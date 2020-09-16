Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

People thought I got to Marseille and Black Stars because of my dad - Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew has said that people had the perception that his dad's influence helped him to play in the Ligue 1 with Olympique de Marseille and the Black Stars.



His father, Abedi Ayew Pele, won numerous awards in his playing days and is arguably the greatest Ghanaian player of all time.



Jordan Ayew told Daily Mail that people thought his father's name and influence got him to play for Marseille and the Black Stars but that motivated him to prove himself.



"Some people thought that I was only at Marseille because of my dad,' he continues. 'I had to prove myself, to show everyone that I deserve to be where I am today."



"In Ghana as well, when I got called up for the national team they used to say it was just because of my dad. But it is positive for me. I like it when people talk. It gives me energy and motivates me."

