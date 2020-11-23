Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad

Osman Bukari, Ghanaian footballer

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Caleb Ekuban was on target for Trabzonspor in their 1-0 win over Erzurum BB



Abdul Fatawu Safiu scored the only goal of the game to help Trelleborgs record a 1-0 win over Dalkurd



Osman Bukari scored his first goal of the season for Belgian side Gent in their 1-0 win over Charleroi



Raman Chibsah climbed off the bench to score for Bochum in their 3-1 win over Hamburger



Eugene Ansah scored for Shmona in their 2-0 win over Bnei Yehuda



Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Tariq Lamptey was red-carded in Brighton’s game against Aston Villa



Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton



In the Championship, Andre Ayew missed Swansea City 1-0 win over Rotherham due to injury



Albert Adomah saw 22 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Watford



Andrew Yiadom played no part in Reading’s game over the weekend



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 41 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 4-2 defeat to Sevilla



In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for R.Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Fuenlabrada



ITALY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in as they drew against Atalanta



Alfred Duncan saw 55 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 1-0 defeat to Benevento



Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento



In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 76 minutes of action for Monza in their 1-1draw against Pordenone



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 88 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 2-0 win over St.Pauli



Kelvin Ofori saw 59 minutes of action for Dusseldorf in their 1-0 win over Sandhausen



Aaron Opoku scored for Regensburg in their 4-2 defeat to VFL Osnabruck



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 87 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 3-1 win over Regensburg



Patrick Twumasi saw 72 minutes of action for Hannover in their 2-1 defeat to Wurzburger Kickers



FRANCE



In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris and Aleksander Djiku missed Strasbourg’s game against Montpellier



John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz in their 1-1 draw against Nantes



Enock Kwarteng played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 1-0 win over Rennes



In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah lasted the entire duration for Pau FC in their 2-0 defeat to Grenoble



Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey played in Amiens 1-1 draw against Clermont



AUSTRIA



In Austrian Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru played no part in Salzburg 3-1 defeat to Sturm Graz



Kofi Babil played 10 minutes for Altach as they lost 2-0 to Wolfsberger AC



Seth Paintsil and Kennedy Boateng featured for Ried in their 4-3 win over Rapid Vienna



Kofi Babil warmed the bench for Altach as they drew against Austria Vienna



AZERBAIJAN



Kwabena Owusu saw 77 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 6-1 win over Sumqayit



BELGIUM



In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey played 88 minutes for Kortrijk in their 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge



Daniel Opare saw 45 minutes of action for Waregem in their 2-1 defeat to KV Mechelen



Osman Bukari scored for Gent in their 1-0 win over Charleroi



Samuel Asamoah played 80 minutes for St. Truiden in their 2-1 defeat to Genk



Opoku Ampomah played 21 minutes for Antwerp in 1-1 draw against Oostende



DENMARK



Isaac Atanga and Kamal Deen featured for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Aalborg



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Fremad Amager as the lost to Koge by a lone goal



David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager



Clinton Antwi scored an own goal for Esbjerg in their 2-1 defeat to Skive IK



ISRAEL



Elvis Sakyi played 53 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv as they held Maccabi Petah Tikva to a goalless draw



Montari Kamaheni lasted the entire duration for Ashdod in their 2-0 win over H.Beer Sheva



Eugene Ansah scored for Shmona in their 2-0 win over Bnei Yehuda



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah saw 31 minutes of action for Wisla as they lost 2-1 to Warta Poznan



RUSSIA



Kadri Mohammed played 90 minutes for Arsenal Tula as they lost 1-0 to Lokomotiv Moscow



SLOVAKIA



Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Senica as they recorded 1-0 win over Michalovce



Benson Anang played the full throttle for Zilina in their 2-0 win over Trencin



SWEDEN



Abdul Fatawu Safiu scored the only goal of the game to help Trelleborgs record a 1-0 win over Dalkurd



Sadat Karim and Thomas Boakye featured for Halmstad in their 6-0 win over Sundsvall



Abdul Halik-Hudu featured in the game for Sundsval



Enoch Adu played 55 minutes for AIK in their 2-0 defeat to Orebro



Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Varbergs in their 4-0 win over Ostersunds



Mensiro was on the bench for Varbergs



Mohammed Abubakari played 73 minutes for Helsingborg in their 2-1 defeat to Elfsborg



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Lausanne



TURKEY



Bernard Mensah saw 68 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 3-2 win over Basaksehir



Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Karagumruk



Joseph Paintsil saw 73 minutes of action for Ankaragucu in their 3-1 defeat to Goztepe



Caleb Ekuban was on target for Trabzonspor in their 1-0 win over Erzurum BB



Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Rizespor in their 2-2 draw against Hatayspor



Isaac Sackey played 63 minutes for Hatayspor



USA



In the MLS, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah featured in the game for Columbus Crew as they recorded a 3-2 win over New York Red Bulls



Samuel Tetteh was on the bench for New York Red Bulls



Emmanuel Boateng warmed the bench in that game for Columbus Crew

