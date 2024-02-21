PayTheQueens: Social media pressure mounts on GFA, Sports Ministry to settle Black Queens bonuses

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Anthony Baffoe along with some top journalists are leading a campaign on social media to get the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry to settle the bonuses owed to players of the Black Queens.



Some renowned journalists including, Saddick Adams, Juliet Bawuah, Fentuo Tahiru, and Veronica Commey have all added their voices as the hashtag #PayTheQueens continues to trend on X (Twitter).



Baffoe in his tweet stated the Queens have duly earned the money and that the authorities need to respect their hard work and settle the bonuses before the game on Friday.



“Respect them and pay them!! They have gone all out all this while! They have done a fantastic job, players, coach and the technical team! The match against Zambia is crucial, respect them and pay them !!!,” he wrote.



The Black Queens have reportedly threatened to boycott their 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia on Friday, February 23, 2024, over unpaid bonuses.



The report by Angel FM, suggests that the players held a meeting at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to decide on the boycott.



Players of the Black Queens who participated in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the previous rounds of the Olympic Games qualifiers are owed $10,000 each as winning bonuses.



GhanaWeb understands that the Ministry agreed to pay each player $2,500 per round and the team has so far, played four rounds - two in the Olympic Games qualifiers and two in the AWCON qualifiers.



Check out some comments below





Respect them and pay them !!they have gone all out all this while ! they have done a fantastic job ..players -Coach and the technical team !the match against Zambia is crucial ..respect them and pay them !!! https://t.co/cmUBsokg0T — Anthony Baffoe ???????????????????????? (@AnthonyBaffoe) February 21, 2024

Your tone-deaf on the bonuses of the Black Queens is absolutely disgraceful @ghanafaofficial @moysgovgh Even your non-performing Black Stars had $3m spent on them for only three abysmal games. PAY THE QUEENS — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) February 21, 2024

You see how every right-thinking member of the sports media and football fans are appalled at the treatment of the Black Queens?



But there is a certain group of self-acclaimed “Einsteins” of sports journalism who have not seen that yet and will never report on this important… — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 21, 2024

Let’s pay the Black Queens before they play Zambia. Pay the ladies. We can’t overemphasize this enough. — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) February 21, 2024

The government should pay the Black Queens their bonuses they deserve that at least — Benjilo™️ (@BenjiloDis) February 21, 2024

???????? Over the past year the Black Queens have been the brightest spark in Ghana football and brought joy and pride to the country. They have reminded us what it means to play for Ghana at the highest level.



Their rebuild has been successful enough to attract dual nationals.



As a… pic.twitter.com/OXx24RRGyo — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 21, 2024

Black Queens get match on Friday against Zambia and their bonuses have not been paid. This can never happen to the Blackstars….Ebi sad Chale. — kofi ĀDØFÔ (@kofi_adofo69) February 21, 2024

The Black Queens ???????? have earned their money.



Please, settle the bonuses owed them @moysgovgh .



It is only right to dignify the good work they have done. pic.twitter.com/ydP3KgYeW3 — KELVIN OWUSU ANSAH (@TheKelOwusu) February 21, 2024

The Black Queens have a crucial qualification game on friday and their bonuses have not been paid, they deserve better — Essel (@Esselguy) February 21, 2024

The Black Queens always have to ‘beg’ to get paid. In 2016, they had to protest over same unpaid bonuses and 8 years down the line we are still here. Pay them now @moysgovgh. @ghanafaofficial Please ensure they pay the ladies. pic.twitter.com/6n6YJKenNA — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) February 21, 2024

She’ll be the first to take credit if the Black Queens manage to qualify, but we’re not seeing enough lobbying from her to make sure their bonuses are paid. — Mr. Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) February 21, 2024

????IT’S HAPPENING ????@SistaAfia_, is just reporting now that the Black Queens players are considering boycotting the Zambia game on Friday if their outstanding bonuses are not paid by then.



I don’t support players holding the country to ransom over money, but I don’t even blame… pic.twitter.com/fDed8le4Ic — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) February 21, 2024

Who remembered the last WAFCON game the Black Queens played at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2018 ?



Does this script look familiar? Yesssss !

Wait till tomorrow night, the minister of youth and sports, will miraculously appear at the team hotel ???? with fake promises to ladies .… — Ayishatu Zakaria Ali (@ayishatu_) February 21, 2024

The FA should give equal respect to the Black Queens just like the Black Stars. They all represent the nation but their bonuses have still not yet been paid. — MR.LAW (@the_law_himself) The government is owing the Black Queens bonuses yet they play with passion and keep winning matches.

The other national team went to Ivory Coast to spend government money and brought us nothing but embarrassment.

I'm surprised the sports minister is still at post. — Bra Marfo ???????????? (@bramarfo_) February 21, 2024 February 21, 2024

EE/EK