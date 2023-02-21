You are here: HomeSports2023 02 21Article 1718258

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

#PayBoboNow - Social media users launch campaign to get Sellas Tetteh paid U-20 World Cup money

Ghanaians on social media have launched a campaign to get the government to pay monies owed former Ghana under 20 coach, Sellas Tetteh for winning the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup .

Sellas Tetteh was the head coach Ghanaian team that made history in 2009 as the first and so far only African country to win the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Sellas Tetteh has been battling a health condition which has robbed of him a substantial amount of money.

The government of Ghana owed the playing body of the Black Satellites some outstanding debts for winning the tournament over 14 years ago.

Coach Sellas Tetteh has on many occasions appealed to the government to pay him his debt to help him foot his medical bills.

Efforts to get the government to pay the outstanding debt owed to coach Sellas Tetteh and the team has fallen on deaf ears.

The coach has had to rely on the benevolence of people in society to raise money for his hospital bills.

Some Ghanaians on social media have started a campaign named #PayBoboNow to get the government to pay Coach Sellas Tetteh.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a personal donation of GH₵50,000 to Sellas Tetteh.

