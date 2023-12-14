People teased me when my father lost to Bastie Samir - Bukom Banku’s son

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Abu Kamoko, the son of Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku has opened up on how he was teased when his father lost his fight to Bastie Samir in in 2017.



The much-anticipated fight, which took place on October 22 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, marked Bukom Banku's first defeat in his career.



Recalling the aftermath of the bout on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, Abu Kamoko, who is now a boxer, revealed that he quietly left the arena after his father suffered a cut on his eye in the sixth round.



"I was there [at the Bukom Boxing Arena], but I came home after Round 6. It’s a long story. After my father got a cut, I just came out from the arena," shared Abu Kamoko, also known as Ambitious Tilapia.



The young boxer went on to reveal that he faced teasing and mockery at school and in various places after his father's defeat.



“People were teasing me at school and everywhere I pass,” Abu Kamoko told Ghanaweb.com.



Abu Kamoko expressed his willingness to step into the ring with Bastie Samir's younger brother, Shakur Samir, who is also in his weight class as a heavyweight boxer.



