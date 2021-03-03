Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Percious Boah confident Ghana will win fourth CAF U-20 trophy against Uganda

Percious Boah is one of the leading top scorers at the tournament

Black Satellites forward Percious Boah is confident his side can win the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



The Ghana U-20 team defeated Gambia U-20 team in the semifinals at the Stadium Olympique, kind courtesy a Percious Boah free kick in the 33rd minute to reach the final.



It was the third goal of the season for the Dreams FC star as he contends for the golden boot award in the ongoing competition.



Boah says the team is preparing well ahead of the final game and can win Ghana's fourth U-20 title.



“First of all, I am so happy, and we thank God for the victory,” he said after the game against Gambia.



“We are ready to face any team [Uganda] that is going to qualify for the final.



“We are going to prepare and prepare hard; we can do it and we know we will win the cup.”, he added.



Ghana will face Uganda in the final game on Saturday 6 March 2021.



