Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Sulemana, Antwi-Adjei on target for clubs

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.

Players to have scored this weekend

Andre Ayew scored his 15th goal of the season to help Swansea City return to winning ways against Millwall

Kamal Deen Sulemana scored a brace for Nordsjaelland in their win over Randers FC

Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on target for Paderbrn in the German Bundesliga II

David Gazor scored for Swallows against Black Leopards in the South African PSL

Below is a report of this weekend's monitoring

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in Crystal Palace’s defeat to Chelsea as they lost the game 4-1 at home

Daniel Amartey played 45 minutes for Leicester City as they lost 3-2 to West Ham

Thomas Partey assisted in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Sheffield United

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 2-0 defeat to Watford

Andre Ayew scored his 15th goal of the season as Swansea City recorded a 3-0 win over Millwall

Tariq Fosu saw 78 minutes of action for Brentford in their 5-0 win over Preston

Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for QPR in their 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday

SPAIN

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng made a brief appearance for Real Oviedo against Las Palmas

Iddrisu Baba saw 15 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Lugo

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 45 minutes of action for Spezia in their 3-2 win over Crotone

Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah featured in Cagliari’s game against Inter Milan which ended in a 1-0 defeat

In Serie B, Kevin Prince Boateng missed Monza game against Ascoli

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz as they lost 2-0 at home to Lille

In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifuah was on the bench for Pau FC in their 2-1 win over Clermont

Alidu Seidu played 81 minutes for Clermont

Nicholas Opoku played 79 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over Rodez

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antw-Adjei scored for Paderborn in their 3-0 win over Bochum

Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Hannover 96 as they lost 3-1 against Heidenheim

ALBANIA

Dennis Dowouna saw 14 minutes of action for Skenderbeu against KF Tirana which ended in a draw

Abbey Agbodzie was on the bench for Skenderbeu

Isaac Gyamfi was on the bench for Tirana

Kofi Yeboah saw 13 minutes of action for Apolonia Fier in their 2-0 defeat to Teuta

AUSTRIA

David Atanga played 90 minutes for Admira in their 2-0 defeat to Reid

Kennedy Boateng was in action for Reid

Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 11 minutes for St.Polten in their 1-0 defeat to Altach

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu saw 86 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 4-1 win over Sumqayit

BELARUS

Ramzy Yussif was on the bench for Energetik-BGU in their 1-0 defeat to Sputnik

Sulley Muniru was on the bench for FC Minsk in their 2-2 draw against Bate

Francis Narh played 90 minutes for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-0 defeat to Vitebsk

Dennis Tetteh climbed off the bench to play for Slavia Mozyr

BELGIUM

In Jupiler League, Osman Bukari warmed the bench for Gent in their 4-0 win over Charleroi

Majeed Ashimeru saw 66 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Club Brugge

BULGARIA

Nasiru Mohammed was on the bench for Levski Sofia in their goalless draw against Cherno More

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto played 90 minutes for Doxa against Nea Salamis which ended in a draw

Barnes Osei climbed off the bench to feature for Nea Salamis

Emmanuel Asante saw 34 minutes of action for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Ol. Nicosia

Kingsley Sarfo played 78 minutes for Ol Nicosia

CROATIA

Nasiru Moro played 60 minutes for Gorcia in their goalless draw against Varazdin

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 62 minutes of action for Sibenk in their 1-0 defeat to Rijeka

CZECH

Emmanuel Antwi played 70 minutes for Pribram in their 2-0 defeat to Sigma Olomouc

DENMARK

In SuperLiga, Kamal Dean Sulemana scored a brace for Nordsjaelland in their 4-3 win over Randers FC

Francis Abu and Ibrahim Sadiq were introduced in the second half

In First Division, Clinton Antwi saw 69 minutes of action for Esbjerb in their 1-1 draw against Silkeborg

Ebenezer Adade and David Martin both featured for Fremad Amager in their 3-0 defeat to Hvidovre IF

EGYPT

Kwame Bonsu played 45 minutes for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 1-1 draw against El-Entag El-Harby

Winful Cobbinah was on the bench for Ceramica Cleopatra

ESTONIA

Isshaku Konda played 90 minutes for Paide in their 1-0 win over Kuressaare

GREECE

Baba Rahman played the full throttle for PAOK in their 1-1 draw against Asteras Tripolis

ISRAEL

Eugene Ansah played the full throttle for Shmona in their 1-1 draw against H.Beer Sheva

Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 2-0 defeat to Hapeol Haifa

KAZAKHSTAN

Gideon Baah was in action for Shakhtar Karagandy as they lost heavily to Taraz 4-0

MALAYSIA

Nana Poku played 90 minutes for UITM in their 3-0 defeat to Melaka United

Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Selangor in their 3-1 win over Perak

NETHERLANDS

In the Eredivisie, Mohammed Kudus came of the bench to play 38 minutes for Ajax in their 1-0 win over Waalwijk

NORTH MACEDONIA

Prince Amponsah was on the bench for Pelister in their 3-1 defeat to Rabotnicki

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah lasted 90 minutes in the game for Wisla in their 2-1 defeat to Rakow

David Mawutor was on the bench for Wisla

PORTUGAL

Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin were both in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-0 to Portimonense

SOUTH AFRICA

Abubakar Mumuni and Edwin Gyimah both featured in the game for Black Leopards as they lost to Swallows

David Gozar scored the only goal of the game for Swallows

SWEDEN

Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their 1-0 win over Hacken

Enoch Adu played the entire duration for Mjallby as they drew against Varbergs

Abdul Safiu Fatawu saw 25 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 2-1 win over Norrby

Eric Kwakwa made a brief appearance for Jonkopings in their 5-1 win over Vasalunds

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Nuhu Musah both featured for St Gallen as they lost away to Young Boys

QATAR

Babo Seddiqi Barro and John Benson both featured in the game Al Ahli Doha in their 4-0 thumping by Al-Duhail

Evans Mensah was in action for Al-Kharitiyath as they lost to Al Wakra 2-1

SERBIA

Obeng Regan was on the bench for Mladost in their 1-0 win over Sp.Subotica

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang played full throttle for Zilina in their 3-2 win over Trencin

Edmund Addo saw 90 minutes of action for Senica in their 1-0 defeat to Ruzomberok

Zuberu Sharani played 90 minutes for Michalovce as they lost 2-1 to Pohronie

SWEDEN

Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Hammarby in their 3-2 win over Malmo FF

SWITZERLAND

Samuel Alabi saw 21 minutes of action for Luzern in their 4-3 defeat to Basel

TURKEY

In the Ligue 1, Kamal Issah was in action for Keciorengucu in their 5-3 win over Altinordu

Joseph Akomadi and Isaac Sackey both warmed the bench for Hatayspor in their 3-2 defeat to Goztepe

Caleb Ekuban missed Trabzonspor’s game against Rizespor which ended in a draw

Godfred Donsah was not included in the matchday squad for Rizespor

Isaac Cofie saw 65 minutes of action for Sivasspor in their 3-1 win over Konyaspor

Joseph Paintsil played the full throttle for Ankaragucu in their 2-1 win over Genclerbirligi

Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 1-0 defeat to Antalyaspor

Bernard Mensah climbed off the bench to help Besiktas beat Ezrurum BB 4-2

UKRAINE

Ghanaian youngster Najeeb Yakubu played the full throttle for Vorskla Poltava in their 2-1win over Lviv

