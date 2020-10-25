Sports News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Paul Ayongo's first goal on full debut earns win for Academico Viseu

Paul Ayongo

Striker Paul Ayongo scored his first goal for Academico Viseu to give them a 1-0 win Benfica B on Saturday in the Portuguese Segunda Liga.



The 23-year-old found the back of the net in the 26th minute and that sealed the points at the Caixa Futebol Campus.



Ayongo was making his first start and his second appearance in total for the side he joined in the summer.



Last week, he came off the bench and played 44 minutes as Academico Viseu suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Cova Piedade.



Ayongo is playing for his second club in the Portuguese tier since winning the league with Paços de Ferreira where played a bit-part role with four goals in ten matches.

