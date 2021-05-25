Pay us and the stadiums will be ready – Contractor tells Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

It’s been three years since former sports minister Isaac Asiamah embarked on the construction of ten multipurpose youth centres/stadiums across the various regions. The project which is to help in the development of sports in the country was expected to be completed in nine months.



But that has not been the case. Current sports Minister Mustapha Ussif recently revealed that every debt owed the contractors to see to the completion of the facilities have been cleared, but the contractor for the WA Youth centre/stadium Ngoswyni Benjamin has indicated in an interview with Starr FM sports that the over 20 percent work left to complete the project is at a standstill because there is no money to finish the project since they have not been paid.



“We have been looking for money if not we would have finished this job a long time ago”.



“We raised certificates since last year and still they are not paying so they themselves told us in a meeting they will raise money and pay us so we finish and hand over and that has not been fulfilled,” he said.



“Now they can’t tell us anything because they have refused to release monies to us to finish up the work so we are just suffering”.



Contractor Ngoswyni Benjamin concluded.



The multi-purpose sports facilities are meant to help in the development of sports in the country.