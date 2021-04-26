Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021
Players to have scored
Andre Ayew struck late for Swansea City in a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Reading on Sunday, 25 April 2021 to secure a playoff spot in the Championship.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey played the full throttle for Arsenal in their 1-0 defeat to Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday
In the Championship, Tariq Fosu was in action for Brentford in their 1-0 win over Bournemouth
Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes for QPR in the second half as they lost by 3-1 against Norwich
Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to score for Swansea City in their 2-2 draw against Reading
Andy Yiadom lasted 80 minutes in the game for Reading
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-1 win over Osasuna
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was in action for Real Oviedo as they lost to Girona by a lone goal
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 84 minutes of action for Spezia as they lost 2-0 to Genoa away
Alfred Duncan made a brief appearance for Cagliari in their 3-2 win over AS Roma
Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute on the bench
Amadou Diambo was on the bench for Benevento as they lost at home to Udinese
FRANCE
In Ligue I, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 3-1 defeat to PSG
Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 2-1 defeat to Nantes
Majeed Waris missed the game due to an injury
Enock Kwarteng was an unused substitute for Bordeaux in their 4-1 defeat to Lorient
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Amiens in their 2-2 draw against AC Ajaccio
Nicholas Opoku missed the game due to an injury
GERMANY
In Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Paderborn in their 2-1 win over Dusseldorf
Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 11 minutes of action for Greuther Furth as they lost 2-1 to St.Pauli
Patrick Twumasi was an unused substitute for Hannover 96 in their 4-2 defeat to Sandhausen
ALBANIA
Kofi Yeboah played 90 minutes for Apolonia Fier as they lost by a lone goal to Bylis
Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour both featured for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 defeat to Vilaznia
AUSTRIA
Kennedy Boateng played 90 minutes for Ried in their 2-1 win over St.Polten
Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes for the losers
AZERBAIJAN
Kwabena Owusu played 70 minutes for Qarabag in their 5-0 win over Gabala on Sunday
BELARUS
Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh were both in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 3-1 win over Slutsk
Ramzy Yusif was on the bench for Energetik-BGU in their 1-1 draw against Neman
Sulley Muniru climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for FC Minsk in their 3-1 defeat to Din.Minsk
BOSNIA AND HERZ.
Joachim Adukor was in action for FK Sarajevo in their 1-1 draw against Zrinjski
BULGARIA
Bismarck Charles saw 25 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 2-0 win over Levski Sofia
CROATIA
Nasiru Moro saw 31 minutes of action for Gorcia in their 4-2 win over Lok.Zagreb
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto played 53 minutes for Doxa as they recorded a 1-0 win over Emis
Barnes Osei saw 78 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in that six-goal thriller against Paralimni. The game ended 3-3 as each side shared the spoils after regulation time
CZECH
Emmanuel Antwi played 64 minutes for Pribram in their 1-0 away win over Karvina in the league game on Sunday
DENMARK
In First Division, Clinton Antwi was on the bench for Esbjerb as they lost by a lone goal to Helsingor
David Martin saw 69 minutes of action for Fremad Amager in their 2-0 win over Skive IK
Ebenezer Adade was on the bench for Fremad Amager
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri saw 22 minutes of action for Levadia in their goalless draw against Flora
FINLAND
Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nasiru Banahene both featured in the game for Honka in their 4-2 defeat to HJK
Anthony Annan played the full throttle for Inter Turku in their 1-0 win over KuPS
Nana Boateng was in action for KuPS
GREECE
Baba Rahman was in action for PAOK against Panathinaikos which ended goalless
ISRAEL
Emmanuel Boateng played 90 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their goalless draw against Beitar Jerusalem
Hayford Adjei and Mohammed Kamaheni were both in action for Ashdod against Maccabi Petah Tikva as the game ended goalless
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Riteriai
MALAYSIA
Jordan Ayimbila played 90 minutes for Selangor in their 2-2 draw against Sabah
Nana Poku was in action for UITM as they lost to Petaling Jaya by a lone goal
NETHERLANDS
In the Eredivisie, Mohammed Kudus was an unused substitute for Ajax in their 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar
POLAND
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom saw 45 minutes of action for Gornik Z. in their 2-0 defeat to Wisla Plock
Yaw Yeboah played full throttle for Wisla in their goalless draw game against Cracovia
ROMANIA
Bright Addae and Baba Alhassan were both in action for FC Hermannstadt in their 1-0 win over UTA Arad
SERBIA
Obeng Regan was on the bench for Mladsot in their 2-1 win over TSC Backa Topola
Ibrahim Tanko played 45 minutes for Javor in their 2-0 win over Macva
SLOVAKIA
Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 1-1 draw against Michalovce
Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin as they lost 2-0 to Trnava
Benson Anang scored an own goal in Zilina’s home defeat to Slovan Bratislava
SLOVENIA
Eric Boakye played 11 minutes for O.Ljubljana in their 3-0 loss to Mura
SOUTH AFRICA
In the PSL, Edwin Gyimah and Mumuni Abubakar both featured for Black Leopards in their 1-1 draw against Supersport United
Mohammed Anas was on the bench for Black Leopards
Daniel Gozar made a brief appearance for Swallows FC in their 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates
Samuel Mensah Darpoh was on the bench for Amazulu in their 2-1 win over TS Galaxy
SWEDEN
Abdul Fatawu Shafiu saw 26 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 1-1 draw against Orgryte
Eric Ofori made a brief appearance for AIK in their 2-0 win over Hammarby
David Accam was an unused substitute for Hammarby
Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were both in action for Halmstad as they lost 2-1 to Norrkoping
Frank Arhin and Patrick Kpozo were both in action for Ostersunds in their 1-1 draw against Malmo
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they recorded a slim win over Vaduz
Musah Nuhu was on the bench for St Gallen
Samuel Alabi was an unused substitute for Luzern in their 3-1 win over Zurich
TURKEY
In the SuperLig, Joseph Paintsil’s goal was not enough to save Ankaragucu in their 2-1 defeat to Yeni Malatyaspor
Benjamin Tetteh was on the scoresheet for Yeni Malatyaspor
Afriyie Acquah came on as a substitute in the second half for Yeni Malatyaspor
Gilbert Koomson was in action for Kasimpasa in their 1-0 defeat to Basaksehir
Godfred Donsah climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Rizespor as they lost 2-1 to Genclerbirligi
Isaac Sackey saw 90 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their goalless draw game against Konyaspor
Joseph Akomadi was unused substitute for Hatayspor
Caleb Ekuban played full throttle for Trabzonspor in their 2-0 win over Karagumruk
Bernard Mensah saw 18 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 3-1 win over Kayserispor
Joseph Attamah played 45 minutes for Kayserispor
Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Denizlispor
UKRAINE
Najeeb Yakubu was in action for Vorskla Poltava as they lost 3-0 to Kolos Kovalivka
USA
In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku and Laif Blessing were in action for Los Angeles FC in their 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders
USL League One, Rashid Nuhu and Osumanu Illal both featured for Union Omaha in their 2-0 win over Tormenta
Hope Kodzo Avayevu saw 70 minutes of action for North Texas in their 4-2 win over Fort Lauderdale