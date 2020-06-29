Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ashimeru wins Austrian Bundesliga title

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Majeed Ashimeru won his first Austrian Bundesliga with RB Salzburg over the weekend as they recorded a 3-0 win over Hartberg on the final day of the league.



The Ghanaian youngster had a great campaign this season with some UEFA Champions League experience with the youthful Salzburg team



Osman Bukari continued with his rich fine form as he scored to help Trencin record a 3-1 win over Senica in the Slovak Super Liga.



Bernard Mensah also scored to help Kayserispor record a 2-0 win over Sivasspor on Saturday in the Turkish Super Liga.



Below is the comprehensive reports of the players across the various leagues.



ENGLAND



In the Championship, Andre Ayew played the full throttle for Swansea City as they were beaten at home by Luton



Albert Adomah saw 64 minutes of action for Cardiff City in their 3-1 win over Preston



ITALY



In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Fiorentina in their 2-1 defeat to Lazio



Kwadwo Asamoah played no part in Inter Milan’s 2-1 win over Parma



Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu came off the bench to play 23 minutes for Hellas Verona in their 3-3 draw against Sassuolo



In the Serie B, Emmanuel Gyasi played 79 minutes for Spezia in their 3-1 win over Chievo



Bright Addae played the full throttle for Juve Stabia in their 3-1 defeat to Livorno



Ibrahim Mane was on the bench for Pescara against Pisa



Abdallah Basit and Bright Gyamfi were on the bench for Benevento as they drew against Empoli



Moses Odjei saw 16 minutes of action for Trapani in their 3-0 win over Pordenone



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Iddrisu Baba saw 45 minutes of action for Real Mallorca in their 3-1 defeat to Ath Bilbao



Lumor Agbenyenu missed the game due to injury



Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo as they held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw at home



Thomas Partey played the full throttle for Atletico Madrid as they recorded a 2-1 win over Alaves



Mohammed Salisu played no part in Real Valladolid game against Sevilla on Friday



In the La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng made a brief appearance for Real Oviedo as they lost by a lone goal to Numancia



Emmanuel Lomotey lasted the entire duration for Extremadura UD as they picked a point against Fuenlabrada



Abdulai Sabit was on the bench for Extremadura



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the full throttle for Paderborn in their 3-2 defeat to Frankfurt



In the Bundesliga 2, Daniel Kyereh saw 86 minutes of action for Wehen in their 5-3 win over St.Pauli



Godsway Donyoh made an assist in SG Dynamo Dresden 2-2 draw against Osnabruck



In the Bundesliga 3, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 90 minutes for Bayern Munich II in their 2-1 win over Jena



Prince Owusu climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for 1860 Munich in their 3-0 win over Unterhaching



ALBANIA



Alfred Mensah scored the consolation goal for Skenderbeu Korca in their 2-1 defeat to KF Tirana.



Randy Dwumfour played in the game for the losers whilst



Winful Cobbinah featured for KF Tirana



AUSTRIA



In the Austria Bundesliga, Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Lask Linz as they lost to Wolfsberger AC



Majeed Ashimeru came on a sub to play 21 minutes for Salzburg in their 3-0 win over Hartberg



Seth Paintsil played 82 minutes for Admira in their 2-1 win against Matterrsburg



Felix Adjei saw 33 minutes of action for Tirol in their 1-0 defeat to Altach



BELARUS



Francis Narh saw 36 minutes of action for Slavia Mozyr in their heavy defeat to Energetik-BGU.



Dennis Tetteh came on a substitute to play 35 minutes for Slavia Mozyr



CROATIA



Nasiru Moro was on the bench for HNK Gorcia in their 2-1 win over Rijeka



CZECH REPUBLIC



Benjamin Tetteh saw 77 minutes of action for Sparta Prague as they lost to Plzen



Emmanuel Antwi made a brief appearance for Pribram as they held Opava to a draw



DENMARK



In the Danish Super League, Kudus Mohammed, Isaac Atanga, Ibrahim Sadiq, all featured in Norsdjaelland’s 2-0 defeat to Brondy at home



Dauda Mohammed played the entire duration for Esbjerg in their 2-1 defeat to Hobro



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku featured for F.Amager in their 2-0 win over Roskilde



FINLAND



Thomas Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for KPV Kokkola in their 1-1 draw with KTP



ISREAL



In the Ligat Ha’al, Emmanuel Boateng was red-carded in Hapoel Tel Aviv’s game against Maccabi Tel Aviv. His side lost the game by 3-0



Montari Kamaheni lasted 90 minutes for Ashdod in their 5-2 win over Netanya



Gershon Koffie played 28 minutes for Hapoel Kfar Saba as they lost by a lone goal to Nes Tziona



SLOVAKIA



Sadam Sulley saw 15 minutes of action for Senica in the game



Osman Bukari scored for Trencin in their 3-1 win over Senica



Edmund Addo and Sadam Sulley both featured in the game for Senica



SWEDEN



Ebenezer Ofori featured for AIK as they were held at home by Malmo FF



Enock Adu played no part in the game for AIK



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 3-2 win over Thun



Musah Nuhu played his first competitive match in 12 months on Sunday when he featured in St Gallen's 3-2 win Thun in the Swiss Super League



TURKEY



Kevin-Prince Boateng climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for Besiktas as recorded a 3-0 win over Konyaspor



Bernard Mensah scored to help Kayerispor record a 2-0 win over Sivasspor



Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor



Afriyie Acquah lasted the entire duration for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce



Patrick Twumasi saw 66 minutes of action for Gaziantep in their 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor



Rahman Chibsah and Aziz Tetteh played no part in the game for Gaziantep

