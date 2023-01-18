People dislike Ronaldo because he is straightforward - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has opined that people dislike football great, Cristiano Ronaldo because the latter is not evasive.



Ofcom, in their research in 2022, disclosed that Ronaldo is the most hated player on Twitter with over 12,000 abusive tweets.



In response to a question on Ronaldo's personality, Gyan said he admires the Portuguese player due to his sincerity, which he believes also attracts hate toward the former Real Madrid player.



"I met him in 2014 during the World Cup. He is a nice person...In this life, people don't like people who are real. For him, if there is something to say, he will tell you straight in the face. He won't try to be diplomatic or anything; he will say it as it is. So if you are fake you can't deal with him. That is what I like about him."



Cristiano Ronaldo became topical in the final quarter of 2022 after his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.



Ronaldo's plan and straightforward answers to some issues led to the termination of his contract at Manchester United.



