assist for Genk in their 2-2 draw against St.Truiden
Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru featured in Anderlecht’s in 1-0 defeat to Gent
Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-1 win against Seraing
Daniel Opare played 90 minutes for Seraing
Nathaniel Opoku saw 11 minutes of action for Leuven in their 4-2 win against Waregem
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen as they lost 2-1 to Royale Union
Mubarak Wakaso climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Eupen
ALBANIA
Raphael Dwamena scored a brace for Egnatia in their 4-1 win against Kastrioti
Michael Agbekpornu was in action for Egnatia
AUSTRIA
Ibrahim Mustapha scored for Lask in their 3-2 win against Tirol
BOSNIA
Joseph Amoah saw 63 minutes of action for Zeljeznicar in their 1-0 win against Sloboda
BULGARIA
Bismark Charles was 24 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-1 draw against Lok.Plovdiv
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Ernest Asante saw 81 minutes of action for Doxa in their 2-1 win against Chloraka
DENMARK
Lasso Coulibaly and Ernest Nuamah were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 defeat to Silkeborg
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri saw 28 minutes of action for Levadia against Parnu JK Vaprus
GREECE
Stephen Kwabena Hammond played 70 minutes for Levadiakos as they were hammered 6-0 by Olympiacos Piraeus
Raman Chibsah saw 45 minutes of action for Ionikos against PAOK which they lost 6-0
ISRAEL
Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play in Netanya’s 2-2 draw against Kiryat Shmona
Eugene Ansah played 60 minutes for H.Beer Sheva in their 3-0 win against H.Beer Sheva
Richard Boateng played 59 minutes in their 3-2 win against Nes Tziona
Zakaria Mugeese saw 75 minutes of action for SC Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Sakhnin
LITHUANIA
Edward Sarpong made a brief appearance for Dzuigas Telsai in their 3-2 win against Zalgiris
MALAYASIA
Alexander Agyakwa was in action for Selangor in their 1-1 draw against Sri Pahang
MALTA
James Arthur played 90 minutes for Gudja in their 4-1 defeat to Hibernians
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus reached double figures as he scored in Ajax’s 1-0 win against Nijmegen
PORTUGAL
Issah Abass was in action for Chaves in their 3-1 defeat to FC Porto
Emmanuel Boateng played 90 minutes in Rio Ave’s 2-0 defeat to Braga
ROMANIA
Baba Alhassan saw 21 minutes of action for FC Hermannstadt in their 1-0 win against Rapid Bucuresti
SERBIA
Edmund Addo was in action for Spartak Subotica in their 1-1 draw against Napredak
Samuel Owusu saw 55 minutes of action for Cukaricki in their 1-0 win against Radnik
SLOVAKIA
Malik Abubakari was on target for Slavkia Brastislava in their 4-1 win against Trnava
Kelvin Ofori was in action for Spartak Trnava
SLOVENIA
Ahmed Ankrah made a brief appearance in ND Gorcia’s 1-0 win against Celje
SOUTH AFRICA
Kwame Peprah was in action for Maritzburg in their 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City
SWEDEN
Nasiru Moro played in Orebro 2-0 win against Landskrona
Ibrahim Sadiq helped Hacken to a 2-1 win against Halmstad
Phil Ofosu Ayeh played 90 minutes for Halmstad
Nathaniel Adjei helped Hammarby to a 8-0 win against Sundsvall in the Svenska Cup
SWITZERLAND
In Swiss League, Kasim Adams played the full throttle for Basel in their 1-0 win against Luzern
Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Grasshoppers
TURKEY
In SuperLig, Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor as they lost 4-3 against Karagumruk
Isaac Sackey enjoyed some game minutes in Umraniyespor 2-1 win against Trabzonspor
In Lig 1, Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 52 minutes for Bandirmaspor in their 3-1 loss toKeciorengucu
Patick Awuku scored his first goal of the season for Tuzlaspor in their 1-0 win against Genclerbirligi
Mohammed Musah made a brief appearance for Bodrumspor in their 2-0 win against Altay
Isaac Donkor made a brief appearance for Sakaryaspor in their 1-0 win against Denizlispor
USA
In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku was on target for Los Angeles FC in their 3-2 win against Portland Timbers
Yaw Yeboah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win against DC United
Latif Blessing and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for New England Revolution in their 3-0 win against Houston Dynamo
Jonathan Mensah was in action for San Jose Earthquakes in their 2-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps