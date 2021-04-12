Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Sulemana, Antwi-Adjei on target for clubs

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.
Players to have scored this weekend
Andre Ayew scored his 15th goal of the season to help Swansea City return to winning ways against Millwall
Kamal Deen Sulemana scored a brace for Nordsjaelland in their win over Randers FC
Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on target for Paderbrn in the German Bundesliga II
David Gazor scored for Swallows against Black Leopards in the South African PSL
Below is a report of this weekend's monitoring
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in Crystal Palace’s defeat to Chelsea as they lost the game 4-1 at home
Daniel Amartey played 45 minutes for Leicester City as they lost 3-2 to West Ham
Thomas Partey assisted in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Sheffield United
In the Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 2-0 defeat to Watford
Andre Ayew scored his 15th goal of the season as Swansea City recorded a 3-0 win over Millwall
Tariq Fosu saw 78 minutes of action for Brentford in their 5-0 win over Preston
Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for QPR in their 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday
SPAIN
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng made a brief appearance for Real Oviedo against Las Palmas
Iddrisu Baba saw 15 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Lugo
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 45 minutes of action for Spezia in their 3-2 win over Crotone
Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah featured in Cagliari’s game against Inter Milan which ended in a 1-0 defeat
In Serie B, Kevin Prince Boateng missed Monza game against Ascoli
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz as they lost 2-0 at home to Lille
In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifuah was on the bench for Pau FC in their 2-1 win over Clermont
Alidu Seidu played 81 minutes for Clermont
Nicholas Opoku played 79 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over Rodez
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antw-Adjei scored for Paderborn in their 3-0 win over Bochum
Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Hannover 96 as they lost 3-1 against Heidenheim
ALBANIA
Dennis Dowouna saw 14 minutes of action for Skenderbeu against KF Tirana which ended in a draw
Abbey Agbodzie was on the bench for Skenderbeu
Isaac Gyamfi was on the bench for Tirana
Kofi Yeboah saw 13 minutes of action for Apolonia Fier in their 2-0 defeat to Teuta
AUSTRIA
David Atanga played 90 minutes for Admira in their 2-0 defeat to Reid
Kennedy Boateng was in action for Reid
Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 11 minutes for St.Polten in their 1-0 defeat to Altach
AZERBAIJAN
Kwabena Owusu saw 86 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 4-1 win over Sumqayit
BELARUS
Ramzy Yussif was on the bench for Energetik-BGU in their 1-0 defeat to Sputnik
Sulley Muniru was on the bench for FC Minsk in their 2-2 draw against Bate
Francis Narh played 90 minutes for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-0 defeat to Vitebsk
Dennis Tetteh climbed off the bench to play for Slavia Mozyr
BELGIUM
In Jupiler League, Osman Bukari warmed the bench for Gent in their 4-0 win over Charleroi
Majeed Ashimeru saw 66 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Club Brugge
BULGARIA
Nasiru Mohammed was on the bench for Levski Sofia in their goalless draw against Cherno More
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto played 90 minutes for Doxa against Nea Salamis which ended in a draw
Barnes Osei climbed off the bench to feature for Nea Salamis
Emmanuel Asante saw 34 minutes of action for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Ol. Nicosia
Kingsley Sarfo played 78 minutes for Ol Nicosia
CROATIA
Nasiru Moro played 60 minutes for Gorcia in their goalless draw against Varazdin
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 62 minutes of action for Sibenk in their 1-0 defeat to Rijeka
CZECH
Emmanuel Antwi played 70 minutes for Pribram in their 2-0 defeat to Sigma Olomouc
DENMARK
In SuperLiga, Kamal Dean Sulemana scored a brace for Nordsjaelland in their 4-3 win over Randers FC
Francis Abu and Ibrahim Sadiq were introduced in the second half
In First Division, Clinton Antwi saw 69 minutes of action for Esbjerb in their 1-1 draw against Silkeborg
Ebenezer Adade and David Martin both featured for Fremad Amager in their 3-0 defeat to Hvidovre IF
EGYPT
Kwame Bonsu played 45 minutes for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 1-1 draw against El-Entag El-Harby
Winful Cobbinah was on the bench for Ceramica Cleopatra
ESTONIA
Isshaku Konda played 90 minutes for Paide in their 1-0 win over Kuressaare
GREECE
Baba Rahman played the full throttle for PAOK in their 1-1 draw against Asteras Tripolis
ISRAEL
Eugene Ansah played the full throttle for Shmona in their 1-1 draw against H.Beer Sheva
Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 2-0 defeat to Hapeol Haifa
KAZAKHSTAN
Gideon Baah was in action for Shakhtar Karagandy as they lost heavily to Taraz 4-0
MALAYSIA
Nana Poku played 90 minutes for UITM in their 3-0 defeat to Melaka United
Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Selangor in their 3-1 win over Perak
NETHERLANDS
In the Eredivisie, Mohammed Kudus came of the bench to play 38 minutes for Ajax in their 1-0 win over Waalwijk
NORTH MACEDONIA
Prince Amponsah was on the bench for Pelister in their 3-1 defeat to Rabotnicki
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah lasted 90 minutes in the game for Wisla in their 2-1 defeat to Rakow
David Mawutor was on the bench for Wisla
PORTUGAL
Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin were both in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-0 to Portimonense
SOUTH AFRICA
Abubakar Mumuni and Edwin Gyimah both featured in the game for Black Leopards as they lost to Swallows
David Gozar scored the only goal of the game for Swallows
SWEDEN
Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their 1-0 win over Hacken
Enoch Adu played the entire duration for Mjallby as they drew against Varbergs
Abdul Safiu Fatawu saw 25 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 2-1 win over Norrby
Eric Kwakwa made a brief appearance for Jonkopings in their 5-1 win over Vasalunds
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Nuhu Musah both featured for St Gallen as they lost away to Young Boys
QATAR
Babo Seddiqi Barro and John Benson both featured in the game Al Ahli Doha in their 4-0 thumping by Al-Duhail
Evans Mensah was in action for Al-Kharitiyath as they lost to Al Wakra 2-1
SERBIA
Obeng Regan was on the bench for Mladost in their 1-0 win over Sp.Subotica
SLOVAKIA
Benson Anang played full throttle for Zilina in their 3-2 win over Trencin
Edmund Addo saw 90 minutes of action for Senica in their 1-0 defeat to Ruzomberok
Zuberu Sharani played 90 minutes for Michalovce as they lost 2-1 to Pohronie
SWEDEN
Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Hammarby in their 3-2 win over Malmo FF
SWITZERLAND
Samuel Alabi saw 21 minutes of action for Luzern in their 4-3 defeat to Basel
TURKEY
In the Ligue 1, Kamal Issah was in action for Keciorengucu in their 5-3 win over Altinordu
Joseph Akomadi and Isaac Sackey both warmed the bench for Hatayspor in their 3-2 defeat to Goztepe
Caleb Ekuban missed Trabzonspor’s game against Rizespor which ended in a draw
Godfred Donsah was not included in the matchday squad for Rizespor
Isaac Cofie saw 65 minutes of action for Sivasspor in their 3-1 win over Konyaspor
Joseph Paintsil played the full throttle for Ankaragucu in their 2-1 win over Genclerbirligi
Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 1-0 defeat to Antalyaspor
Bernard Mensah climbed off the bench to help Besiktas beat Ezrurum BB 4-2
UKRAINE
Ghanaian youngster Najeeb Yakubu played the full throttle for Vorskla Poltava in their 2-1win over Lviv