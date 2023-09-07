Paul Dogboe: Isaac Dogboe's father to be installed chief in Anyako

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: Parvis Dornu, Contributor

World title-winning boxing trainer, Paul Kofi Dogboe of the Royal Badu house of Anyako will on Thursday, September 7, 2023, be installed as the new head of the Klevie Clan of Anlo in the Volta Region of Ghana.



After 17 years without a chief, the elders and kingmakers have identified the former British Army personnel who trained his son to become Ghana’s youngest boxing world champion in 2018, to spearhead the traditional affairs of the Klevie clan.



Dogboe will be enstooled under the stool name, Torgbui Badu IV in an expected peaceful installation ceremony in Anyako on Thursday.



The new chief will then be confined for ten days before the official family outdooring on Saturday, September 16 at the Torgbui Badu family house in same Anyako.



Torgbui Badu IV’s impending installation has the full blessings of Torgbui Sri III of the Ewe Duk), Torgbui Agbesi Awusu II (Awadada of Anlo), Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VI (Dufia of Anyako), Torgbui Dukli Attipoe V and the Klevie clan, Torgbui Kposegi IV of Anyako Woeto, Mama Kekelifla I as well as Torgbui Bina (Regent of the Badu Royal house of Anyako).



“After 17 years of absence, the divine appointment by the Stool of the Royal Badu House, Klevie Clan has now finally been revealed,” noted a family statement.



“Now the Creator has spoken. Paul Kofi Dogboe from the Royal House of Torgbui Badu of Anyako, Volta Region, has emerged as Torgbui Badu IV,” it affirmed.



“We are therefore inviting all from near and far to come and join us celebrate this great day in Anyako on Thursday,” the statement urged.