Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Bukari, Mensah score brace, Kudus wins MoTM

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

GHANAsoccernet.com presents a comprehensive roundup of the performances of Ghanaian players on the global football stage.



Among the standout performers, Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku found the back of the net once again, playing a pivotal role in Peterborough United's commanding 3-0 victory over Burton Albion in the English League One on Saturday.



Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari exhibited his goal-scoring prowess, securing a crucial away win for Red Star Belgrade with a brace against Vojvodina in the Serbian top-flight on Saturday.



In the Azerbaijani top-flight league, Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh delivered an exceptional performance, inspiring Gabala FK to a resounding victory over Turan.



Noteworthy contributions also came from Frank Boateng, who made an impact off the bench by scoring for Sirens in their 2-1 loss to Hibernians in the Maltese topflight league.



Additionally, Bernard Mensah showcased his goal-scoring proficiency by netting a brace for Al Taee in their thrilling 4-3 triumph over Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Mohammed Kudus came off the bench to register two assists as West Ham came from a goal down to beat Burnley 2-1. He was voted Man of the match after the game



Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were involved in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 defeat to Luton Town



Tariq Lamptey suffered another injury set back in Brighton’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday



Antoine Semenyo registered an assist for Bournemouth in their 3-1 win over Sheffied United



In the Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku saw 35 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-0 wn over Watford



Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 54 minutes of action for Southampton in their 1-1 draw against Huddersfield



In League One, Andy Yiadom saw 90 minutes of action for Reading in their 2-1 win over Wycombe



Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku hit the back of the net again as Peterborough United thumped Burton Albion 3-0 in the English League One on Saturday.



SPAIN



In La Liga, Abdul Mumin was in action for Rayo Vallecano in their 1-1 draw against Barcelona



In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng lasted 70 minutes for Huesca in their 1-0 defeat to Valladolid



ITALY



In Serie A, Alfred Duncan started in Fiorentina’s 1-0 loss to AC Milan. The defensive midfielder played 80 minutes before he was substituted.



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew just played six minutes on his debut for Le Havre before being sent off for a red card offense



Alidu Seidu was sent off in Clermont’s 3-0 loss to Lens



Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens



In Ligue II, Ghanaian duo Gidoen Mensah and Elisha Owusu were in action for Auxerre against Bastia which ended in a draw



Nicholas Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Concarneau



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 15 minutes of action for Bochum against Heidenheim which ended in a draw.



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Stephan Ambrosius were involved in Hamburg’s 2-1 win over Braunschweig



ALBANIA



Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 3-1 win over Teuta



AUSTRIA



Augustine Boakye was in action for Wolfsberger AC in their 1-0 win over Austria Vienna



Paul Mensah was involved in BW Linz 1-0 loss to Rapid Vienna



Ibrahim Mustapha saw 21 minutes of action for Lask Linz in their 1-0 win over Tirol



Forson Amankwah was in action for Salzburg’s 3-2 win over Hartberg



Mohammed Fusieni saw 61 minutes of action for Sturm Graz in their 2-0 win over A.Lustenau



AZERBAIJAN



Samuel Tetteh scored for Gabala in their 4-0 win over Turan



BELARUS



Fard Ibrahim played 90 minutes for Isloch in their 3-2 win over Energetik-BGU



BELGIUM



Denis Odoi saw 20 minutes of action for Club Brugge in their 1-0 win over Leuven



Majeed Ashimeru came from the bench to help Anderlecht beat RWDM 2-1



Isaac Nuhu played 90 minutes for Eupen as they lost by 2-0 to Cercle Brugge



Ghanaian duo Christopher Bonsu Baah and Joseph Paintsil were involved in Genk’s 1-0 loss to St.Liege



Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden in their 1-1 draw against Antwerp



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL as they lost by a lone goal to Aris



Benson Anang played 90 minutes for Othellos Athienou as they lost 3-0 to Paphos



DENMARK



Ibrahim Osman lasted 86 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s game against Aarhus which ended in a goalless draw



MALAYASIA



Ghanaian duo Alexander Agyakwa and Richmond Boakye Yiadom were involved in Selangor’s 4-0 win over Perak



MALTA



Frank Boateng climbed off the bench to score for Sirens in their 2-1 loss to Hibernians



Charles Agyemang, Hafiz Akadom, Kwasi Donsu, Prosper Owusu and Daniel Opoku were all involved in the game for Sirens



Geoffrey Acheampong played 90 minutes for Silema in their 2-0 loss to Floriana



Karim Aboubakar came on as a substitute for Silema



Ghanaian duo James Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja in their 2-2 draw against Balzan



Seth Paintsil was in action for Hamrun in their 1-0 win over Marsaxlokk



Samuel Boakye came on as a substitute for Marsaxlokk



Ghanaian duo Eric Mensah and Philip Agbado was in action for Mosta FC in their 3-0 loss to Gzira



Simon Zibo played 90 minutes in Birkirkara’s 2-0 loss to Naxxar



MOLDOVA



Abbey Agbodzie played 33 minutes for Balti as his side lost 3-0 to Petrocub



NORTH MACEDONIA



Issah Kuka played 90 minutes for Shkupi in their 1-0 win over Makedonija GP



NORWAY



Isaac Atanga climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for Aaelesund in their 4-0 loss to Viking



Ghanaian duo Leonard Owusu and Salomon Owusu were both involved in Odds BK vs Lillestrom eight goal thriller which ended in a draw



Gilbert Kooomson made a brief appearance for Sandefjord in their 2-1 loss to Stabaek



SAUDI ARABIA



Bernard Mensah scored a brace for Al Taee in their 4-3 win over Al Raed



SERBIA



Ghana forward Osman Bukari showcased his scoring prowess, netting twice to secure a crucial away win for Red Star Belgrade against Vojvodina in the Serbian top-flight on Saturday.



Sadick Abubakar was in action for Radnick in their 1-1 draw against Mladost



Ebenezer Annan played 90 minutes for Novi Pazar in their 4-0 win over Radnicki 1923



SWITZERLAND



In Swiss League, Daniel Afriyie was in action for Zurich in their 3-1 win over Young Boys



Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s St. Gallen lost 2-0 to Basel



TURKEY



Joseph Attamah saw 37 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Adana Demirspor



In Lig 1, Godfred Donsah came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes fir Sanilurfaspor in their 1-0 win over Bandirmaspor



Musah Mohammed and Haqi Osman were involved in Bodrumspor 1-0 loss to Adanaspor AS



Isaac Cofie saw 83 minutes of action for Umraniyespor against Boluspor which his side lost 2-1



Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sakaryaspor in their 2-2 draw against Erzurumspor



Prince Obeng Ampem was involved in Eyuspor 2-1 win over Manisa FK



USA



In MLS play-offs, Yaw Yeboah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win over Orlando City after AET