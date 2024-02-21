Pay Black Queens their bonuses - Agyemang-Badu pleads with Sports Minister

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has pleaded with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and the Black Queens management committee chair, Gifty Oware-Mensah to pay the outstanding bonuses owed to the Black Queens.



Reports indicate that players of the Black Queens are agitated over unpaid bonuses from their qualification matches for both the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2024 Olympic Games. According to reports each player is owed US$7,500.



Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, February 18, 2024, Agyemang-Badu urged the Sports Minister and Black Queens Management Committee chairperson to treat the team's issue with urgency to ensure that the players will have a sound mind before their match against Zambia.



He said, “The Black Queens are making us proud and this has brought some calm because the men are not performing well. The girls have won three games and their bonuses have not been paid, they have a crucial game against Zambia to qualify for the Olympic Games.



“I want to plead with the Minister and my sister Gifty Oware-Mensah because they have promised that the ladies will receive their monies; at least they should do something about it so that they get their money. They should solve this issue so that the girls can get the win with the effort of their coach,” the former Ghana international added.



Reports suggest that the players might boycott the crucial Olympic qualifier against Zambia scheduled for February 23 unless the authorities promptly pay the outstanding bonuses.



