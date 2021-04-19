You are here: HomeSports2021 04 19Article 1236235

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad

Thomas Partey Thomas Partey

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.

Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend

Daniel Kyereh scored for St Pauli in their 4-0 win over Wurzburger Kickers

Kamal Deen Sulemana was on the scoresheet for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Copenhagen

Richie Laryea scored for Toronto FC in their 4-2 defeat to Montreal Impact

Abdul Safiu Fatawu climbed off the bench to score for Trelleborgs in their 2-2 draw against Vasalunds

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey came on as a substitute to play 23 minutes for Arsenal in their 1-1 draw against Fulham

In English Championship, Andy Yiadom played 89 minutes for Reading against Cardiff which ended 1-1

Tariq Fosu played 73 minutes for Brentford in their game against Millwall which ended in a draw

Albert Adomah saw 73 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough

Andre Ayew lasted only eight minutes for Swansea against Wycombe after picking up an injury.

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was unused substitute for Celta Vigo in their game against Cadiz CF

In the La Liga II, Samuel Obeng climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 win over Gijon

Iddrisu Baba was on the bench for Mallorca as they lost against Castellon

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was in action for Cagliari as they came from behind to beat Parma 4-3

Kwadwo Asamoah was unused substitute in the game for Cagliari

Emmanuel Gyasi saw 82 minutes of action for Spezia in their 4-1 defeat to Bologna

In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng played 70 minutes for Monza in their 2-1 win over Cremonese

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Paderborn against Braunschweig

Has Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 2-2 draw against Darmstadt

Daniel Kyereh scored for St Pauli in their 4-0 win over Wurzburger Kickers

ALBANIA

Isaac Gyamfi saw 37 minutes of action for KF Tirana in their 2-2 draw

Richard Danso, Sasraku Derrick, Ibrahim Sulley

Kofi Yeboah featured for Apolonia Fier as they were hammered 6-0 by Vilaznia

Randy Dwumfour and Dennis Dowouna were in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 defeat to Teuta

AUSTRIA

In the Bundesliga, David Atanga played 59 minutes for Admira in their 1-0 defeat to Hartberg

Kennedy Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Ried as they drew against Altach

Samuel Tetteh saw 19 minutes of action for St.Polten in their 2-1 defeat to Austria Vienna

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu played the full throttle for Qarabag in their 1-1 draw against Sabail

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey saw 58 minutes of action for Kortrijk in their 4-1 defeat to KV Mechelen

Kamal Swouah played 90 minutes for Leuven in their 2-1 defeat to Waasland-Beveren

Majeed Ashimeru played 65 minutes for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over St.Truiden

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdivas they lost against Slavia Sofia

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem played 45 minutes for Sibenik in their 1-1 draw against Varazdin

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto lasted 86 minutes in the game for Doxa in their goalless draw against Paralimni

Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Ol Nicosia in their 2-1 win over AEK Lamaca

CZECH

Emmanuel Antwi was in action for Pribram as they recorded a 1-0 win over Zlin

DENMARK

In SuperLiga, Kamal Deen Sulemana was on the scoresheet for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Copenhagen

Ibrahim Sadiq climbed off the bench to play some minutes for Nordsjaelland

In First Division, Clinton Antwi climbed off the bench to play 62 minutes for Esbjerg as they lost 4-0 to Viborg

David Martin played 63 minutes for Fremad Amager in their goalless draw against Hobro

Ebenezer Adade was on the bench for Hobro

ESTONIA

Issahaku Konda played the full throttle for Paide as they recorded a 4-0 win over Levadia

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku returned from injury to play the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Nimes

Majeed Waris was not included in the matchday squad for Strasbourg

John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz against Reims which ended 0-0

In Ligue II, Salis Abdul Samed saw 45 minutes of action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre

Alidu Seidu was red-carded in the game for Clermont

Ebenezer Assifuah made a brief appearance for Pau FC in their 1-1 draw against Sochaux

Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost 2-0 against Chambly

Nicholas Opoku missed the game due to an injury

GREECE

In Super League, Baba Rahman was in action for PAOK in their 2-0 win over Olympiacos Piraeus

ISRAEL

Godsway Donyoh scored for Macccabi Haifa in their 4-0 win over Kiryat Shmona

Eugene Ansah played 90 minutes for Kiryat Shmona

Emmanuel Boateng saw 76 minutes of action for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 1-0 win over Netanya

Hayford Adjei and Mohammed Kameni were in action for Ashdod against Maccabi Tel Aviv

LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Zalgiris in their 2-1 defeat to Suduva

MALAYSIA

Nana Poku lasted 79 minutes in the game for UITM in their 4-0 defeat to Sabah

Jordan Ayimbila saw 90 minutes of action for Selangor in their 3-2 win over Melaka United

NETHERLANDS

Ghanaian pair Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey have won the 2020/21 Dutch Cup at Ajax.

POLAND

Richmond Boakye Yiadom lasted 77 minutes in the game for Gornik as they were held at home by Slask Wroclaw

Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla in their 1-0 defeat to Warta Poznan

PORTUGAL

Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 defeat to Santa Clara

ROMANIA

Baba Alhassan was in action for FC Hermannstadt in their 2-0 defeat to Chindia Targoviste

SLOVAKIA

Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 3-0 win over Nitra

Benson Anang saw 73 minutes of action for Zilinia as they lost 1-0 to Z.Moravce

SWEDEN

David Accam was in action for Hammarby in their 2-0 win over Mjallby

Enoch Adu played 76 minutes in the game for Mjallby

Abdul Safiu Fatawu climbed off the bench to score for Trelleborgs in their 2-2 draw against Vasalunds

Frank Arhin and Patrick Kpozo featured for Ostersunds in their 5-0 win over Orebro

Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were both in action for Halmstad as they lost 1-0 to Sirius

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed the game due to injury

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi was on post for St Gallen as they drew against Luzern

Samuel Alarbi played 90 minutes for Luzern

Nuhu Musah was on the bench for St Gallen

RUSSIA

Najeeb Yakubu played 90 minutes for Vorskla Poltava in their 4-2 win over Zorya Luhansk

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie saw 45 minutes of action for Sivasspor in their 3-2 win over Genclerbirligi

Joseph Attamah played the full throttle for Kayserispor against Konyaspor which ended in a draw

Joseph Paintsil scored a brace to help Ankaragucu secure a point against Besiktas

Bernard Mensah saw 67 minutes of action for Besiktas in the game

Joseph Akomadi made a brief appearance for Hatayspor in their 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor

Isaac Sackey was on the bench for Hatayspor

Caleb Ekuban also missed the game for Trabzonspor

Gilbert Koomson played 45 minutes for Gaziantep in their 2-2 draw against Kasimpasa

USA

In the MLS, Lateef Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku were in action for Los Angeles in their 2-0 win over Austin FC

Richie Laryea scored for Toronto FC in their 4-2 defeat to Montreal Impact

UZBEKISTAN

Kwame Karikari saw 54 minutes of action for Turon Yaypan against Navbahor Namangan

