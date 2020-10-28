Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Paying D. K Poison's money will motivate others to die for the country - Isaac Asiamah

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently directed the Youth and sports ministry to pay back an amount of $45000 to Ghana’s first boxing world champion, DK Poison.



DK. Poison willingly gave to the Ghana Government over four decades ago, out of his fight purse for the importation of essential commodities, during rather harsh economic times.



The Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah says that the government did so to encourage more Ghanaians to sacrifice for the nation.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Hello FM, he revealed that the former boxing champion had genuine documents to back his claim.



"It's been about 44 years now since he started asking for his money. We went through his documents and saw that it was genuine so President Akufo-Addo felt it was right to honour him.



The man is happy now and I believe that the gesture from the president will encourage others to do their best for the country whenever they compete in any competition."



"It's an indication that if you are an athlete and you serve the country well, the nation will reward you for your hard work.



It's not about D.K Poison as a person but it's a big statement from the President that if you work hard you'll be honoured. It will motivate and inspire the younger generation."



"I'm happy that we took that decision and I can confirm to you that he's gotten his money," he added.



D.K Poison is the very first sportsman to win global silverware for Ghana in any sport after annexing the WBC title in 1975. This was after defeating the dreaded Reuben Olivares in California USA.

