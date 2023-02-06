Performance of 9 Black Stars players in Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Eight Black Stars players were in action in the Premier League for the first time over the weekend.



The likes of Antoine Semenyo, Andre Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana who joined the Premier League in the winter transfer window made their debuts over the weekend.



Usual suspects Thomas Partey, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Jeffery Schlupp, and Jordan Ayew were also in action.



Only one player was missing out on action over the weekend.



GhanaWeb Sports breaks down how the 9 Black Stars players performed in the Premier League.



Thomas Partey



The Ghanaian midfielder was the first player who kicked off the weekend for the Black Stars player in the Premier League.



Partey saw 59 minutes of action as he held the midfield for the Gunners on his return from injury.







However, a minute after the midfielder was subbed, Arsenal conceded a goal and lost the match to Everton.



Antoine Semenyo







The Premier League newbie made his debut for Bournemouth in an away fixture against Brighton. Antoine Semenyo played the entire 90 minutes in the match but was unable to score a goal as they lost the match by 1-0. Bournemouth barely created a chance in the game.



Tariq Lamptey







The right-back saw 75 minutes of action for Brighton in their 1-0 win over Semenyo’ Bournemouth. It was the first time Lamptey was starting a match for his club since the start of 2023. The Black Stars was impressive in the game as he won 5 grounded duels and recorded an 89% passing accuracy.



Jeffery Schlupp







The English-born Ghanaian player was the only Black Stars player who scored a goal over the weekend. Schlupp got a consolation goal in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United. The midfielder who was deployed as a winger was a threat to the Red Devils.



Jordan Ayew







The Ghanaian forward saw 73 minutes of action in the game against Manchester United for Palace. He had 35 touches in the match and recorded no shot at goal.



Mohammed Salisu







Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton in their 3-0 defeat to Brentford. Salisu got a yellow card in the match. The defender made nine clearances and blocked two shots in the game which could have seen Southampton concede more goals in the game.



Kamaldeen Sulemana







The winger was handed his debut in Southampton’s 3-0 defeat to Brentford. Kamaldeen came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes of action and was able to impress with the few chances he got. The player managed one shot on target and created one key pass. The nimble-footed player also completed two dribbles in the match.



Daniel Amartey







The Black Stars defender was the only player who was not in action over the weekend. The defender was left out of Leicester City’s 4-2 win over Aston Villa.



Andre Ayew







The Black Stars captain wrapped up the weekend by making his debut in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Leeds United. He was brought on as a substitute in the 88th minute and had two significant touches in the game.

The 33-year-old Ghanaian player won a free kick and made clearance with a header from a dangerous cross to save his side.



