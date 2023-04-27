Pay me my $200 or you will suffer - Sylvester Appiah warns FC Dynamos

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Dynamos defender Sylvester Appiah has cursed Zimbabwean Premier League outfit FC Dynamos to continue to suffer this season unless the club pays him his $200.



According to the player, the club was supposed to give him a bonus of $200 when the side finished third in the league last season.



Although other players were paid, Sylvester Appiah says he never received his bonus.



“After the season (last year), we were in third position, they (Dynamos) gave everybody US$200. It’s the prize money, it’s the money that I have worked for. They (Dynamos) were just saying the house that we were staying in, we were six or so and they removed two and four were left.



“They are talking about some beds, televisions and fridges. I don’t know what they are talking about. But I told them that after the fifth game (of the season), they will see where they will be. If they like, they will give me my money or if they don’t like they must keep the money.



“Even top four, they won’t be there, even in any respectable position, they will not be there, but they will not be relegated,” pained Sylvester Appiah told The Herald in an interview.



The defender continued, “They must give me my money; that’s money I have worked for. If they think these are empty threats, I am going to give them a clue. We beat Cranborne Bullets and Bulawayo Chiefs at home last year, all these teams we beat them.”



According to him, the current poor form of FC Dynamos has nothing to do with the coach but it is God who is punishing the team for poorly treating him.