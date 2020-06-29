You are here: HomeSports2020 06 29Article 992635

Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ashimeru wins Austrian Bundesliga title

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Majeed Ashimeru won his first Austrian Bundesliga with RB Salzburg over the weekend as they recorded a 3-0 win over Hartberg on the final day of the league.

The Ghanaian youngster had a great campaign this season with some UEFA Champions League experience with the youthful Salzburg team

Osman Bukari continued with his rich fine form as he scored to help Trencin record a 3-1 win over Senica in the Slovak Super Liga.

Bernard Mensah also scored to help Kayserispor record a 2-0 win over Sivasspor on Saturday in the Turkish Super Liga.

Below is the comprehensive reports of the players across the various leagues.

ENGLAND

In the Championship, Andre Ayew played the full throttle for Swansea City as they were beaten at home by Luton

Albert Adomah saw 64 minutes of action for Cardiff City in their 3-1 win over Preston

ITALY

In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Fiorentina in their 2-1 defeat to Lazio

Kwadwo Asamoah played no part in Inter Milan’s 2-1 win over Parma

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu came off the bench to play 23 minutes for Hellas Verona in their 3-3 draw against Sassuolo

In the Serie B, Emmanuel Gyasi played 79 minutes for Spezia in their 3-1 win over Chievo

Bright Addae played the full throttle for Juve Stabia in their 3-1 defeat to Livorno

Ibrahim Mane was on the bench for Pescara against Pisa

Abdallah Basit and Bright Gyamfi were on the bench for Benevento as they drew against Empoli

Moses Odjei saw 16 minutes of action for Trapani in their 3-0 win over Pordenone

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Iddrisu Baba saw 45 minutes of action for Real Mallorca in their 3-1 defeat to Ath Bilbao

Lumor Agbenyenu missed the game due to injury

Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo as they held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw at home

Thomas Partey played the full throttle for Atletico Madrid as they recorded a 2-1 win over Alaves

Mohammed Salisu played no part in Real Valladolid game against Sevilla on Friday

In the La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng made a brief appearance for Real Oviedo as they lost by a lone goal to Numancia

Emmanuel Lomotey lasted the entire duration for Extremadura UD as they picked a point against Fuenlabrada

Abdulai Sabit was on the bench for Extremadura

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the full throttle for Paderborn in their 3-2 defeat to Frankfurt

In the Bundesliga 2, Daniel Kyereh saw 86 minutes of action for Wehen in their 5-3 win over St.Pauli

Godsway Donyoh made an assist in SG Dynamo Dresden 2-2 draw against Osnabruck

In the Bundesliga 3, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 90 minutes for Bayern Munich II in their 2-1 win over Jena

Prince Owusu climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for 1860 Munich in their 3-0 win over Unterhaching

ALBANIA

Alfred Mensah scored the consolation goal for Skenderbeu Korca in their 2-1 defeat to KF Tirana.

Randy Dwumfour played in the game for the losers whilst

Winful Cobbinah featured for KF Tirana

AUSTRIA

In the Austria Bundesliga, Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Lask Linz as they lost to Wolfsberger AC

Majeed Ashimeru came on a sub to play 21 minutes for Salzburg in their 3-0 win over Hartberg

Seth Paintsil played 82 minutes for Admira in their 2-1 win against Matterrsburg

Felix Adjei saw 33 minutes of action for Tirol in their 1-0 defeat to Altach

BELARUS

Francis Narh saw 36 minutes of action for Slavia Mozyr in their heavy defeat to Energetik-BGU.

Dennis Tetteh came on a substitute to play 35 minutes for Slavia Mozyr

CROATIA

Nasiru Moro was on the bench for HNK Gorcia in their 2-1 win over Rijeka

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh saw 77 minutes of action for Sparta Prague as they lost to Plzen

Emmanuel Antwi made a brief appearance for Pribram as they held Opava to a draw

DENMARK

In the Danish Super League, Kudus Mohammed, Isaac Atanga, Ibrahim Sadiq, all featured in Norsdjaelland’s 2-0 defeat to Brondy at home

Dauda Mohammed played the entire duration for Esbjerg in their 2-1 defeat to Hobro

In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku featured for F.Amager in their 2-0 win over Roskilde

FINLAND

Thomas Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for KPV Kokkola in their 1-1 draw with KTP

ISREAL

In the Ligat Ha’al, Emmanuel Boateng was red-carded in Hapoel Tel Aviv’s game against Maccabi Tel Aviv. His side lost the game by 3-0

Montari Kamaheni lasted 90 minutes for Ashdod in their 5-2 win over Netanya

Gershon Koffie played 28 minutes for Hapoel Kfar Saba as they lost by a lone goal to Nes Tziona

SLOVAKIA

Sadam Sulley saw 15 minutes of action for Senica in the game

Osman Bukari scored for Trencin in their 3-1 win over Senica

Edmund Addo and Sadam Sulley both featured in the game for Senica

SWEDEN

Ebenezer Ofori featured for AIK as they were held at home by Malmo FF

Enock Adu played no part in the game for AIK

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 3-2 win over Thun

Musah Nuhu played his first competitive match in 12 months on Sunday when he featured in St Gallen's 3-2 win Thun in the Swiss Super League

TURKEY

Kevin-Prince Boateng climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for Besiktas as recorded a 3-0 win over Konyaspor

Bernard Mensah scored to help Kayerispor record a 2-0 win over Sivasspor

Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor

Afriyie Acquah lasted the entire duration for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce

Patrick Twumasi saw 66 minutes of action for Gaziantep in their 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor

Rahman Chibsah and Aziz Tetteh played no part in the game for Gaziantep

