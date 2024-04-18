People created rivalry between me and Andre Ayew - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has clarified his relationship with teammate Andre Dede Ayew, emphasizing that they are only teammates on the pitch and not close friends.



Despite playing for more than a decade together in the Black Stars, Gyan stated that he has always maintained a strong bond with Ayew but that did not extend off the pitch.



Gyan explained that he has his own set of friends who he hangs out with and it's the same with Ayew, however, in camp they are teammates and work hard to help the team.



“I usually say Andre is my teammate. Sometimes people misjudge. He’s a teammate that I talk to and laugh with, but we're not friends,” Gyan said on Atinka TV.



He added, “Friends are people that you share secrets with. Andre is a teammate that I relate well with in camp and we have teamwork on the field but it doesn’t make him my friend.”



The ex-Ghana captain also asserted that people created a rivalry between himself and Ayew which is unnecessary.



“People have created unnecessary rivalry which is okay. But at the end of the day, we all have our people to hang out with but in the team, we are all teammates.”



Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew shared the pitch together and both later became leaders of Ghana’s national team.





