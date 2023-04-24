Performance of Ghana players abroad: Bukari scores hat-trick, Paintsil increases assist tally as Inaki makes history with Bilbao

Sports News of Monday, 24 April 2023

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.



Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed in their respective clubs.



Players to have scored



Ghana winger Osman Bukari inspired Red Star Belgrade to their 34th league triumph after netting a hat-trick in the top-of-the-table clash against Backa Topola. The 24-year-old scored three goals in 28 minutes as the Serbian giants secured a 4-1 victory at the Red Star stadium.



Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score a consolation in Rio Ave's defeat to Boavista in the Portuguese top-flight.



Red-hot Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was on target once again for Charlton Athletic in League One as they suffered a home defeat to Morecambe.



Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah nets his 10th goal of the season as Nurnberg beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-0.



Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh led Rubin Kazan to victory with a solitary goal against Arsenal Tula in the Russian Football National League on Friday.



Ghana's Zubairu Ibrahim scores to propel FK Jedinstvo Ub to victory against Novi Sad.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were involved in Crystal Palace's game against Everton which ended in a draw.



Andre Ayew came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance in Nottingham Forest's 3-2 loss to Manchester City.



Thomas Partey was involved in Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with Southampton.



Kamaldeen Sulemana came on as a substitute for Southampton whilst Salisu Mohammed missed the game due to an injury.



In Championship, Andy Yiadom played full throttle as Reading lost 2-1 to Coventry.



Baba Rahman missed the game due to an injury.



Albert Adomah saw 59 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-1 win over Burnley.



Tariq Fosu played 90 minutes for Rotherham against Bristol City which they lost 2-1.



In League One, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Charlton lost 3-2 to Morecambe.



English-born Ghanaian youngster Jesuran Rak-Sakyi was on the scoresheet for Charlton.







SPAIN



Black Stars forward Inaki Williams achieved a significant milestone of reaching 300 La Liga appearances as he helped Athletic Bilbao defeat UD Almeria at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos on Saturday.







FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Gideon Mensah made a return from injury in Auxerre 1-1 draw with Lille.



Alexander Djiku helped Strasbourg to a 2-0 win over Reims.



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Amiens as they lost 2-0 to Valenciennes.



Koffi Kouao scored in Metz's 3-1 win over St. Etienne.





GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 63 minutes of action for Bochum in their 5-1 defeat to Wolfsburg.



Kevin Prince Boateng was involved in Hertha Berlin’s 4-2 defeat to Werder Bremen.





ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 1-1 draw with Sampdoria.



Felix Afena-Gyan played 47 minutes for Cremonense as they lost 3-0 to Udinese.



Alfred Duncan was in action for Fiorentina as they lost 3-2 to Monza.





ALBANIA



Raphael Dwamena and Michael Agbekpornu were involved in Egnatia 1-1 draw with Laci.



Abu Danladi was involved in Bylis' 2-1 defeat to Partizani.





BELGIUM



Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht in their 3-2 loss to KV Mechelen.



Dennis Odoi was involved in Club Brugge’s 7-0 win over Eupen.



Kamal Sowah was an unused substitute in the game for Club Brugge.



Joseph Paintsil registered an assist in Genk’s 2-2 draw with Charleroi.



Nicholas Opoku scored in Leuven's 3-2 win over St.Liege.



Francis Abu climbed off the bench to play in Cercle Brugge's 3-2 win over Waregem





BELARUS



Prince Kwabena Adu was on target for Isloch in their 2-1 defeat against Zhodino.



Fard Ibrahim played 90 minutes for Isloch.





CHINA



Frank Acheampong was on the score sheet for Shenzhen as they lost 3-2 to Shanghai Port.





CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Emmanuel Asante featured in Doxa’s game against AEL Limassol which ended in a draw.



Richard Ofori climbed off the bench to play in Nea Salamis' 1-0 defeat to OL.Nicosia.



Kingsley Sarfo saw 89 minutes of action for APOEL against Aris which ended in a draw.





HUNGARY



Kwabena Owusu climbed off the bench to play in Ferencvaro's 1-0 win over Vasas.



ISRAEL



Eugene Ansah was on target for H.Beer Sheva in their 2-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem.



Patrick Twumasi came on as a substitute for Netanya in their goalless draw with Maccabi Tel Aviv.



Richard Boateng saw 84 minutes of action in Maccabi Bnei Raina’s 2-1 win over Hapoel Tel Aviv.



MALTA



James Arthur played 90 minutes for Gudja as they lost 2-0 to Hamrun.







MOLDOVA



Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were involved in Sherrif Tiraspol 1-1 draw with Balti.





PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Boateng found the back of the net for Rio Ave in their 3-2 loss to Boavista.





ROMANIA



Nana Boateng and Emmanuel Yeboah were in action for CFR Cluj as they lost 1-0 to Farul Constanta.



Baba Alhassan and Issah Saeed were involved in FC Hermannstadt's 2-1 win over FC Arges.





SERBIA



Osman Bukari scored a hat-trick as Crvena Zvezda clinched the Super Liga with a 4-1 win over TSC.





SWEDEN



Michael Baidoo was in action for Elfsborg in their 2-1 win over Degerfors.





TURKEY



Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes in Umraniyespor's 2-0 defeat to Besiktas





USA



In MLS, Harrison Afful helped Charlotte to a 1-0 win over Columbus Crew.



Yaw Yeboah climbed off the bench to play 80 minutes for Columbus.



Emmanuel Boateng saw 73 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.



Emmanuel Twumasi saw 22 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 3-1 loss to New York City.



Kwadwo Opoku played 21 minutes for Los Angeles in their 1-1 draw with Nashville SC.



Lalas Abubakar saw 90 minutes of action for Colorado Rapids in their 1-1 draw with St.Louis City.



Jonathan Mensah played in San Jose Earthquakes' 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.



In Championship, Wahab Ackwei lasted the entire duration for Rio Grande as they lost to Memphis by 3-0.



Solomon Asante scored in Indy Eleven 3-2 loss to Monterey Bay.



Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio in their 1-1 draw with Phoenix Rising.



Ghanaian trio Prosper Asiedu, Alexander Asiedu, and Moses Mensah were in action for Birmingham in their 2-1 win over Orange Country SC.