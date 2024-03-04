People who believe that Ghana football is still relevant do not respect the sport - President of Nsoatreman FC

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The President of Nsoatreman FC, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah has opined that the relevance of Ghana football in recent years has gone down.



According to him, the only people who have refused to accept this reality are those who do not love the sport.



Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah said both club football and national team football has gone down.



“The only people who would argue that Ghana football is still relevant are those who do not respect the sport. Both at the club and national levels, we must raise the bar,” Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah



In the last few years, several Ghanaians have expressed displeasure about the state of football in the country.



Some people accused the current Ghana FA of failing and want a change for things to get better.



Meanwhile, others also believe the football association has done well and have called for support for them ( the FA) to develop the sport.