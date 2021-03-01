Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Gyasi, Naah bag brace for respective clubs

Dede scored for Swansea

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad every weekend.



Our European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a detail report on the performance of Ghanaian players over the weekend



Ghanaian Players to have scored over the weekend



Andre Ayew scored his 10th goal of the season as Swansea lost to Bristol City 3-1 at home



Emmanuel Gyasi bagged a brace to help Spezia draw against Parma on Saturday in the Serie A



Maxwell Woledzi scored to help Nordsjaelland record a 2-2 draw against Aalborg



Godsway Donyoh scored for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-2 win over Kiryat Shmona



Divine Naah scored a brace for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Santa Lucia



Bernard Tekpetey scored the only goal of the game to help Ludogorets beat CSKA Sofa in the derby on Saturday



Below is the report



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Thomas Partey came off the bench to play 25 minutes for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Daniel Amartey’s Leicester City



Amartey saw 22 minutes of action for Leicester City



Jordan Ayew played the full throttle for Crystal Palace as they were held to a goalless draw by Fulham



Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to an injury



In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored his 10th goal of the season as Swansea lost to Bristol City 3-1 at home



Albert Adomah made a brief appearance for QPR in their 2-1 defeat to Birmingham



Tariq Fosu lasted 58 minutes in Brentford’s 2-1 win over Stoke



Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they recorded a 1-0 win over Rotherham



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi bagged a brace to help Spezia draw against Parma on Saturday



Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah featured for Cagliari in their 2-0 win over Crotone







GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 90 minutes for Paderborn as they lost 1-0 to Regensburg



Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Hannover 96 in their 2-2 draw against Greuther Furth



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 45 minutes for Greuther Furth



Raman Chibsah cameod in Bochum’s win against Wurzburger Kickers



Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Dusseldorf as they lost 3-2 to Heidenheim







FRANCE



In the Ligue I, John Boye registered an assist in Metz 2-1 win over Bordeaux



Enock Kwarteng was on the bench for Bordeaux



In the Ligue I, Alexandre Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg as they drew 1-1 against Lille



Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were both in action for Amiens as they 3-0 to Toulouse



Ebenezer Assifiuah was an unused substitute for Pau FC in their 2-0 win ver Le Havre



Alidu Seidu lasted 30 minutes in the game for Clermont as they recorded a 4-0 win over Valenciennes



Emmanuel Ntim was shown the red card in the game for Valenciennes







ALBANIA



In the SuperLiga, Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu as they lost by a lone goal to Bylis



Benjamin Agyare and Kofi Yeboah were in action for Apolonia Fier against Kastrioti which ended in a goalless draw











ARMENIA



Nana Antwi was in action for Lori as they lost 2-1 to Alashkert in the Premier League







AUSTRIA



In the Austrian Bundesliga, David Atanga saw 83 minutes of action for Admira in their 1-1 draw against Tirol



Kennedy Boateng was red-carded in Reid’s game against Rapid Vienna. He took an early shower in the 61st minute after picking a second yellow card in the game



Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 28 minutes for St.Polten as they lost 2-0 to Wolfsberger







BELGIUM



In the Jupiler League, Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem as they secured a 2-1 win over Kortrijk



Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for Kortrijk



Dauda Mohammed scored his first league goal of the season to help Anderlecht record a 3-1 win over St.Leige







BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey scored the only goal of the game to help Ludogorets beat CSKA Sofa in the derby on Saturday



Elvis Manu was on the bench for Ludogorets



Carlos Ohene played no part in Beroe game against Cherno More



Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv as they drew 1-1 against Montana



Mohammed Nasiru saw 71 minutes of action for Levski Sofia as they drew against CSKA 1948 Sofia







CROATIA



Nasiru Moro was on the bench for Gorcia in their 2-1 win over Istra 1961







CYPRUS



Ernest Asante was in action for Omonia as they recorded a 1-0 win over Ol Nicosia



Kingsley Sarfo played 85 minutes for Nicosia in the game







DENMARK



Maxwell Woledzi scored to help Nordsjaelland record a 2-2 draw against Aalborg



Sulemana Kamal Deen, Ibrahim Sadiq featured in the game for Nordsjaelland







DJIBOUTI



Gabriel Dadzie scored four goals for Arta Solar as they recorded a 6-0 win over Dikhil







EGYPT



Winful Cobbinah was on the bench for Ceramica Cleopatra as they drew 2-2 against El Masry







ISRAEL



Godsway Donyoh scored for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-2 win over Kiryat Shmona



Eugene Ansah played 90 minutes Shmona as they lost 4-2 to Maccabi Haifa







MALTA



Gabriel Mensah saw 77 minutes of action for Gudja as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tarxien



Isaac Ntow played 90 minutes for Birkirkara in their 2-0 win over Floriana



Divine Naah scored a brace for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Santa Lucia







NETHERLANDS



In the Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax as they drew 1-1 against rivals PSV.



The youngster came in as a substitute to play 34 minutes







POLAND



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom came on as a substitute to play 37 minutes for Gornik as they lost 2-1 to Legia



Yaw Yeboah played 90 minutes for Wisla as they recorded a 3-1 win over Wisla Pock







PORTUGAL



Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they won 2-1 against Boavista



Alhassan Wakaso was on the bench for Guimaraes







SERBIA



In the Super Liga, Obeng Regan was on the bench for Mladost in their 1-0 win over Rad Beograd



Ibrahim Tanko saw 78 minutes for Javor in their 2-0 win over Radnik







SWEDEN



Ebenezer Ofori was on the bench for AIK as they recorded a 4-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna



Enock Adu saw 17 minutes of action for Mjallby in their 3-0 win over Landskrona



Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad as they drew against Vasteras SK







SWITZERLAND



In the Swiss League, Lawrence Ati Zigi was in action for St Gallen in their 3-1 win over Basel







ROMANIA



Bright Addae saw 20 minutes of action for Hermannstadt as they lost 2-1 to Sepsi Gheorghe







TURKEY



In the Super Lig, Benjamin Tetteh was on target for Yeni Malatyaspor as they drew 1-1 against Genclerbirligi



Afriyie Acquah was not included in the matchday squad for Yeni Malatyaspor



Bernard Mensah was an unused substitute as Besiktas secured a 3-0 win over Denizlispor



Caleb Ekuban played 74 minutes for Trabzonspor as they lost by a lone goal to Fenerbache







SLOVAKIA



Benson Anang saw 90 minutes for Zilina in their 2-1 defeat to Trnava



Edmund Addo played 45 minutes for Senica in their 3-2 win over Ruzomberok



Joseph Paintsil was shown a red card as Ankaragucu lost 4-1 to Hatayspor