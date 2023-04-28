Paul Merson claims Thomas Partey was fortunate to avoid red card against Manchester City

Sports News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has stated that Thomas Partey was fortunate not to receive a second yellow card during Arsenal's 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday night.



During the game, Partey was seen grabbing Manchester City's striker, Erling Haaland, and bringing him to the ground after the latter had knocked the ball past him.



As Partey was already on a yellow card, Merson believes that he was lucky not to receive a second yellow, which would have resulted in a red card.



“There is coming together of Partey and Haaland there,” said Merson on Sky Sports. “Partey has already been booked. He is fortunate not to get another yellow here and get sent off.”



Partey's form has been an issue for Arsenal in their last four games, all of which they have failed to win. He has been a crucial player for Arsenal this season, but his performances have dipped at a critical moment in the campaign.



Despite this, he remains a key player for the Gunners and will be hoping to bounce back in their next game.