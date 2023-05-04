Peace FM's Odi Ahenkan slams Osafo-Maafo, other politicians for failed promises to Kotoku Royals

Sports News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of Peace FM's Drive Time, Odi Ahenkan, has expressed disappointment in politicians from the Eastern Region for not fulfilling their promises to relegation-threatened side, Kotoku Royals.



After securing their first qualification to the Ghana Premier League, some politicians from the Eastern region promised to help fund the club and also help construct their stadium. However, little has been done in that regard.



According to Odi Ahenkan, it surprises him that after all the promises made by politicians, little has been done to help the club maintain their premier league status.



Speaking on Wednesday, May 4, Odi Ahenkan said, “What pains me the most is that after the team qualified and came to Accra to meet the senior advisor to the president and he assured that he will help renovate the stadium if they qualify to the Premiership. It is getting to one year and nothing has been done."



He expressed disappointment in the politicians for watching on as Kotoku Royals struggle to fight relegation as they play their home matches on neutral grounds.



“The captain has even retired and traveled outside the country because he has realized there is no hope. We always have to borrow pitches to play on while we have vast land and political gurus," he said.



The Akim Oda-based team is currently at the bottom of the 2022/23 BetPawa Premier League table with only 23 points from 29 games .



Kotoku Royals are preparing to play fellow strugglers Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday 30 fixture on May 7, 2023.



JNA/KPE